RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “April distance brings May existence. Stay safe. Stay humble. Stay kind. Stay home...if you can.” by Saratoga Mann
During this “stay at home” time, call, message, Facetime, Zoom, or e-mail your family and friends; take walks with your family around your place; do projects; write a letter, read, relax, and enjoy this time as best you can.
Kudos to our Salmon River High School and Riggins Elementary School teacher, students and principals who are working together to do school lessons via the Internet. This is a new concept for most of us, but let’s encourage our teachers as they teach, and our students learn even through the stay home declaration.
The Pinehurst Quilters are making face masks and placing each in a plastic bag free for anyone in the community who wants one. White Water Market has the masks available for you at their customer service desk. Thank you, Pinehurst Quilters,, and thank you White Water Market.
Emily Diaz, senior daughter of Javier and Rachel Diaz, and Lotus Harper, junior daughter of Shane Harper and Ashley Mayes, were selected for the 1A Division II All Idaho State girls basketball 2nd team recognition for 2020 as two of 10 girls in the state. Congratulations, Lady Savages.
Thank you Red Cross volunteer, Kris Catherman, who sends out a big thank you to all the Salmon River people who contributed blood, cookies, time, and space to make our Riggins’ Spring Red Cross Blood Drive a success, making their two-day goal.
The official Idaho Hunter Safety Course will be offered online at Hunter-Ed.com. for those at least 9 years old. If you were born after Dec. 31, 1974, you need hunter education unless you show proof or have a valid hunting license in Idaho or another state.
The annual Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Riggins PTO and held at the Riggins Elementary School has been canceled due to the stay at home decree. Get creative with your own Easter egg hunt at home, making this year a year to celebrate in a different way.
The 36th Annual Jet Boat Race has been canceled by the Salmon River Jet Boat Race Association, LLC. due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19 virus. They are looking forward to the 37th jet boat race in 2021.
The 72nd Riggins Rodeo 2020, set for May 2 and 3, has been canceled and is being called an “Honorary Year” dedicated to coronavirus victims, health care workers, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, postal workers, and all other essential workers. The Salmon River Cowboys Associaton says, “Lets go. Let’s show. Let’s rodeo in 2021 for the 73rd Riggins Rodeo.”
Riggins Rodeo Royalty 2020 selected March 14, before the stay at home decree, are queen Becky Thompson, of Nez Perce, daughter of Kim Heez Thompson, and princess, Logan Calvin, of Lucile, daughter of Mike and Laura Calvin. The royalty plan to participate in upcoming rodeos and parades whose schedules are not canceled.
How about that 6.5 earthquake with its epicenter in Challis, Idaho, that shook and rattled and howled Tuesday, March 31! It was one of more than 300 earthquakes in the world that same day…but is was the second largest earthquake in the world that day. I was in my kitchen fixing dinner when my floor began to vibrate. I went outside to see if a helicopter was landing on my deck and shaking my picture windows, just as a large truck seemed to be rambling right outside my walls. It was loud. Buck was watching TV in the living room where the hanging fan was swaying, and his chair was moving. A bouquet of flowers on my server was moving as if the wind were blowing -- then it was gone in about 15-20-30 seconds. My daughter, 64 miles to the south, texted just as it left here asking if we had felt it…it was moving fast...soon friends in Grangeville 50 miles to the north reported it. Our daughter said it was like a train was passing below her house. Others in our canyon have own stories, many similar about the loud sound and the power of the shaking and rattling.
Census taking door-to-door is on hold for now; however, do your census report by mail, which you may have received already. It is very important that you do the Census because “…Census results affect your voice in government, how much funding your community receives, and how your community plans for the future. Census determines how many seats your state gets in Congress, guides how more than $675 billion in Federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year, and Creates jobs, provides housing, prepares for emergencies, and builds schools, roads, and hospitals. Taking part in the Census is really your civic duty.”
Looking for a good quick book to read…a book even your kiddos will like? “Hog Wild”, by Julie Brown Ridle, written in 1961, is a fast and fascinating read. Julie’s Acknowledgement reads: “A chance visit with Clint Gibler, an old-timer from the Grangeville country, brought the idea for this book. He drove hogs to the railway when a very young boy. Time, labor, and (our own Riggins’) Murrielle Wilson accomplished the rest. It was she who took me (Julie Brown Ridle) out to a ranch and threw rocks at the hogs so I could see them run. She (Murrielle) introduced me to such memory miners as Fred Callison, who knew about the nature of hogs; Clinton Reeves, who used to be a “dead-shot” with a lasso; Billy McGaffee (Murrielle’s father), a past crafstman in the making of riatas; Bob Cone, who brought to life those long ago prairie days. Myrtle and Ole Freeburg offered wonderful encouragement. Mrs. Carol Davis and her 5th and 6th grade classes acted as judges of the manuscript. To all, a deep felt, ‘I’m beholding.’” It is now out of print, but may be found in our Riggins Library or Grangeville Library or in someone’s collection of old books. Murrielle is the mother of Rocke Wilson, of Riggins, and Billy Jim Wilson, of Boise. The story is mainly about two boys who plan, gather, and drive 72 hogs to the railway…and the many situations only boys could get into -- and get out -- of in unique ways. Some local Idaho County residents may remember some of these people who helped make this book possible.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton and Maddy are following the stay at home decree, doing projects and enjoying their home. Life has definitely slowed down for them, as well as the rest of us. As to Leighton’s June football camps -- at this time camps are still being planned but could very easily be changed. A final decision will be made as camp dates get closer. Stay tuned here for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.