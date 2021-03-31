RIGGINS — Quote: “Easter is the time to rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love and joy. Have a Happy Easter.” – unknown.
Another quote: “Easter is the only time it’s a good idea to have all your eggs in one basket.” – Quotable Quotes.
Easter is this Sunday, April 4. The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Riggins Elementary School Saturday, April 3 at noon. There will be four age divisions; birth-two years old, three years old-kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades, and 3rd-5th grades. There will be candy, prizes, money and “return for prize”, in addition to the gold and silver Easter Basket and big stuffed animal in each division. Everyone receives 50 cents. Donate plastic eggs back for the following year. All kids, baby-5th graders, are welcome to hunt eggs.
Easter sunrise service/resurrection Sunday is this Sunday, April 4, at the SRHS Football Field, beginning at 8:30 a.m., sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Association. Breakfast will follow at Salmon River Community Church fellowship hall about 9:30 a.m. Regular church service at Salmon River Community Church will begin at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, then go about celebrating the rest of Easter with family and/or friends.
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race is April 16-18, with lots of outdoor action. Friday, April 16, starts off the weekend at 4 p.m. (MDST) in Riggins City Park with the boat show, silent auction and BBQ, accompanied with live music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave for your listening and dancing enjoyment. Races start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The annual Fireworks Show will be held Saturday at “dark thirty” in Riggins City Park. Book your motel room or RV site, as they fill up fast.
The 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo celebration will open its gates on Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2. with lots of cowboys, cowgirls and western action. Rodeo books for events open April 19-23 or until filled. Queen tryouts to be announced soon.
St. Luke’s traveling mammogram unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic, will be at the Salmon Rapids Lodge parking lot in Riggins, today, Wednesday, March 31 - April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
First Bingo of the year is next Wednesday, April 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Bring a friend and have a good time with friends and neighbors to fund the Senior Citizen Transit.
Salmon River Mobile Veterinary, Amy Keehner will be the new veterinarian serving Riggins. Dog wellness exams and a vaccination clinic will be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center, Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Preregister by email at appointments@salmonrivermobile
vet.com. A cat only clinic is coming soon.
A digital billboard “Fun Page” is coming to Riggins. Only one “Fun Page” daily. Advertising is also available. Call Jonny, 208-724-5152 for information.
ASK spring baseball will begin April 19 and run through May 13th. T-ball K-2nd grades, will meet Mondays and Tuesdays. Coach pitch with 3rd-6th grades will meet Wednesdays and Thursdays for practices. Contact Riggins ASK for information.
The White Bird Annual Rodeo is June 18 and 19, at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds.
“Clean a Veteran’s Headstone by Memorial Day, Monday, May 31”. Find the forgotten military in our Riggins Cemetery or your local cemetery and honor them and their families with a clean headstone. This challenge has been given by a man who is cleaning veterans’ headstones across the country.
Hot Summer Nights will be Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting.
“Dare to Kayak”. made possible by an Idaho Wild Rivers Grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce and the Salmon River Dive Team, is offering another program to introduce kids to paddling, water safety and conservation on the Salmon River, July 27-29 and August 16-18. Space is limited. Sign up early. Contact Devon Barker-Hicks, 208-413-0319 or devonbarker@gmail.com for information. CDC and state guidelines will be followed.
Our journey to recovery is still in process, but now at home in Riggins, on the banks of the Little Salmon River. Buck and I are happy campers, or should I say we are happy to be home after 87 days in three hospitals. Buck is doing quite well. We had our last morning of info, checkout, safety issues, etc., then packed the car, had a great send-off from two of Buck’s lifelong friends, Rex and John, climbed in and headed for Riggins and home. Aw, what a joy to be home. Friends have been honoring us with evening delicious meals; what a wonderful gift. Buck and I went to church on Sunday and actually got a standing ovation from our church family. We are so happy to be home. Our church and community family welcomed us with open hearts, arms and even some hugs.
