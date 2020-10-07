RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Life is tough, but also awesome! Choose to be happy, choose to see the good in others instead of the negative, choose to have your glass 1/2 full. Be kind to people you love. Simple, really.” by our own Rob Pottenger.
Important Election Information: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail, and wish to vote by mail, follow the detailed instructions and have it sent to the Idaho County Court House by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots received after Nov. 3, will not be counted, regardless of the postmark date, so mail early. Voted absentee ballots are only accepted at the Idaho County Courthouse by mail or by hand. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail but would rather vote in person, you may take this ballot with you to your regular polling place on Election Day; it will be “spoiled” and you will be issued a new ballot there. Or you may return the unvoted ballot to the Idaho County Court House no later than Oct. 30, so the precinct will reflect your eligibility to receive a new ballot at your regular polling place. The main point is that your absentee ballot should not be destroyed. Call Idaho County elections department 208-983-2751 for information.
The 2020-2021 Salmon River High School Super Savage Fan Award was presented to Larry and Jan Barany. This award offers free entrance into all Riggins athletic events for the year. Congratulations.
Bingo is tonight Wednesday, Oct. 7, and again 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Last week’s Bingo night gathered 22 people who had tons of fun. Funds help the Senior Transit Bus.
Lunch is served at The Riggins Community Center Tuesdays at noon. Lunch is open to everyone of any age, in fact, they are looking for more people to attend so they can keep it open. The suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group.
Our friend, Gary Hegvet, died Saturday, Oct. 3, in his family home, with his wife, Carolyn, and family surrounding him. He had been on hospice and with loving-family care at home for the past six weeks. Gary was most well known as “The Ice Man”, since he produced and delivered ice until he retired last year. He loved his family and he loved life. Celebration of Life for Gary will be Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. MDST/10 a.m. PDST at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Graveside service will follow at the White Bird Cemetery. Carolyn’s address is P.O. Box 324 Lucile, ID 83542.
Rachel Diaz, wife of Javier Diaz, and daughter of Carolyn and the late Gary Hegvet was critically injured in an auto accident Wednesday, Sept. 30. She is currently recovering in the hospital at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, after leg and arm surgeries. Her address is Kootenai Health, 2003 Kootenai Health Way, Coeur d‘Alene, ID 83814.
Macayla Knibbe is the new MSR at the Riggins Branch of Pine Tree Credit Union. Stop by and say hi, and have a cup of coffee daily, and cookies on Fridays. The Pine Tree Credit Union is sponsoring its Annual Food Bank Cash Drive from Oct. 1 – Dec. 28, or until they reach their goal. For every $1 donated, Pine Tree will match $1, up to $1000 per donation. This helps support families in our Salmon River Canyon.
Deanna Schultze Davis won the WPRA, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association, Wildnerness Circuit Barrel Racing DC Finals at the “Turn'n & Burn'n 'em up” in the "Snake Pit". Deanna is the daughter of Libby Ann Schultze, and the late Bob Schultze. She, and her husband, Nathanial, and family have moved back to her family home in Riggins. Congratulations and welcome home.
Kyler Wilson, youngest son of Rocke and Claudia Wilson, lives in Demmark, and would have been coaching his fourth straight National Championship football game for the u16 (16 and under) team, in which his youngest son, Elias, age 15, is playing. The Oaks u19 team, in which Kyler’s older two boys, Keenen, 19, and Lukas, 17, play is also strongly favored with their national Championship game. These games have unfortunately just been canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 in Denmark. Congratulations, Kyler, Keenan, Lukas, and Elias. Riggins is very proud of you. We will be looking forward the games in 2021.
Assembly of God Church’s youth after school activities will meet each Wednesday from 6 -7:30 p.m. for pre-school kids through high school teens. Soup and sandwiches are provided. They have implemented a cleaning protocol and self-distancing and will follow the school’s guidelines. If you child is sick, do not send him/her to the program.
The Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker for $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 total tickets to be sold. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range. Concrete pads have been completed for the shelters over the pistol shooting positions; roofs are to be built next. If you wish to help, call Jim Adair 208-451-5801.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 at the Riggins Community Center. Get your gift and craft items, etc. ready. Contact person is Joni Shepherd. More information to follow.
“Fall Festival Trunk or Treat” with Charlie Brown and Friends, sponsored by The Salmon River Community Church and The Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be Charlie Brown decorations, candy, games, fun, hot chocolate, and hot cider. All children in “Canyon Land” are welcome. So, don your costumes and bring your bag or bucket for trick or treats. Parents are welcome, too.
Highway 95 slide project at marker 188: They are now stabilizing and reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing that is expected to take until mid-November to complete. Expect 20-minute delays for several weeks while geo-tech experts finish dislodging loose material. Red lights will let drivers know to stop so they are not driving below boulders as they are being pushed off the rock face. Go to ITD for information, a live video of the blasts and a huge bolder that fell on the highway in July.
Leighton Vander Esch News: According to Cowboyswire, “The Cowboys linebacker depth quickly went from a strength to a weakness, as they lost veteran Sean Lee before the season started, and Leighton Vander Esch after just one week. Both Lee and Vander Esch are set to rejoin the team this season, but their return isn’t expected in the next few weeks.” Leighton is healing nicely and is staying very positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.