RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When our minds become convinced that we’ve been the recipients of a tremendous amount of kindness in our lives, the wish to speak ill of others vanishes. Instead, we become happy to talk about others’ good qualities, virtuous activities, and accomplishments.” – Ven Thubten Chodron
Jeff Joyce is a true community volunteer; thank you, Jeff. The end of an era has come for the Riggins Volunteer Fire Department. Fire Chief Jeff Joyce, after many years of serving Riggins, Joyce is stepping down for some much-needed and deserved rest. Chief Joyce has spent most of his life as a first responder in multiple states; he was appointed Riggins Fire Chief in 2012 and has selflessly protected and served our community well since. We are all sad to see Jeff go as chief, but he will still be helping with our town’s emergency services in other ways. Jeff Joyce is a great guy who never thinks twice about helping anyone. Thanks, Jeff. Best wishes.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. for everyone 18 and older. It’s lots of fun; treats are served. The funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
Salmon River Public Library has a huge selection. Get on down and get some great reading material.
Salmon River Joint School District proudly announces Cody Killmar as the new Community Schools Coordinator. Cody is well known in the Canyon Community as someone who gets things done. This is a new position for our school district and is funded through a grant from the National Center for Community Schools and the Idaho Coalition for Community Schools. “A community school is a school or district that works with the community partners to help students be successful by providing services and opportunities to them and their families within and beyond the school day.” A ‘Community Needs Assessment’ will be released in a few weeks. They are asking everyone to complete the assessment even if you do now have children enrolled in our school. This position and program reach beyond the school.
Small Fry Daycare will provide childcare in Riggins at the Salmon River Community Church, partnered with the Salmon River JSD. The daycare will meet Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. If you need childcare before then, contact Shanetta Cluck. Volunteers and/or donations are needed to keep the facility going. Contact Small Fry Daycare to see how you can help. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=6155028897840
The K-9 Resort Dog Boarding is a new service for Riggins which will provide a shuttle service for pets if clients are headed out on excursions. K-9 resort offers an indoor/outdoor facility with lots of love and attention for your pets. Services include a shuttle to and from local outfitters when clients meet for their trip. K-9 is located in downtown Riggins; reservations are necessary due to limited space. Current vaccines are required, and an added Bordetella vaccine is mandatory to be given at least two weeks before service. Contact JJ Hopkins at 208-515-1981 or jj.wildriver@gmail.com.
The “Fiddle Fall” start-up plans with Ann Cook: “Weekly practices will start at the beginning of October with the first program aimed for the 3rd or 4th Tuesday at 7 p.m.; stay tuned for a definite date.”
Riggins Rodeo Queen tryouts for the 2024 White Bird Rodeo will be held Sept. 30. Young ladies ages 13-18 are eligible; contact Anna Wren if you are interested.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notice.
Our Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Ambulance District has been approved to upgrade its agency license to the “Intermediate Life support” level effective immediately due to the amazing work they have been putting in. The hours of training are paying off. Our ambulance service is doing amazing things. Next up? Paramedic Agency License. There are already three paramedics on the roster and will add two more when Cody Kimmel and Fred Taylor graduate in 2024. Thank you all for your service to our Salmon River Canyon and beyond.
Salmon River JSD is looking to hire two paraprofessionals for the 2023-2024 school year. Wage is based on experience. Medical, dental and vision insurance is available. For information, call Michelle Hollon at 208-630-6027.
Salmon Joint School District 243 is governed by a five-member board of trustees elected from five zones. The candidate form filing deadline is this Friday, Sept. 8; elections will be held November. Contact the business manager/clerk of the board, Michelle Hollon, for information at hollon@jsd243.org or District Office at 208-630-6027.
Brad and Sarah Walters are looking for a cook for a hunting lodge in Riggins, that starts in September and runs through November. The workplace is in a scenic country with a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Duties include making breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner, as well as keeping the house clean.
The City of Riggins is accepting applications for a full-time Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer II. A full job description is at www.rigginsidaho.org. Provide a complete resume and letter of interest to: Riggins City Hall, 126 North Main, Riggins ID 83549, or email rigginscity@gmail.com.
