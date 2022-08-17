Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Don’t forget to love the way you want to be loved, listen the way you want to be heard, give the way you hope others give, care the way you want others to care, because change doesn’t start with them, it starts right here.” – Madalyn Beck

The 88th Annual Idaho County Fair officially opened today, Aug. 17-20, at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. There are lots of great exhibits, activities, presentations, as well as many food booths for lunch, dinner and snacks. The Idaho County Free Press has a booklet of the complete schedule of events for the week, that will also be available at businesses and at the Fairgrounds. Hope to see you there.

