RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go, but the purdy-est sight to see is the holly that will be on your own front door… It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, soon the bells will start, and the thing that will make them ring is the carol that you sing right within your heart.” - traditional Christmas Carol.
The Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting, held last Saturday night, ushered in the Christmas Season here in the Salmon River Canyon with our dazzling Christmas Tree shining brightly right on Main Street, at the Two Rivers Espresso & Coffee Roasters. Santa and Mrs. Santa made their traditional stop. Kudos to Nicol and to all who helped make the evening a brilliant success!
Christmas lights and displays are beginning to brighten up our town, which puts happy faces on many people. The Riggins Assembly of God and The Salmon River Community Churches each have beautiful light displays, as does the Idaho Banana Co. and a couple private homes. The sparkle of the lights and joy of the displays are so uplifting. Merry Christmas season to all of you everywhere.
Secret Santas are busy getting gifts ready for children. The Christmas Giving Tree is decorated with names of children at Riggins Whitewater Market. Stop in and take a name, purchase the gift, and take it unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Food boxes and gifts will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Riggins Community Center from 1-3 p.m. for families picking them up, or by other arrangements ahead of time.
The Confluence, adjacent to the Idaho Banana Co., has added some historic shelving pieces to the store. A big, beautiful display shelf and the original checkout counter from Grangeville’s Miller Hardware Store, as well as a lovely display shelf and an old nail bin from Cottonwood’s Hoene’s Hardware Store, which now features vintage items as well as Christmas specialties. The entire store has taken on a Santa’s workshop look as well. Stop by and check it out.
Salmon River High School Senior Project presentations will be held Dec. 9 and 10. Our seniors have some very interesting projects again this year.
Mrs. Fitch will be doing her traditional Christmas stories reading to the Riggins pre-school and elementary students, Wednesday, Dec. 16. This is always a special time of year for the students, and me. Students sip hot chocolate and munch on cookies as I read their favorite Christmas stories.
There will be no public Christmas school programs this year, but the elementary students are learning Christmas songs they will sing to each other, and Santa will hopefully visit them on Dec. 17, before they are dismissed for Christmas vacation.
School Christmas break early release for Riggins Elementary School is 12:45 p.m., Salmon River High and Junior School is 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17., with school resuming Monday, Jan. 4. Happy vacation, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Fred and Lisa Taylor are the very proud parents of a bouncing baby boy weighing in at eight pounds and 21 inches long. Mackay Fredrick Taylor was born Nov. 28, on his dad’s birthday. Fred says this is his best birthday present ever, having his baby boy in his arms. Congratulations!
Our dear friend, Bernice Morrell, 88, died Monday, Nov. 23, with family surrounding her, in her son’s home, where he and his wife were caring for her. The family plan to hold a memorial service next summer for their beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend to many. Bernice’s smile and twinkling eyes would light up a room or even the whole outside.
Our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, 62, died Sunday, Nov. 29, after suffering a massive stroke early Friday morning. His wife, Deana, and daughter, Hannah, were at his side. Mike was a loving husband and father, friend to many, a great musician, and loved life. No information currently about his services.
This is a unique tidbit for us for the year 2020: Our son is 47, born in ‘73; I am 73, born in ‘47. Our daughter is 44, born in ‘76, Buck is 76 born in ‘44. And our son-in-law is 47, born in ‘73; I am 73, born in ‘47. Can you do this with your family birthday dates and ages?
The Highway 95 slide project at mile marker 188 update: The work is complete on the face of the mountain, with a heavy wire screen now in place to help keep rocks from falling onto the highway. Jersey barriers have been placed on the mountain side to help keep rocks off the highway. The highway is paved, travel is back to normal, no more delays. Happy traveling.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton had some great tackles in the Washington game, but the score still came up short. Cowboys will play the Ravens in a 3 p.m. game, Monday, Dec. 7, in the M&T Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Cowboys are getting ready for this game with more determination and positive vibes.
