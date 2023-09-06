Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When our minds become convinced that we’ve been the recipients of a tremendous amount of kindness in our lives, the wish to speak ill of others vanishes. Instead, we become happy to talk about others’ good qualities, virtuous activities, and accomplishments.” – Ven Thubten Chodron

Jeff Joyce is a true community volunteer; thank you, Jeff. The end of an era has come for the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Jeff Joyce, after many years of serving Riggins, Joyce is stepping down for some much-needed and deserved rest. Chief Joyce has spent most of his life as a first responder in multiple states; he was appointed Riggins Fire Chief in 2012 and has selflessly protected and served our community well since. We are all sad to see Jeff go as chief, but he will still be helping with our town’s emergency services in other ways. Jeff Joyce is a great guy who never thinks twice about helping anyone. Thanks, Jeff. Best wishes.

