RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: continuing on from the book, “Everything I need to Know to learned From a Golden Book.” “Is your life starting to feel like a circus?…Start planning that dream trip! Soon you’ll be on your way. Be open to making new friends…even if you’re very, very shy. Steer clear of shady characters. Be discriminating. Choose your companions wisely. Break bread together every day. Don’t forget your antioxidants!” More of the book next week.
Salmon River High School Class of 2020 held its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 23, on the SRHS Football Field. Jonathan Swift introduced Pastor Mike Chapman to give the opening invocation. SRHS teacher, Mr. Seth Lunchford, was the motivational speaker, followed by Emily Diaz and Amelia Chapman each giving wonderful valedictorian addresses. Keynote speaker was 2010 SRHS graduate Taylie Hopkins who is currently an English teacher in Kamiah. Taylie challenged the Class of 2020 with a most encouraging speech, giving them 10 points to follow as they go from high school to their future. The seniors then handed out carnations to family members, teachers, and friends. Principal Kyle Ewing, superintendent Jim Doramus, and board member, Laina Walkington, presented each class member with his/her diplomas. It was, indeed, a successful joyful celebration.
Kylie McClanahan, first grandchild of Buck and Jeannie Fitch, will graduate from McCall Donnelly High School this Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m., with each of the 90 seniors receiving a diploma from their car, then off for a senior parade through McCall. This will all be broadcast McCall radio.
After School Kids Outdoor Camp to be held June 15-18 will took a little different this year. ASK plans to send home activity bags filled with fun for kids each day. To participate, respond by June 1 by calling the ASK office 208-628-2770 or Facebook message After School Kids, Inc., to make arrangements to pick up or have bags delivered to your home.
Canceled Summer Events in Riggins and our area deemed in the best interest of our community: Big Water Blowout held in early June, Salmon River Art Guild June Show, White Bird Days in June, The 2020 Hot Summer Nights July, Rattle the Canyon in August, Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Festival held in Weiser in June.
Cabeb Hackler, son of Stephen and Kim Hackler, is a professional voice-over artist, voice actor, vocal instructor, and dialect coach based in Los Angeles, Calif. He specializes in regional accents, free verse poetry, and anything to do with music as well as being published as an author four times…and plays a dozen or more instruments. Caleb grew up in Riggins area, the second of five siblings; his parents owned a restaurant which Caleb credits their love and dedication to his personal success. Congratulations, Caleb. I just have to say that I was his first-grade teacher, and am very impressed about all his accomplishments. For more information, go to his website, calebhacklervo.com.
Heidi Mueller, daughter of Marvin and Marlene Hopper, long-time-ago Riggins residents, was named merchandiser of the year for the fourth time in 14 years. She services four stores with American Greeting Cards, including their territory’s highest volume AG supplied Walmart. She has a sales mindset and is skilled in getting outpost placement and additional display opportunities. Her attention to detail keeps her department looking great. “I love this job because it just fits me and my personality,” said Heidi. Congratulations, Heidi. I taught Heidi in first grade also…different years, however.
Get ready for summer camping…Shiloh Bible Camp, in Donnelly, will be holding its Bible camps this summer beginning with Timothy a Camp June 17-20 to get camp ready for campers, then age 10-12 June 22-26, age 8-10 July 6-10, age 12-14 July 13-18, age 14-18 July, age 10-12 July 27-31. Camp pamphlets available at Salmon River Community Church; in your camp pamphlet there is a page for you to earn Shiloh Bucks to spend at the Shiloh Store. For information contact Pastor Mike Chapman or Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
With river rafting, boating, and swimming season here, “Don’t risk them…your family…losing you.” Wear a life jacket for those who love you even if you don’t think you need one for yourself.
Little River Camping Cabins, located at the mouth of Rapid River, are open for business. Call 208-860-1017 or 208-628-3280 for information or to make reservations.
Derek Wilson and family will have their Cross O Meat from their mountain to your table ready to deliver/ship the end of Auguas 2020. They are pre-selling packages of meat now; Contact Derek on Facebook to get your best quality beef for you and your family.
Absentee ballots for Primary elections and School levy must be completed, signed, and return ballot in prepaid envelope by this Tuesday, June 2, 8 p.m. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours for further info.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from CBS Sports: Leighton Vander Esch is fully recovered from his neck and is excited to return and is feeling wonderful. It’s not just good news for the Dallas Cowboys, it’s the best possible news they could’ve received in regards to the linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Sources confirmed there were no setbacks for Vander Esch and that all indications pointed to him being fully recovered. The 24-year old confirmed with Bobby Belt and Jane Slater of ‘the Boys & Girls Podcast,’ making it known he’s raring to go for 2020. “I am doing wonderful,” he said. “I feel as good as now as ever before I even got hurt. I mean I’m ready to roll. I’ve been training full-go for a couple of months now, so it’s not holding me back whatsoever.” NFL season, here we come.
LVE Boise Football Camp date is still pending. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 came together to help make this camp.
