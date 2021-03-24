RIGGINS — First, I want to honor my dear father-in-law Woody Fitch on his 108th birthday today March 24; he’s been gone for 13 years now; we love every memory he left us.
Quotes of the week: “Everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you have made. If you want a different result, make a different choice.” - from Awesome Note & Quotes.
“Note to Self: You cannot control how other people receive your energy. Anything you do or say gets filtered through the lens of whatever they are going through at the moment, which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible.” – unknown.
Congratulations to Salmon River High School Senior All Star Basketball Girls! Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Bransetter, Alethea Chapman and Lotus Harper were selected to play in the Long Pin Conference Girls Basketball Senior All Star team. Congratulations to the Long Pin League All Star Girls for winning the game.
Way to go Salmon River High School Basketball Senior All Star Basketball Boys! Jimmy Tucker and Justin Whitten were selected for the Long Pin Conference Boys Basketball Senior All Star team. Congratulations for winning the Long Pin League All Star Boys game.
Ty and Makailia Medley are the proud parents of a sweet baby girl, Alia B. Medley, born Thursday, March 18. She tipped the scales at seven pounds and two ounces and was 19 inches long. She has two sisters who are on hand to “mother her.” Alia’s Riggins grandparents are Mark and Michelle Hollon and Neil and Shari Medley.
Riggins’ spring Red Cross blood drive is Tuesday, March 30, 2-7 p.m., and March 31, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Salmon River Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make an appointment.
St. Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic, will be in the Salmon Rapids Lodge parking lot in Riggins, March 31 -April 2. Call 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Easter is coming! The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Riggins Elementary School Saturday, April 3, at noon. There will be four age divisions with candy, prizes, money and special prizes in addition to the gold and silver Easter Basket and big stuffed animal in each division. Everyone receives 50 cents.
Celebrate Resurrection Sunday Sunrise Easter, April 4, at the SRHS football field, beginning at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Association. Everyone is welcome.
Bingo numbers will once again be rolling in just two weeks on Wednesday, April 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. All funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
At the Salmon River Mobile Veterinary, Amy Keehner will be the new veterinarian serving Riggins. Dog wellness exams and vaccination clinic will be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center, April 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Preregister via email at appointments@salmonrivermobilevet.com. More info next week. A cat only clinic is coming soon.
A “Fun Page” on a digital billboard is coming to Riggins. Only one “Fun Page” daily. Advertising is also available. Call Jonny at 208-724-5152 for information.
ASK spring baseball will begin April 19 and run through May 13. T-ball, K-2nd grades will meet Mondays and Tuesdays; coach pitch with 3rd -6th will meet Wednesdays and Thursdays for practices. Contact Riggins ASK for information.
Riggins has some events returning to the Salmon River Canyon after a year off due to COVID restrictions. Book your rooms or RV sites as they fill up fast.
Jet boats will be racing on the Salmon for its 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race April 16-18.
The Annual Riggins Rodeo Celebration is in its 73rd year, Saturday and Sunday May 1-2. Books open April 19-23.
Hot Summer Nights will be July 23 and 24.
Buck Fitch has been at St. Alphonse’s Rehab Facility for seven days after spending 33 days in Vibra Rehab Hospital and, before that, 45 days in St. Luke’s for 85 total days in hospital. Buck is doing more PT now and feels it is helping him get closer to his goal of “getting stronger and going home to Riggins”. His occupational therapist is helping him do things he will be doing at home. His physical therapist has a student, who is learning the ropes, so the two of them work with Buck on balance and walking; they had him get in and out of a car as well as climb stairs and walk outside on different levels and textures. Buck has been gone from home, family and friends so long and is ready to be home.
Leighton News: I haven’t been on the Cowboyswire this week, but there is a great physical therapist here in Boise, who is a big Leighton Vander Esch fan. He knew Leighton at BSU as a fellow student and has always been a Cowboys’ fan. He is certain Leighton will do well this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.