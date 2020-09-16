RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Remember all the restaurants and small businesses that you’ve asked for years and years to donate to your clubs, events, and organizations? They’re calling in a favor. Answer Call.” by Johnson Nation. So, shop, eat, grocery up, fuel up, coffee up, and stay at your local businesses.
Come to the Riggins Family Fun and Appreciation Day, this Sunday, Sept. 20. The day will begin with an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social at 1 p.m., followed by games and prizes. Bring your own family picnic, your own chairs, blankets, coolers, and musical instruments for an Open Jam Session. There is something for every age. Cake walks will be ongoing 1:30-3 p.m.; Corn Hole Tourney will run from 2-4 p.m., (sign up now at the Tourist Trap); 3-legged race, adult and child teams, will be 2:30-3 p.m.; gunny sack races will be 3:30-4 p.m. for all ages, and hay rides 4-5 p.m. This event is sponsored by Riggins Motel, Riggins Whitewater Market, Riggins Tourist Trap and Consignment Gift Shop, Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon, and Two Rivers Coffee Roasters.
Kudos to Linda Kern for writing the grant for Riggins Elementary School to receive fresh fruit and vegetables every day. Riggins is one of 118 schools across the state of Idaho who received this grant, thanks to a state-administered grant from the U.S. Dept of Agriculture, announced by Superintendent of Public Instruction, Sherri Ybarra.
Salmon River PTO will have its first meeting this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Elementary School. Plan to get involved and help plan an amazing year for our students.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, after a six-month hiatus. Funds go to help fund the Senior Transit Bus.
The Salmon River Gun Club will have the Shooting Range open to the public for sighting in rifles, on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 19 and 20, 26 and 27, and Oct. 3 and 4, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gun Club is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets will be $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 tickets being sold. Funds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range. Concrete pads have been completed for the shelters over the pistol shooting positions; roofs are to be built next. If you wish to help, call Jim Adair 208-451-5801.
SRHS Homecoming Week is happening this week, Sept. 14-18, with traditional activities each day. The Homecoming volleyball game begins at 5 p.m., Friday 18, with Highland-Craigmont; the Homecoming football game follows at 7 p.m. with Nezperce.
Salmon River Junior High Junior High volleyball girls, coached by Paula Tucker, and Sarah Shepherd, are Destey Chapman and Maralyn VanBuren -8th grade; Rylie Walters and Corissa Ogden- 7th grade; Raydin Hayes, Elizabeth Markley, Tenesse Hollon, Stevie Herzig, Audrey Tucker, and Tayler Ewing 6th grade; and Kennedy Wilson 5th grade. The team played a great game at their first home game last Thursday, and will play at home again with Cascade, Wednesday, 30, at 4 p.m.; then they travel to Cambridge Sept. 24, to play Tri-Valley at 4:30 p.m.; they have a tournament Oct. 3 with time TBA soon.
Salmon River Junior High football guys, coached by Mike and Joni Shepherd, Nathanial Davis, and Ethan Shepherd, are Aaron Markly and Devan Herzig - 8th grade; Rylie Davis-7th grade, Noah Cereghino,
Zander Walker, and Blake Shepherd - 6th grade; and Gage Crump, Kingston McClure, Ollis Herzig, and Max Parker - 5th grade. They played their hearts out last week at their first home game. They play . Wednesday, at home, Sept 30 at 4 p.m. with Cascade. They will play TriValley in Cambridge, Sept. 24, at 4:30 p.m. and will take part in the tournament Oct. 3, time TBA.
Mountain View Specialty Meats is looking for someone to work on Mondays and Tuesdays, for retail and possibly some packaging, especially during the hunting season. Experience with retail is a must. Stop by and talk to Tammie or call 208-628-3901.
Riggins, we have two new plumbing companies in town now: 1) New Age Plumber, Cory and Amanda Foskitt Ogden 208-615-6545; and 2) Jeremy Kannenberg, JK Plumbing Ndrain, 208-807-0706 or email jeremykannenberg@gmail.com.
Donnie Clay has been promoted to Foreman of Riggins Idaho County Roads Department to fill the vacancy left by Joel Chambliss, who retired after 23 years. Frank Mignerey was hired to fill the Donnie’s position of assistant. Congrats to each of you.
Laura Rodgers, former Riggins resident, died Aug. 18, after a three-year battle with cancer, and went home to be with her Lord. She was a wonderful lady and mom and hard worker. Laura and her husband, Lee, built a beautiful log home on Pollock Road, only to sell it after their divorce. Laura’s daughter, Natasha Rodgers Needham, attended Riggins Elementary School and graduated from Salmon River High School in 1995.
Vernon Fanzer, 97, formerly of Riggins, died Sunday, Sept. 13. Vernon is the older brother of our dear Agnes Hieb, who died earlier this year, and uncle to Cory Raquet. He was a dear, sweet man who loved people, loved the Lord, and loved to work. His Celebration of Life will be held in McCall, on his birthday Oct. 16. More details will follow.
EMTs and Ambulance Drivers are needed for our Riggins and Salmon River Canyon. EMT training is provided in for each. For information or to sign up, go to the Riggins City Hall.
Learn more about the Stibinite Gold Project at a meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. If you have questions, concerns or issues before then, contact Bob Crump at chevbob502@yahoo.com or 208-628-3698.
The Seven Devils Bridge Project is currently under construction and plans to be finished late October. There will be short delays, with only one lane open at this time.
Highway 95 slide project: they blasted twice last week with more blasts planned. Crews are reinforcing the rock face and rebuilding the rock berm to catch debris during blasting, and to shield traffic from unexpected rock fall. There will be no access through this area during blasting times, which will be ongoing until all rocks are down. Drivers should expect intermittent closures.
The Riggins Fire Department has chimney brushes available, free of use, at the Riggins City Hall; check one out and/or get more information.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton played the first few minutes of his first NFL game of 2020 season Sunday, Sept. 13, at the LA Rams Sofi Stadium, before being taken out for a possible collar bone injury. No further news at print time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.