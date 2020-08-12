RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “I will teach you in a room. I will teach you now on Zoom. I will teach you in your house. I will teach you with a mouse. I will teach you here or there. I will teach you because I care.” Tough decisions are being made by teachers and parents, administrators, and school boards this year of 2020. Let’s work together to support and encourage each decision.
The Salmon River High School filled out registration packets need to be taken to SRHS as follow: Aug. 10 - new students, take your birth certificates and immunization record; Aug. 11 - junior high; Aug. 12 -freshman and sophomores; Aug. 13 - juniors and seniors. Students need to accompany parents to verify schedules and to have pictures taken for activity cards and pay sports and lunch fees with check or cash. Free and reduced lunch applications will be available on school website. Call 208-630-6025 ext. 54101. If you are not registering your child, please let the school know, so the school can plan for that.
Riggins Elementary School registration is Aug. 10-13, at the Elementary School office, between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Take filled out registration packets.
Riggins Schools will begin Tuesday Aug. 25. The School Board will meet Monday, Aug. 17 to make a final determination if classes will be held in the buildings or online.
Riggins Elementary School has an opening for school secretary. Application and job description are located on the District website: http://www.jsd243.org/. Send letters of recommendation to Mr. Jim Doramus at doramusj@jsd243.org. Position is open until filled.
Riggins Pre-School begins Wednesday, Aug. 26. The class is limited to 20 students, with four-year old students having priority. There may be a limited number of three-year old students, depending on the numbers. Three-year old children will attend two days a week; four-year old children will attend four days a week, Monday-Thursday.
Idaho County Fair 2020 “Kickin’ Up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” opens next Wednesday, Aug. 19 (all times are PDT) at the Fairgrounds, in Cottonwood, beginning with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. See the insert in this week’s paper for all that’s going on.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club will be representing Riggins at the Idaho County Fair. The 4-H Market Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. Our local 4-Hers have lambs, pigs, and beef for sale; if you would like to help support our 4-H kiddos by purchasing an animal, contact Sarah Walters or a 4-Her you know.
Highway 95 is open for travel day and night. The final repairs to mitigate the slope are still ongoing. Old Pollock Road will continue to be monitored and maintained for possible use as a detour again in the future. For information and photos visit: https://itd.idaho.gov/news/us95rigginslide/.
Wow! The “Can Correl” behind the Riggins City Hall has had some great donations of aluminum cans, including two more sacks left near the dumpsters. Thank you all. Funds are used for the Riggins Ambulance needs.
The Riggins City Hall and Library are open to the public; they ask that you use the hand sanitizer as you enter, and if you have symptoms of a fever or cough, please stay home. If you have questions about COVID-19, contact District 2 North Central Health District at https://www.idahopublichealth.com/ or call 1- 208-748-0400 or 1-866-736-6632 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is again open.
Idaho County Light and Power donated two boxes of KN95 safety masks to the Riggins EMS/QRU and law enforcement services. Thank you for your support to our Salmon River Canyon.
Happy 88th birthday to our dear friend, Dody Kern, Aug. 19. Since she cannot have visitors, her family is asking that friends send birthday wishes and love in cards to Dody Kern, McCall Rehab Center, 418 Floyd St, McCall, ID 83638.
A dear friend, and SRHS graduate, Jim Carlin died Wednesday, Aug. 5.
Jim was loved beyond measure by his family, classmates, teachers, and friends. One classmate said of Jim, “You were a rock star…you always kept us laughing.” Jim worked for Intel for the last 15 years and worked for Motorola prior to that. He was an engineering manager, working on the next generation of microprocessors. Jim was a father and a grandfather and was happy with life. (This was the only info I had at print time.) Our condolences and love to his family.
The Ninth Annual SipN’Float with Wild River Adventures will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Book now at 208-995-0181 to reserve your spot.
The Riggins Salmon Run, a family friendly event, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Register today.
Leighton Vander Esch News: on a recent interview, Leighton said, “I’m back and better than I was. I’ve been training for three or four months hard. I’ve got all my strength back. Everything is going great there, and I feel amazing. I’m just excited to be back on the field.” Leighton has been training both in Texas, and in Riggins, in the weight room he had built for SRHS, as well as on the SRHS football field. As he said in his interview, “I know what I need to do. Riggins’ grassed football field is the best place to practice and I practice a lot while I am there.”
