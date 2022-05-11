RIGGINS — Savage Pride Day is tomorrow, Thursday, May 12 at 10 a.m. at SRHS, where students will celebrate their accomplishments. Parents, family, friends and patrons are invited to attend.
The Pinehurst Quilters will not be presenting Quilts of Valor at this time. They plan to present their Quilts of Valor in November.
“Movin’ on Up” for 5th grade, Shadow Day is Monday, May 16. The fifth graders will attend classes at Salmon River Junior High School in preparation for the next school year.
End of year school events: SRHS seniors’ last day is May 24, SRHS graduation is May 27, last day of school is June 2. More details to follow.
The Pinehurst Quilters have a $300 Scholarship for graduating seniors including homeschooled seniors. Contact Kathie Wright to apply.
Citywide Cleanup or “Chuck your Junk” continues through Thursday, May 12. Thank you, Lake Shore Disposal, for providing a free roll-off dumpster at the upper parking lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. Not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials, including wet paint (dry paints cans accepted), and motors with oil or fuel.
Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, including the Salmon River Ambulance District. Polling places: 1-Salmon River Heritage Center in Riggins, 2-Canyon Pines RV Resort. Take your personal ID with you to vote. Contact the Idaho County Elections Office at 208-983-2751 to determine your voting eligibility.
The School District 243 School levy election date has been changed; it will be held in August. More information will be forthcoming.
Dare to Kayak program, free to students, is again being offered this summer, July 12-14 and Aug. 15-17; space is limited. Contact the City of Riggins if you are interested.
Isaac Hofflander, son of Julie Hofflander, was part of a team from the LCSC Welding Program that made and installed new benches at Hells Gate State Park. Thanks to each of you.
Congratulations to our McCall-Donnelley senior grandson, Ty McClanahan, son of Julie and Jason McClanahan, for placing first in the 3200 as well as being honored on Senior Track Night along with 14 other seniors. Then he flew to Dallas, Texas for National BPA (Business Professionals of America) to compete with high school students across America in two computer events as well as to get certified in other computer programs. Ty also completed his senior project, “Boomerang Billy,” which is an amazing computer game he created, which is now available to play online on an Android phone; go to Google Play. You can also check out a 90-second trailer of the game on YouTube.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival are available only online at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon will be held in Riggins City Park Saturday, June 25, from 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. It will feature six super amazing bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall are meeting at the Riggins Cemetery this Saturday, May 14 to clean the graves and take an inventory of grave markers not listed on the “Find a Grave” online site.
Shiloh Bible Camp’s annual Service Day is Saturday, May 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feel free to join them for all or part of the day. Projects include cleaning, painting, camp repairs, landscape, firewood prep, etc. If you would like to stay at Shiloh the night before or after, contact Shiloh.
The annual White Bird Rodeo will be held on the banks of the Salmon River at the twin bridges Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m. each afternoon, honoring Richard and Terry Eller as 2022 Grand Marshals. “Roaring 20s” is the theme for the 11 a.m. parade on Saturday, May 18, with lots of activities downtown White Bird, including music.
