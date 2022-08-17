RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Don’t forget to love the way you want to be loved, listen the way you want to be heard, give the way you hope others give, care the way you want others to care, because change doesn’t start with them, it starts right here.” – Madalyn Beck
The 88th Annual Idaho County Fair officially opened today, Aug. 17-20, at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. There are lots of great exhibits, activities, presentations, as well as many food booths for lunch, dinner and snacks. The Idaho County Free Press has a booklet of the complete schedule of events for the week, that will also be available at businesses and at the Fairgrounds. Hope to see you there.
It’s back-to-school time. Salmon River Senior and Junior High School, Riggins Elementary School, and After School Kids Inc. (ASK), begin school Tuesday, Aug. 30. Football and volleyball teams began practice last week, with a schedule filled with games coming soon.
ETC Store, which helps fund ASK, has some great back-to-school clothing, shoes, backpacks, caps, and other items for ridiculously low prices. In addition, there are men’s and women’s clothing, household items, books, bedding, curtains, belts, neckties, baby clothing, baby highchair, decorative items, and more. Prices are so affordable. Kudos to Lisa for managing the ETC and making it a “place to shop” for the whole family.
Salmon River School District 243 will hold a town meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. in the SRHS multipurpose room to share information and discuss the upcoming supplemental levy.
The Salmon River School District 243 levy vote will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Salmon River Heritage Center and Canyon Pines RV Park from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Patrons may also vote in person at Idaho County Courthouse or by absentee ballot (call the Idaho Courthouse for this ballot) if they will not be in town on Aug. 30.
Salmon River Community Church’s monthly Movie Night will be this Friday, Aug. 19, with snacks and visiting at 5:30 p.m.; the movie begins at 6 p.m. The movie is “Seven Days in Utopia,” featuring Robert Duvall. Everyone is invited to attend the free movie night.
A celebration of life for 32-year-old Steven Hunt will be held this Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5 p.m. in Riggins City Park. There will be music (bring your instrument), food and sharing of memories. Take a side dish of food, your own chair/blanket and beverage. Steven died suddenly on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. His love, Jennifer Welch, his parents, Wayne and Tina Hunt, and their families, appreciate all the support and love they have received from their Salmon River Canyon friends.
Vacation Bible School (VBS), held at Salmon River Community Church was a wonderful success. There were 38 kiddos registered with 23 adult helpers. The VBS kiddos shared a short program of singing and sharing what they learned this week, then were given certificates by VBS coordinator E.T. Owen. Kudos to the kiddos who attended, their parents who drove them there daily, and to all the volunteers who helped make VBS 2022 a success.
Dick and Sue Whiteman Stewart, missionaries now in Spain, were guests at Salmon River Community Church on Sunday, Aug. 14. They are missionaries to other missionaries, encouraging and counseling them at their home or via Zoom when miles prevent them from getting together. Sue grew up in Riggins and attend SRCC. Their son, Ben, and wife, Clara, and grandchildren, Wyatt, 2 ½, and LilyAnna, 3 months, met them here for the weekend. They just enjoyed being together and visiting some of her childhood places, including her childhood ranch way up on Shingle Creek.
Adams Camp Family and Friends Reunion is this Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 2 p.m. (MST) at the Roakey Cabin, with the live music of Joaquin, Verna, and Dave. Meat, water, and punch will be provided; take one side dish per family, your own drinks and chairs. There is room for camping. RSVP to Glenna at 208-315-2309.
Hunting season is just days away. Pottenger’s Wild Game Processing will officially open Sept. 1, 2022-January 1, 2023, seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., closed every other Sunday. Early season available; call now for processing.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit, which makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments, as well as shopping.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station), is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and over are by donation. Go, eat, enjoy delicious food and wonderful visiting with friends.
The Riggins Summer Reading Program will continue to meet weekly at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Librarian Miss Susan. All kiddos are invited to attend. It is geared to toddlers, with great stories and snacks for everyone.
Children’s Book "Just a Dream," by Chris Van Allsburg, continues with two paragraphs:
At home Walter saw Rose, the little girl next door, watering a tree that had just been planted. “It’s my birthday present,” she said proudly. Walter couldn’t understand why anyone would want a tree for a present. His own birthday was just a few days away, “And I’m not getting some dumb plant,” he told Rose. After dinner Walter took out the trash. Three cans stood next to the garage. One was for bottles, one for cans, and one for everything else. As usual, Walter dumped everything into one can. He was too busy to sort through garbage, especially when there was something good on television.
(What?! Come on, Walter. There is a lesson in the works here.)
