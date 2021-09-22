RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Parents, coaches, teachers, friends: Teaching children how to deal with winning is almost as important as teaching them how to deal with losing. It’s also important for them to learn how to deal with injury, performance pressures, and balancing academics and athletics.” – Boys Town Parenting. “Parents: After your child’s next athletic event say, ‘I love to watch you play’…and nothing else and see the response.” – Pete Carrol.
Royal Rangers and Girls’ Ministries meet every Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church, beginning with a meal each week. They feature specific programs for students, from preschool, ages 3-5, through seniors in high school. Students may ride the ASK Bus directly to the church; parents pick up at 7:30 p.m. Health protocol is the rule; stay home if you are sick.
Memorial service for Doug Crump has been postponed at this time due to covid rearing its ugly head again. The family has not yet set another date.
Kaleb Austin, with special guest, The Wild River Band, will be live at Grandma’s Place, 147 Deer Creek Road, White Bird, this Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 8 p.m. (PDST). You must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages.
The Salmon River Art Guild show, originally set for Oct. 1-3, has been cancelled.
The Riggins Old-Time Fiddlers will resume programs for the public at Salmon River Community Church soon. Stayed tuned for their first fall program.
Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles one more weekend, Sept. 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Fischer Friend, son of Rich Friend of Riggins and Kim Evans of Helena, Montana, was recently spotlighted by the Helena Symphony Orchestra as a new member. He plays cello as well as several other instruments and has performed with several orchestras in the Helena area. Fischer is another musician who impressed the audition committee with his playing and successful completion of the HSO blind audition process. Fischer lives in Helena but is attending college as a freshman at University of Montana in Missoula, on a music scholarship. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Fischer performed his first concert with the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.
Patricia Willis, 81, former Riggins resident, teacher aide and Salmon River High School secretary, passed away peacefully of natural causes at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Patty had five children, Phillip, Lisa, Don, Tom and David, ten grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. Patty always had a smile on her face and enjoyed the time she spent with her children and the students in the school. Patty’s sweet spirit and gentle laugh granted her many friends. A graveside service will be held Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at the New Meadows Cemetery. Complete obituary was in the Idaho Statesman edition on Sept. 5.
Mark Hinkley, 68, lifetime resident of Pollock/Riggins area, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Mark and his wife, Sondra, of 47 years, had two children, Heidi and Kelly, and four grandchildren. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family. Mark worked many jobs, including commercial fisherman, logger, outfitter as well as being a welder and jet boat builder. At his request no service is planned. Complete obituary was printed in the Sept. 15 edition of the Free Press.
Highway 55: Full road closures began Sept. 8, on Idaho Highway 55. Drivers can expect full road closures Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After 2 p.m. the road will be open to one-way alternating traffic. Delays may be significant immediately after the road opens due to large volumes of traffic. Plan to arrive later or be prepared to wait. Expect 15-minute delays. Highway 95 will be open if you choose to travel that route. Smiths Ferry project will transition to the fall construction schedule.
