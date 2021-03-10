RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Family isn’t always blood. It’s the people in your life who want you in theirs; the ones who accept you for who you are. The ones who would do anything to see you smile and who love you no matter what.” – unknown. We sure love our “family” who have traveled this journey to recovery with us.
Get ready to change your clocks as Daylight Saving begins this Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m. Spring ahead an hour before you go to bed, or you will be an hour late to church or wherever and whatever you do Sunday morning.
The Salmon River Gun Club meets Wednesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Heritage Center. They will have election of officers; all officer candidates have been accepted. 700 tickets for the gun raffle have been sold and the drawing will be held at this meeting. You need not be present to win; however ,they do need a quorum for this meeting to help the Gun Club be able to continue to operate. There are nearly 100 members who like to use the Shooting Range; some of you need to attend this meeting.
The American Legion met Monday, March 8, to make plans for flipping hamburgers at the Riggins Rodeo first weekend of May. Anyone interested in helping at this event may call Dale Van Tassle or any Legion member.
Hoot’s, near White Bird, is getting a facelift, is under new management and has a new name of The Confluence Resort. The restaurant is closed for now, but they are offering a full-service convenient store, including propane, gas, tobacco and snacks. The motel and cabins are open for guests as well as RV spaces. Phone number is 208-565-0478. Stop by and check it out.
St. Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic, will be in the Salmon Rapids Lodge parking lot in Riggins, March 31 -April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Syringa Hospital will hold a Covid vaccination clinic in Riggins in March. If you have called Riggins City Hall to be put on a list, be expecting a call from Syringa to register you. If you would like to be put on the list, call Riggins City Hall.
Little League of West Central Idaho is excited to get the ball rolling for kids’ competitive baseball, ages 8-15, in the Riggins, McCall, Donnelly, Cascade and New Meadows areas. If interested, send info about your player, age, experience and skill level to littleleaguewci@gmail.com, or contact Jessica Wilson if you live in the Riggins area, as she is interested in getting this going here.
Salmon River Community Food Drive, sponsored by River Adventures, will be open for three more days. Drop off your non-perishable food items at the Creamery and fill out a ticket for prizes that will be given away Saturday, March 13, which also ends the 2021 WWB Tournament. All food collected will be donated to the Riggins Food Bank.
The Annual WWB Fish Dance, signifying the end of the WWB 2021, is this Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at The Seven Devils Saloon and Steakhouse, with DJ Scribbles, from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. There will be “Retro Ready” for the last costume contest at 10 p.m., Friday, March 12.
Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials next Wednesday, March 17. Dinner will be corned beef, braised cabbage & carrots, buttered potatoes, and a slice of Irish soda bread. Not feeling like corned beef? They will also offer Irish style nachos, which are waffle fries covered in Guinness Cheese Sauce, topped with beer braised brisket, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, green onions and sour cream, only available while supplies last. Special drinks will be green beer and Irish Car Bombs. Time for the wearing green. The luck of the Irish awaits you at the Seven Devils.
The 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race will be held April 16-18. Lots of action and activities in the outdoors where you can self-distance and celebrate. The weekend will feature the Boat Show, live music of Joaquin, Verna and Dave, races on Saturday and Sunday and The Annual Fireworks Show.
The 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo celebration, will be Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. Books open April 19-23 and close when filled. Queen tryouts will be announced soon. Book rooms or RV sites now.
The Annual Ladies Retreat at Shiloh Bible Camp is March 19-21, with featured speaker, Julie McClanahan. Register now at https: www.shilohbibleconference.com/camps-retreats.
Buck Fitch is in Vibra Hospital, continuing his journey to recovery. His baby steps are getting bigger, his legs and arms are getting stronger by the day and transfers are smoother and easier with this strengthening and conditioning. Buck went from having help with almost everything to doing more on his own this week. Work continues, with more physical therapy focusing on him standing on his own and beginning to walk on his own with the thought that he will transfer the week of March 15 to a more intense PT Rehab, with three hours of therapy a day.
Leighton News: Leighton and Maddy are in Dallas, Texas. Leighton is in the middle of intense spring training at The Star, while Maddy continues to train her horse.
