RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “The rule is you have to dance a little bit in the morning before you leave your house because it changes the way you walk out into the world.” – Sandra Bullock
After School Kids Program (ASK) Summer Family Night, Dinner & Activity is tonight, Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. Contact ASK at 208-628-2770 for information.
Summer Reading in Riggins City Park: Hey, kiddos, the Riggins Summer Reading Program will meet every Wednesday in Riggins City Park at 10:30 a.m., with Miss Susan for stories, activities and fun. All ages are welcome. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on.
Riggins Football Camp, coached by Ty Medley and sponsored by ASK, was filled with 26 boys from K-12 grades. The skills camp was well received; the guys had a great time, gained some new experiences and honed their football skills.
Larry Smith, a former Salmon River resident, has taken the position of shop manager of Hamley’s Saddle Shop in Pendleton, Ore. “His seats will make your backside happy,” said his son, Stacey Smith. Larry’s job will be to teach new young saddle makers “how to do it right.” Congratulations and thank you, Larry, for helping keep this saddle-making talent going.
Robin Nordberg, longtime Riggins resident and millwright at Salmon River Lumber Mill, before moving to Alaska several years ago, died on July 3, 2023. Robin’s wife, Alberta, taught second and fifth grade at Riggins Elementary School for many years before moving to Alaska to continue teaching, as well as becoming a principal. Alberta said, “Today was Robin’s 79th birthday and also the day he chose to pass away.”
Salmon River Community Church will have Dick and Sue Whiteman Steward as guest speakers on Sunday, July 23. Everyone is invited to attend. Sue grew up in Riggins and will be attending her class reunion during the Hot Summer Nights weekend.
A beautiful, comfortable memory bench has been placed at Salmon River Community Church: “Have a seat in Memory of Robert Douglas Crump 12/25/1925 - 5/27/2020. Gone but not forgotten.” What a deserving honor.
Salmon River Community Church is going through some renovations in its sanctuary. The chairs have all been removed, so all were asked to bring their own chair for services on Sunday, July 9. New windows have been installed; old paneling has been removed; more will be done this coming week. Services will be held inside as long as the work doesn’t compromise attendees; stay tuned.
Riggins Recycle Aluminum Can Program is being managed by Kathy Farnsworth. She sorts, stomps, bags, piles the cans, or as she puts it, “RiverGirlout to the CanCan Dance, dump ‘em, sift ‘em, sort ‘em, bag ‘em… Get ‘er done, baby.” She should not have to sort other items, only drop off aluminum.
Next Bingo will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. All funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2023, with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is going strong. The last two camps and dates: Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120.
