RIGGINS — Dr. Seuss “Hats Off to Reading Week” begins this Saturday, Feb. 27, to March 6. Find your favorite Dr. Seuss book, read it, then share with a friend to help celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday. Read to a child, let a child read to you. Be a part of the biggest annual reading celebration honoring a man who inspired generations of kids to love reading and to prove learning to read is fun and funny too. Go to www.seusshatsofftoreading.com.
Derby Races, with cars made and driven by the Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries, are at the Riggins Assembly of God Church Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. The kids drew their cars, Bruce Bovey cut them out, kids sanded and painted while parents helped with wheels and axles. Trophies will be awarded for each class of car as well as overall champions. Ready, set, go!
Syringa Hospital will be scheduling a covid vaccination clinic in Riggins in March. If you have called Riggins City Hall to be put on a list, be expecting a call from Syringa to register you. If you would like to be put on the list, call Riggins City Hall. Kudos to Brenda for getting this clinic here to Riggins.
Make plans now to attend the annual Ladies Retreat “Living this life together” at Shiloh Bible Camp, March 19-21. They will be studying the “One Anothers” in the Bible, featuring “Doing Life Together… How to love, protect, encourage and pray for One Another”, with featured speaker, Julie McClanahan, daughter of Buck and Jeannie Fitch. Register now by contacting Shiloh Bible Camp at office@shilohbibleconference.com.
The Silver Dollar Bar in White Bird is having a Chili Cookoff fund-raiser, Saturday, Feb. 27, from 2-4 p.m., with all proceeds going to Delvin Keeler. This is an outdoor event with bonfires, featuring chili, cornbread and beverages. Bring your own lawn chair and warm clothes. Call 208-507-0934 or 208-507-1325.
Congratulations to Ryan and Sara Shaw on their new baby boy, Levi Hendrix Shaw, born Feb. 8, weighing in at eight pounds 15 ounces and 21 1/2 inches long. He was named in honor of both his grandfathers and, at the request of the biological parents, his second legal middle name is Robert. “What could be more perfect for an adoption? This baby is so incredibly loved by us, his biological parents, surrounded by angels, and lucky to be joined to all of you!” proclaims the new mother, Sara. Riggins grandparents, LeRoy and Debbie Shaw, were on hand at Levi’s birth; their time in Arizona for sunshine and warmth was planned around this baby.
Our dear friend, Willa Miller, died of a heart attack Monday, Feb. 8, in her home in Riggins. Willa will always be remembered as the lady with a smile and the most colorful clothes which she wore well as she walked to church or to town pushing her cart. Willa also was one of the most selfless people I knew; she raised four of her grandchildren and was willing to do for everyone what she could. Willa has a son, niece and most of her grandchildren living in Riggins, as well as her church and community family.
Midge Gill, 78, of Lucile, died Sunday, Feb. 14, at St Joseph’s Hospital in Lewiston. Midge, along with her husband, Melvin Gill, lived up Cow Creek, ran cattle and rodeoed. Midge worked at the Lucile Post Office for many years. They have one son, Marty, and one daughter, Shelly, who were raised to run the ranch and rodeo as well.
Our dear friend, Russ Muchler, died from a heart attack Monday, Feb. 15, at his home while feeding his sheep. Russ had his own building company and worked on many community projects, including the new stage in the Riggins City Park. Russ was a very community minded man with a big heart for helping others do whatever. If you needed a part for almost anything, you just had to call Russ, he could tell you exactly where that part was.
Get your western costume ready for this week’s contest at 10 p.m., Feb. 26-27, featuring the theme “Cowgirl Up!”, with DJ Scribbles, followed by March 5-6, “Ahoy Mateys”, with Dave Nudo Band, Ft. Dusty Leigh; March 12-13, “Retro!”, with DJ Scribbles. The Fish Dance will be Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m., with DJ Scribbles, all happening at The Seven Devils Saloon from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Community Food Drive: Drop off your nonperishable food items at the Creamery adjacent to River Adventures, fill out a ticket for prizes to be given away at the end of the WWB Tournament and grab a coffee. All food collected will be donated to the Riggins Food Bank. Thank you, River Adventures for sponsoring this food drive.
Get ready to line the banks of the Salmon River for its 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race, April 16-18. More info. soon.
“Let ’er Rip!” at the White Bird Annual Rodeo June 18 and 19 at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds.
The St. Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by Salmon River Medical Clinic, at 214 Main Street, will be in Riggins March 31-April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Hey, are you looking for baby chicks to buy and raise? Give Diana Stewart a call.
Buck Fitch is in Vibra Hospital, 6651 W Franklin Rd, Boise, ID 83709, growing stronger with all kinds of therapy and real food. This week, Buck will continue to work on strengthening and conditioning, hopefully standing and taking those first steps. Our journey is ongoing with no end date set yet. Thank you all again for prayers, encouragements and love that have touched us deeply and make us feel like you are right here. Family and friends are such an important part of healing!
I am doing amazingly well, I am at peace, calm and patience; we know God is holding us in His arms. The days are long, but to be with Buck is healing for both of us. Our friend, Pamela Hoogland, invited me to stay with her in her lovely home, which is five minutes away from this hospital; it’s nice to be close.
Leighton News: Leighton and his wife, Maddy, returned to Texas and are in the middle of the Texas Winter of 2021! I do not have an update on Leighton’s training situation this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.