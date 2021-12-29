RIGGINS — Happy New Year’s Eve this Friday, Dec. 31 and Happy New Year, 2022, this Saturday, Jan. 1.
Quote of the week: “The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.” – Josiyah Martin. It is a new beginning, a new year… 2022, keep the magic alive. Happy New Year.
Well, it is the last week of 2021. 2022 will begin this Saturday, Jan. 1. It has been an amazingly tough year with a wonderful ending. I am thankful for every day, and so glad for my sweet family and wonderful friends who have encouraged and stood beside us and celebrated each step we have taken, especially with Buck and Jed. And to other family members and friends who have gone through some tough times this year. We look forward to a new year with lots of great times ahead.
Riggins kiddos would like to send a huge thank you to Sarah Klement, owner of the Idaho County Free Press, for the Santa letters and to John and Jennifer, owners of Riggins White Water Market, for the certificates for a f’reals/milkshakes and Christmas coloring book. What a wonderful way to let our kiddos know how much we all love them and care for them.
Bingo will be held at the Riggins Community Center next Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The funds raised help the Senior Citizen Transit which takes seniors to Grangeville and McCall weekly. Everyone 18 and older is invited join in on the fun and win a Bingo game or two. The Queen of Hearts game now has more than $900 ready to be won by someone. It could be you.
The free Riggins Community Christmas Dinner, held at the Wilderness Eatery, served 35 or more dinners in addition to 40 meals delivered to people via the Volunteer Ambulance Crews. Kudos to the ladies at the Eatery and to Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, and his two ambulance crews, who made the deliveries. What a terrific way to say Merry Christmas.
Cody Killmar was appointed to the full-time position of Riggins EMS Director as of Dec. 1, after leaving his position as deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. “The medical field is really my passion, especially in the back of an ambulance. My family is excited for this change. I’m excited to start serving the Riggins community in a full-time ambulance career. I have big plans for the Riggins Ambulance… watch me accomplish these plans to better our community,” said Cody.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2022 will hold its Winter Snow Camp for junior high and high school age kiddos Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17. They have some great outings planned, in addition to their Bible lessons. One outing is a swim day at the Aquatic Center in Cascade, another is a day tubing at the Activity Barn in McCall. They are planning a snow sculpture contest, pickle ball tourney, and other inside and outside activities. For information call Jason McClanahan, 208-297-0358 at Shiloh Bible Camp, go to www.ShilohBibleConference.com or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Snowhaven Ski Area, located just outside of Grangeville, drew a good attendance for skiers and tubers two days last weekend. Check their Facebook page for holiday hours or go to the City of Grangeville webpage for fees, rental prices and more. http://grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-tubing-hill/ski-tickets-and-hours-of-operation/.
Salmon River School District is looking for dynamic individuals to fill the following positions: paraprofessional aide at SRHS, transportation/bus supervisor – part time, and bus driver. Training will be provided for all positions. Start date is Jan. 3. Contact Michelle at the District Office located at Salmon River High School for an application. Positions will be open until filled.
Stay safe if you must go out on the roads. They can be slick and dangerous. If the weather is bad, only go out if it is absolutely necessary. Check with the road department before traveling.
Ice safety tidbit: Safe ice melt for concrete: In a bucket, combine a half-gallon of hot water, about six drops of dish soap, and 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol. Once you pour the homemade ice melt mixture onto your sidewalk or driveway, the snow and ice will begin to bubble up and melt. Just keep a shovel handy to scrape away any leftover pieces of ice.
Enjoy the rest of Christmas vacation. Celebrate New Year’s with family and friends, love and joy. Take time to be with your loved ones, talk, laugh, and make more wonderful memories. The new year brings new beginnings; start now to begin whatever it is you have been wanting to begin. Happy New Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.