RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “If you see a married couple still in love through the years, you may think how lucky they are. But in marital relations, there’s no such thing as luck. They made many compromises, they overlooked each other’s faults. They forgave many mistakes and endured many problems. They spent years learning to understand one another. Love has never been a matter of luck. It’s mutual giving, compromise, shared dreams, care, respect, mercy, and patience.” – Laura Phelps Sunderia. I can say, “Wow, that is so true.” Buck and I celebrated our 52nd wedding anniversary quietly together on Nov. 24.
Joaquin and Verna Lowe celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Nov. 28, at a surprise celebration organized by their son, Chad, and wife, Gail, and other family members. They were surprised! It was an honor to help them celebrate. There was even live music for dancing, and true to their nature, they played two sets.
The Annual Riggins Assembly of God Christmas Bazaar planned for Saturday, Dec. 4 has been canceled.
The Annual Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting is this Saturday, Dec. 4, at Two Rivers Coffee, at 5 p.m. The City Christmas Tree will be lighted at dark. Santa and Mrs. Santa will arrive by Riggins Volunteer fire truck so kiddos can visit with them. The traditional hayrides will begin after Santa’s arrival. Nicol will have some fire pits in Two Rivers Coffee parking lot to visit and keep warm while listening to Christmas music. Hot coffee, hot chocolate, and hot cider, and of course, cookies will be served. Nicol Tyler, Two Rivers Coffee owner and coordinator of this event and her staff as well as Kate’s Cattlemen’s, Linda Kern, and Athena Buck are baking cookies, but need a few more. Take cookies to the event on Saturday night if you are up to baking. Salmon River Church and Riggins Assembly Church have opened their parking lots for parking for the Christmas Lighting attendees. See you there.
The Riggins Christmas Giving Tree is set up at the Riggins Whitewater Market by the Secret Santas. Take a name from the Giving Tree, purchase a gift, and take it unwrapped to Riggins City Hall by next Wednesday, Dec. 8. The gifts and food boxes will be distributed Dec. 16, 1-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Thank you for helping make Christmas happy for our Salmon River families.
The Thanksgiving Dinner served at Salmon River Community Church, hosted by church members and community friends, was a wonderful success. 50 dinners were served on china plates at the church; 25 dinners were delivered to people in the Salmon River Canyon. Kudos to all those who planned, cooked, served, delivered, and cleaned up.
Lunch, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, is open at the Riggins Community Center for senior citizen and others again. Lunch will be served every Tuesday at noon. If you would like “take out,” call 208-628-4000 to place your order.
Senior Citizen Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens and will continue to meet the first Wednesday of each month through the winter.
Riggins PTO will meet next Tuesday, Dec. 7. Santa will visit Riggins Elementary School mid-December, with help of the PTO. They are also working on a Spring Carnival and volunteers are needed. The Carnival is not only fun for kiddos and adults, but is to raise funds needed to help with many events, activities, books, supplies, etc. for our kiddos, preschool-12th grade.
Riggins ETC Shop, which helps fund ASK (After School Kids program), is located on Main Street and has many gift and clothing items as well as Christmas tree ornaments and Christmas decorations, all priced reasonably. Check out their wonderful selections. ETC is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The Salmon River Gun Club did not have a November meeting; however, there will be a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The Salmon River High School senior projects presentations will be Monday-Thursday, Dec. 6-9. The seniors each have a project they do as a requirement of graduation, which is completed, then presented in front of judges, as well to teachers, parents, and others.
Riggins Elementary School will have a special visitor on Wednesday, Dec. 15 when Mrs. Fitch (that’s me), will be at the school all day, reading Christmas stories to the kiddos in each class. This annual event features hot chocolate, cookies and candy from PTO and the school, as well as a special gift for each student from Mrs. Fitch. Then another special visitor on Thursday, Dec. 16, Santa will be at the school to visit all the students before they are dismissed for Christmas vacation.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Salmon River Junior and High School will be released at 1 p.m., and will resume Monday, Jan. 3. Riggins Elementary School will be released for Christmas vacation at 12:45 p.m.
Highway 55, between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley Road, will remain closed another seven to 10 days depending on the weather, due to a huge boulder and slide that fell onto the highway. Construction is ongoing to build a buttress to stabilize the base of the slide. Next step is to remove slide debris, install small drainage systems above buttress, and widen the roadway to two lanes before winter. Until the highway is open, travelers need to use Highway 95. For updated information, visit https://itd.idaho.gov/news/id55smsithsferryrockslid.
