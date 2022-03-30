RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “No matter how happy someone may seem, they have moments when they question if they can go on. No matter how confident someone may look, there are times when they feel unsure and insecure. And no matter how strong some may appear, they have days when they feel like they are falling apart. Never think for a moment you’re alone with your struggles. You’re not a mess. You’re human.” – Lori Deschene.
Donkey basketball will be at the SRHS gym this Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m., sponsored by Riggins Canyon 4-H Club. Advanced tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for students, and $5 for children; gate tickets are each $1 more. Family fun with lots of laughs, thrills and spills. Help support our Riggins 4-Hers.
Effective immediately, the City of Riggins Ambulance will not be charging patients for nontransports. Cody Killmar reports, “As we attempt to battle time sensitive emergencies, we would rather you call us early without worrying about a bill. We are so far from a hospital, let’s start the process earlier. Calling 911 early is critical for a time sensitive emergency. We do not do house calls. Don’t call us unless you suspect a medical emergency. However, we are here for you!” Watch for information on time sensitive emergencies and early symptoms.
Fun fact about the Salmon River Ambulance District: Your ambulance tax dollars will stay in the Salmon River Canyon. You can watch your money work right here and help people in need as well. The election will be held on May 17. Help save lives, go vote. Ambulance services are essential for our area. For information contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 years of age and older is invited to join the fun. The funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
The 38th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are going to be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17, in Riggins. Events will kick off Friday afternoon with a Show & Shine and silent auction at 4 p.m. with the BBQ at 6 p.m. Races will start Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with fireworks in the Riggins City Park at dusk. Sunday morning races start at 10 a.m., with an awards presentation at the Riggins Community Center following the end of the race.
The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River shooting range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited. More information is forthcoming.
All local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grant funding from the Stibnite Foundation beginning April 1. Projects to be considered for funding must have an impact in the following regions: southern Idaho County, including Riggins, Adams County and Valley County. Applicants must present proof of nonprofit status. Applications may be submitted online at stibnitefoundationco.submittable.com. More details may be found on the foundation’s website at stibnitefoundation.com. The grant application deadline is May 31. For information, email applications@stibnitefoundation.com.
Dr. David Tate, son of the late Kermit and Jeannette Tate, and 1976 graduate of SRHS retired from the world of medicine in January 2022. David was in Riggins for the afternoon and night just looking around and claiming memories from childhood days. He stopped to visit us; Mr. Fitch was one of his teachers, as well as both our families being great friends; what a delightful time we three had.
A memorial service will be held for Georgianna (Walters) Vogelsong, longtime resident of the Riggins/Salmon River area, Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins, with Bruce Bovey officiating. Her brother, Ken Walters, still lives in the Salmon River Canyon; other siblings live elsewhere. A good old-fashioned potluck will follow for family and friends in the fellowship room; bring a dish of your choice. The family invites all family and friends.
A celebration of life for our dear Jimmy Williams, husband of Koleen Willams, will be held at the Salmon River Community Church on Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Scheline officiating. A meal will follow in the fellowship room. Koleen and their adult children, Teresa, Troy, Tammie and Tony, and spouses, invite friends and neighbors and former fellow school employees to join in Jimmy’s celebration. He was a dear man who spent most of his life here in the Salmon River Canyon.
Rattle The Canyon Music Festival, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co, and City of Riggins, will be held in Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. featuring five amazing bands: Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Tickets are now available at ticketBud.com. This is the only place to purchase tickets; no tickets will be sold in Riggins nor at the gate. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund.
The Ladies Joy Fellowship held last week at Riggins Assembly of God Church was a wonderful evening for the 75 ladies who attended. Dinner was great; the decorations were simple and beautiful. The featured speaker was Abbey Tucker, with a powerful message. Featured musicians, with beautiful, special solos were Tamera, to open, and Lauren Banez, to close the evening. Thanks to all the Assembly ladies and Pastor Jim Dunn for making this evening possible and to all ladies who attended and were certainly filled with joy.
