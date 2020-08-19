RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “Fear does not stop death. It stops life. And worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles. It takes away today’s peace.” sent to me from a friend.
Idaho County Fair 2020 “Kickin’ Up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” opened this morning Wednesday, Aug. 19 (all times are PDT) at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Some Fair activities are Wednesday, judging of small animals, 4-H and Open Class Exhibits; the pigtail contest will begin at 1:30 p.m., livestock enter and weigh in at 3 p.m., with the annual 4-H Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Thursday 20, will be 4-H and FFA fitting and showing all day, the Old Time Fiddlers will be playing for your enjoyment at 1 p.m. followed by The Two Minute Talent Show at 7 p.m. Friday 21, 4-H and FFA quality judging will run through the day. Royalty Evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with the introduction and crowing of the 2021 Royalty, followed by the 4-H Green Swing Dance. Saturday 22, Idaho County Fair Parade at 10 a.m., followed by 4-H Awards at noon and the Idaho County Cattlemen’s Beef Barbecue 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The annual 4-H Market Livestock begins at 1p.m. Buyers are encouraged to check out the animals before the sale. All exhibits can be checked out between 4-6 pm. This is just a postage stamp of things happening at the 2020 Idaho County Fair. Get on over to Idaho County Fairgrounds, Cottonwood, and enjoy a few days with family, friends, and neighbors as well as others who just want to take in a “Kickin’ Up your Boots” good time.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club members, Jordyn and Madi Pottenger, Kennedy Wilson, Alanna Brandt, Logan Calvin, Raydin Hayes, Audrey Tucker, Theresa and Trysta Ledgerwood, Brooks Ewing,Taylor Ewing, Raney, Rylee,, and Tanner Walters with their 4-H leader Sarah Waltetrs and lots of very active parents, will be representing Riggins well at the Idaho County Fair. The 4-H Market Sale will be held Saturday Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. Our local 4-Hers have lambs, pigs, and beef for sale; if you would like to help support our 4-H kiddos by purchasing an animal, contact Sarah Walters or a 4-Her you know.
Riggins Schools will begin next Tuesday, Aug. 25. The School Board will have met Monday, Aug. 17 to make a final determination if classes will be held in the buildings, online, or with packets or a combination thereof.
Riggins Pre-School begins Wednesday, Aug. 26 with a class limits of 20 students, with four-year-olds having priority. There may be a limited number of three-year-olds. Three-year-olds will attend two days a week; four-year olds will attend four days a week, Monday-Thursday.
Joni Hagler, 34-year-old daughter of Jim and Gayle Hagler, granddaughter of Dolly Gill, and the late Deward Gill, and great granddaughter of the late Johnny and Pearl Carrey, all of Riggins, died suddenly Sunday, Aug. 9. Joni always had a big smile on her face and was a very kind, compassionate cowgirl who mentored many young rodeo hopefuls. She leaves behind her wonderful family, her rodeo family, and hundreds of friends. Graveside service will be held at Riggins Cemetery Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m. (MST). A gathering will follow at Salmon Rapids Lodge, with indoor seating as well outdoor areas, bring your own outside chair. Please bring your favorite Joni story to share. Due to limited parking at the Riggins Cemetery, there will be a shuttle leaving Salmon Rapids Lodge at 10:30 a.m. (MST). Joni’s complete obituary will be found on the Obituary Page of the Free Press.
Our dear friend, Dannie C. Bell, 68, died peacefully in his sleep, Saturday Aug. 15. His wife Teri, son, Topper, and wife Jessica, and their children, and their daughter, Lacey, who died in 1993 at age eight, were the loves of his life. He loved his family, he loved his job as a packer and a guide, he loved gunsmithing; he was a quiet man, but when he spoke it was interesting or funny; Dan was a friend to many. A memorial service may be held, date to be announced soon. As per his request, his ashes will be laid to rest next to Lacey. A complete obituary will be found in Idaho County Free Press.
The draft Environmental Impact Study has been released for the Stibnite Gold project and the public comment period is open. Belinda Provancher, with Midas Gold, will be visiting at the Riggins Community Center to answer questions and assist folks with their letters of support. Stop by to visit with her on Aug. 28 from 4– 8 p.m. For information contact Bob Crump.
Highway 95 is open for travel day and night. The final repairs to mitigate the slope are still ongoing. Old Pollock Road will continue to be monitored and maintained for possible use as a detour again in the future. For information and photos visit: https://itd.idaho.gov/news/us95rigginslide/
The Riggins Salmon Run planned for Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce has been canceled. Look for the 2021 Run.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton is ready to play NFL football. From www.bloggintheboys: “Vander Esch is now a key component of the Cowboy defense and is asserting himself as a leader. The third-year player is now a veteran and a cornerstone of the defense. He’s upping his leadership role as a result. LVE will be moving over to the middle of the defense in a switch with Jaylon Smith who will assume the WILL role… Much like Dak Prescott built a football field for his own personal offseason needs, LVE basically built himself a gym in Riggins, Idaho, although it’s one that a few lucky young athletes will also be able to use. When in Riggins, Leighton was training in the high school weight room that he outfitted with $100,000 worth of equipment as well as using the SRHS football field for training purposes. The Cowboys didn’t seem like the same defense without Vander Esch for most of the 2019 year. His presence in the middle will be one of the most important elements of a revamped defense under Nolan. Leighton is ready to go, not only on the field, but in the locker room.”
Fox 4 News says: “Cowboys will limit stadium capacity to an unspecified amount as to date and will require fans to wear masks. Fans entering the AT&T Stadium will go through a “frictionless’ security scan and be asked to stand at least six feet apart while waiting in line. AT&T Stadium’s retractable roof and endzone doors will be opened as much as possible to increase airflow during games.” Lucile Post Office
