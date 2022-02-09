RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Always be kind. If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them. If someone is being ignored, find a way to include them. If someone has been knocked down, lift them up. Always remind people of their worth. Be who you needed when you were going through hard times. Just one small act of kindness could mean the world to someone.” – Thoughts.
Salmon River High School Senior Night is tomorrow night, Thursday, Feb. 10, honoring our senior basketball athletes, Garret Shepherd, Charlee Hollon, and Avery Jones. SRHS boys’ basketball team plays its last home game tomorrow at 6 p.m., as well. Come on out and help honor and support our seniors and basketball.
Alice@Wonderland play will be presented at Salmon River High School this Saturday, Feb. 12. The matinee will be presented at 1 p.m. for $5. The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party doors will open at 6 p.m. with dinner served and tea flowing at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show at 7 p.m., hosted by the Salmon River Schools and After School Kids. The Tea Party is sold out; the matinee at 1 p.m. is still open.
Celebration of Life for Donna Jones, wife of Ed Jones, will be held at the Riggins Assembly of God Church tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. A meal will follow.
Salmon River Junior High Lady Savages have an opportunity to attend a “Crash the Boards” tournament in Nampa, Feb. 17-19. They are doing fundraisers to cover tournament costs, travel, accommodations, and meal expenses. Donations are also accepted.
It’s time for District 3 Idaho High School Rodeo members, current and new, to provide certificates of eligibility and first or second-semester grades before they can rodeo this spring. The deadline for these documents, which need to be stamped with the school seal, is Feb. 19. Homeschool students need to fill out appropriate forms.
The Salmon River Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome Cody Killmar as the commerce treasurer. Cody grew up in Idaho County and doesn’t plan to leave. “We live in an amazing place,” he said. Cody and his wife, Grace, moved to Riggins three years ago, welcomed a baby girl, Hazel, into their lives, and are expecting their second daughter in April. Cody currently works for the City of Riggins as the EMS Director and serves on the Salmon River Joint School Board. “I am pretty lucky to have my wife working in the back of the ambulance with me. Nothing like saving a life with your spouse. I am excited for this opportunity to serve on the chamber.”
Idaho Fish and Game will host a pizza party served at 5:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a presentation about spring/chinook fisheries. The meeting will last until the last angler has had an opportunity to speak. Everyone is invited.
Women With Bait (WWB) 2022 tournament is on, filled with women fishing and looking to win those coveted WWB prizes. The annual food drive is ongoing during the event. Food items may be dropped off next door to the River Adventures at Canyon Creamery.
Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon will feature bands each weekend of WWB 2022. DJ Scribbles entertained last weekend, Feb. 4 and 5, and will return Feb. 11 and 12, with a Masquerade theme. Stay tuned for more news in the folowing weeks.
Salmon River Community Church will celebrate Valentine’s Day this Sunday, Feb. 13, with Valentine’s Dinner following the church service. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun.
First Responders Bash Dinner and Dancing Fundraiser, to benefit Riggins Ambulance, Riggins Fire Department, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department, will be held Saturday, March 19, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner tickets are $20 for single and $35 for couples. Tri-tip will be served at 6 p.m. Live and silent auctions will begin at 7 p.m., dancing to follow. Gun raffle (three guns) tickets are $25 each. Dinner and raffle tickets may be purchased at Riggins City Hall or from a first responder. A fee of $5 at the door if you would like to attend the auction and dance and not have dinner.
Bingo was very exciting, with 38 people in attendance. There were many winners of the regular Bingo games; however, the Queen of Hearts game is now up to $1,048, with only a few cards hidden from which to choose; the Progressive Bingo is up to $168. Next Bingo night is Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Proceeds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
Kudos to everyone who donated to the Secret Santa/Christmas assistance for the 2021 Christmas season. $1,350 in cash donations were received, which helped provide good gifts for local children and families. Recently, Idaho Power’s IDACORP Employee Community Service donated $868 to the Christmas fund which will be used for 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.