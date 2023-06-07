RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” – Makenna Brown
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center.
Congratulations to Madi Pottenger and Lucy Smither, the 2023 Student Volunteers Award Recipients from the City of Riggins. Each of these young ladies received certificates in appreciation for their exceptional community spirit and volunteer efforts. This quote was on their certificates: “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” – author unknown.
Riggins Elementary School’s kindergarten graduation is today, June 7. The kindergarten students celebrate the last day with the preschool kiddos at 11:45 a.m., then will have a small awards ceremony after lunch. Riggins Elementary School’s 5th-grade graduation is this afternoon, Wednesday, June 7, 2:30-3:30 p.m., at Riggins Elementary School.
Riggins Elementary School K-5 will have a School Awards Program Ceremony at 11 a.m. followed by a BBQ to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation also today, June 7.
The last day of school for 2022-2023 Riggins’ preschool, elementary school and high school is tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, 2023. There will be some ASK Camps throughout the summer.
Vacation Bible School (VBS), “Game On,” will be held at the Salmon River Community Church next week, Monday-Friday afternoons, June 12-16, noon-4 p.m., so the kiddos attending After School Kids Program (ASK) sports camps will be able to attend both. All kids, preschool-5th grade, are invited and encouraged to attend; bring your cousins and friends. Register your child at noon on Monday, June 12, or preregister at Salmon River Community Church. Youth Dynamics has volunteered its shuttle van to transport kiddos to VBS who are attending ASK in the mornings and would like to attend VBS; they will need written permission from parents. For information, contact ET at 208-628-4274 or Athena at 208-628-2346.
ASK basketball camp is June 12-15; K-2nd is 9-10 a.m., 3rd-5th grade is 10 p.m.-noon, 6th-8th grade is noon-2 p.m. ASK outdoor camp is June 19-22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., daily, all ages. ASK volleyball camp is June 26-29, 1st-4th grade is 9-10 a.m., 5th-8th grade is 9 a.m.-noon. ASK football camp is on July 6 and 7. Summer Family Night, with dinner and activity at 6 p.m. is on July 12. Students must attend ASK or an organized school activity at least 50% per ASK grant requirements. For information, contact ASK at 208-628-2770.
Kathy Farnsworth announced she will fill the position of vice-chair for the Salmon River Rural Fire Department. She said, “I am honored and privileged to be associated with an outstanding group of volunteers. Thank you for your extremely hard work and dedication.” Yes, many thanks to this department and all our volunteer fire departments in Salmon River Canyon.
Kassi Miller, 15, of Grangeville, daughter of Lennie Bentz and the late Jack Miller, and her bonus dad, Jeb Bentz, was selected Riggins Rodeo Queen for the 75th event year 2023-2024. “I’m very excited to represent Riggins, Idaho this year by becoming their Rodeo Queen,” said Kassi. Miller has been involved in rodeo since she could walk. Her favorite events are barrel racing and breakaway roping. She and her horse, Rainy, are in High School Rodeo District 3 on a team called Twin Rivers. Congratulations, Kassi! Enjoy your year.
