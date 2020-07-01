RIGGINS -- My weekly quote: “In my life I have lived, I have loved, I have lost, I have missed, I have hurt, I have trusted, I have made mistakes, but most of all I have learned.” from The Meaning of Life.
Celebrate the 4th of July this Saturday with family and friends at home, picnics, parades, rodeos, fireworks, rafting, baseball games, hiking, etc., but remember we are celebrating American Independence Day, representing the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation, 244 years ago. Fireworks became the way to celebrate the 4th of July, even before the Declaration of Independence was signed. John Adams envisioned setting off thousands of small explosions for the festivities…now they are much more colorful, but just as loud and bright.
Mayor Glenna McClure wants to remind all of us the 4th of July allows only limited fireworks in Riggins. Non-aerial, common fireworks such as sparklers, fountains, snakes, and glow works are allowed. Make it a Holiday-Not a Hazard!
Riggins Mayor McClure announced that we are all to be aware of the Rainbow Gathering scheduled July 1-7, near Iron Phone Junction up Race Creek…also reachable up Cow Creek. The anticipated attendance is now estimated to be about 1,000. Mayor McClure and EMS Director Janeen Eggebrecht met with the Rainbow Coalition’s medical coordinator; Janeen stated that our Riggins EMS is prepared for this event. They also have private medical staff on site. The Rainbow members are encouraged to be self-sufficient and urged to follow CDC guidelines including hand washing and proper sanitation. Mayor McClure said to be aware that we may have increased traffic in our businesses and for each to take appropriate measures. Extra law enforcement will be in the area, as well Forest Service guidelines to be followed.
The Salmon River Public Library Summer Reading Program will be starting soon. Librarian Miss Susan said that planning is now in place to work with the new COVID-19 guidelines, to be sure participants can be safe and healthy while taking part in stories, activities, and crafts.
James Boggan, and his nephew, Levi Cereghino, won the local Team Roping at the 2020 White Bird Rodeo with a time of 8.6. Levi Cereghino won the Rodeo Bible Camp Team Roping Header Buckle with a time of 7, with his teen partner, held in Cambridge, Idaho last week.
Memorial Service for Lorry Harper will be held Sunday July 26, at her home, with an ice cream social to follow which would have been her 90th birthday… and Lorry loved ice cream. Family and friends are invited to attend. Plan to park your cars at the Riggins City Park.
Bridge repair on the Seven Devils Bridge and intersection of Highway 95 just north of Riggins will begin Monday July 6, and is scheduled to take 40 calendar days. There will be one lane of traffic open throughout the length of the project which will be kept at a minimum amount of time.
Shiloh Bible Camps in Donnelly, Idaho continues Monday July 6-10 for ages 8-10; July 13-18 for ages 12-14; July 20-25 for age 14-18; July 27-31 second camp for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. For more information, contact Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
Salmon River School District #243 is hiring a paraprofessional for a one-on-one elementary aide for a blind student beginning this fall. This person would be required to learn braille. The District would like hire soon to allow time for training. Contact Michelle Hollon at the District for an application.
After School Kids, ASK, Inc. is hiring an enrichment teacher for middle/high school position from 4 p.m. -6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, September-June. Contact Business Director Rhonda Damon at 208-628-2770 for more information and to apply.
Riggins annual Hot Summer Nights, usually held in July, and Rattle the Canyon, usually held in August, have been canceled for this year. Both are looking forward to 2021.
Have a great 4th of July celebration however you plan to celebrate. Happy 244th Birthday America!
