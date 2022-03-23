RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “…This morning on my walk I spot the patch of nettles by the creek; My memory returns and I bend to carefully stroke the leaf; it still amazes me; It’s the first time the heart shape of the leaf really struck me. Be gentle, be kind, and slow down, and listen to the heart. If I’m in a hurry and rush, I might just get stung. The wisdom I seek surrounds me; too often I forget to slow down and listen. As spring surges, bringing new life each day, I wonder, what new life shall spring bring me, what awaits me in the season of growth.” by Eleanor Jean.
Logan Calvin, daughter of Mike and Laura Calvin, was crowned queen of the 2022 Riggins Rodeo, which will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 7 and 8. Congratulations, Logan! Looking forward to seeing you in the Riggins Rodeo arena as well at the rodeo parade.
Rainy Walters, Theresa Ledgerwood and Lucy Smithers are the three Salmon River High School students who participated in the State Business Professionals of America (BPA), in Boise last weekend. The trio and their coach, Andrea Hale-Woodfin, were guests of our own SRHS coach and State Representative, Charlie Shepherd, on a tour of the Idaho State Capitol.
The Alice@Wonderland play was performed for the school students, parents, and others last Wednesday, March 16. The 26 Riggins students, from 5-years-old to 12th grade, performed like professionals. Their costumes and make-up were astounding. Kudos to the students, teacher directors, and everyone else who worked so hard to make this a success.
School carnivals are the best for kiddos. Volunteers are needed to make the 2022 School Carnival a success. If you have a group who would like to run a booth or help at one, great! Setup and cleanup will be done by PTO and students. The carnival is planned for Saturday, April 9, sponsored by Riggins PTO. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School.
After School Kids (ASK) program, is looking for a volunteer baseball/coach for 3rd-6th graders. ASK baseball season is from April 18-May 11. Practice is two days a week. Contact Rhonda at 208-628-2770.
Riggins Red Cross Spring Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge on Tuesday, March 29, 1-6 p.m. and on Wednesday, March 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. They will be conducting antibody testing again this time. Schedule your appointment online, or Kris will call you if you presigned up, you also can pm her on Facebook.
Donkey basketball is coming to the SRHS gym on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m., sponsored by Riggins Canyon 4-H Club. Advanced tickets are $9 – adults, $7 – students, and $5 – children; gate tickets are each $1 more. Family fun with lots of laughs, thrills and spills.
The Riggins Senior Citizen Lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday, cooking/serving with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River shooting range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited. More information to come.
Riggins is looking to form an Ambulance District in an attempt to save our Riggins Ambulance Service. We really need our EMTs here in the Salmon River Canyon and our EMTs need us. On May 17, the Salmon River Ambulance District will be on your election ballot. For information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. The Idaho County Commissioners will be hosting public hearings on the Salmon River Ambulance District topic; dates will be announced soon.
The First Responders Fundraiser was absolutely great! The support shown by our small community, up and down the river, for our local first responders was paramount. Kudos to the City of Riggins, the EMS, Salmon River Rural Fire Departments and the Salmon River Dive Team for their efforts in bringing this together. The dinner was superb, followed by silent and live auctions, all bringing in $30,000. Thanks to all who attended and helped make this a night to remember, and to be thankful for the service that is provided by these first responders.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join the fun. Funds go to Senior Citizen Transit.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Congratulations to Leighton, who has signed with the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year contract. “I’m excited to get back and play for Dan Quinn. Me having the same defensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons, I am only going to get better. My best football is ahead of me,” said Leighton, as he signed with the Cowboys. From Frisco, Texas: “The Cowboys signed Leighton Vander Esch on a one-year deal Friday (March 18, 2022), which keeps the former first-round pick in Dallas and adds needed depth to the linebacker position. …And, at just 26-years-old, Vander Esch figures to have plenty more gas in the tank…” Go, Leighton! Riggins, the Salmon River Canyon and beyond are rooting for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.