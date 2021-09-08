RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “When your children desire to talk to you and share problems or joys with you, stop everything and listen to them. There is nothing more important than that.” – Positivitvoflife.com.
Bingo will be next Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, for those 18 and older.
Rylie Davis, son of Nathan and Deanna (Schultze) Davis, won the 2021 Reserve Champion of the Olson’s Miniature Bull Association for senior minis. This 13-year-old eighth grader earned a spot in the finals, to be held in Reno, Nevada, in November. Levi Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took All-Around for ages 12-15 in the Central Idaho Rodeo Association, as well as winning a buckle for calf tying, ribbon roping and steer stopping. Noah Cereghino, son of Jenna Boggan and Mike Cereghino, took Reserve All-Around for Junior High, as well as earning buckles for goat tying and pole bending in the 8-11 division.
Rexann Zimmerman is looking for workers in her Riggins Tackle Shop/Liquor Store located in Riggins; will pay an hourly wage. Rexann is currently taking cancer treatments in Boise and needs help into November. Contact her on Facebook or me for information.
Shari Marek is in rehab at Advanced Health Care, 2852 Juniper Dr. 128, Lewiston, ID 83501. Her cell phone is new; number the same; she has lost all contacts, call or text her and she will get back to you.
Our son, Jed Fitch, was honored as the 2021 Grand Marshall of the Beaverhead County Fair and Rodeo Parade in Dillon, Montana, over Labor Day Weekend. He is a veteran of a foreign war as a marine, he’ll be an American Flag carrier in the Jaycees’ Labor Day Parade for the American Legion. He is also a 4-H and rodeo arena volunteer and is the proud father of Finn and Darby. It seems he is following an old family tradition as well. Grandfather Woody Fitch served as Grangeville Border Days Grand Marshall; grandparents Charles and Pearl Buell served in Johnson County Fair and Rodeo Grand Marshalls in Buffalo, Wyo. and parents, Buck and Jeannie Fitch were Grand Marshalls of Riggins Rodeo. Buck, I and our daughter Julie joined him for the weekend; what a fun, busy time at the Rodeo, Fair and Parade.
Our dear friend and former Riggins Elementary school teacher, Shirley Williamson, 86, died Friday Aug. 27, in Boise, Idaho. She was born in Grangeville, in 1935 to Chuck and Norma Tefft. After high school graduation, she worked as a switchboard operator in the Grangeville area. Shirley taught in Riggins for 17 years before moving to Boise to her second successful career as a real estate agent for more than 20 years. She sure didn’t let grass grow under feet and she never met a stranger. She and her late husband, Jeff, had two children, Validee and Tim, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life was held in Boise, on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Shirley Schmidt, mother of Diana Stewart, of the Riggins Daily Bread, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Though Shirley did not live in Riggins, Diana and her husband, John, are very active community members. Shirley was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, wife, daughter, aunt, sister and friend to many. Since Christmas is her mother’s favorite holiday, Diana lit her Christmas Tree in her honor. You may see this shining on Highway 95 at the foot of Seven Devils Road just south of Riggins.
Yoga classes are held daily, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at Yoga in the Canyon. Contact Mariah Crump for information.
Pottenger’s Wild Game Meat Processor and Family Business is located four miles south of Riggins, on the corner of Highway 95 and Rapid River Road. They feature great prices and work on one animal at a time, so you know you are getting your own meat back. Call ahead or stop by.
The Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles on Sept. 11 and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Members with paid-up dues always have access to the range. Contact Jim Adair, club president, 208-451-5801 to arrange payment or for information about the Gun Club.
