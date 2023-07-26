RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Kindness in words creates Confidence. Kindness in thinking creates Profoundness. Kindness in giving creates Love.” – Lao Tzu
Riggins Community Bingo will be held next Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. All funds go to the Senior Citizens Transit.
Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Hall, 1102, South Main Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 1-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org or contact Kris Catherman at 208-830-3946.
Kim Van Komen Zolman’s house burned to the ground late Monday night, leaving her nothing but the clothes she was wearing; she has burns on her hands and face and is in recovery now. She lost absolutely everything. The Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, where she works, has a donation jar to help her with her needs; donations may also be made directly to her bank account. Many friends and neighbors have already given her some immediate needs. She stayed with her son, Chase, for this week.
Time to check your smoke alarms. There have been two house fires in our Salmon River Canyon recently where lives were saved because they had functioning fire alarms.
Salmon River Schools will have a parent and athlete meeting on Monday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. They will have information and paperwork for the upcoming seasons. This is an important meeting to attend so athletes can start the season off strong. If you are unable to attend, reach out to Salmon River athletic director Jayce Allred at allredj@jsd243.org.
Salmon Joint School District 243 is governed by a five-member board of trustees elected from five zones. Those elected take office in January and serve for four years. Each trustee must be a qualified voter in the school district and reside in the zone he/she represents. Zones 1, 2 and 3 elections will be held this November. Candidate form filing deadline is Sept. 8. Contact the business manager/clerk of the board, Michelle Hollon, for information at hollonm@jsd243.org or District Office at 208-630-6027.
Hot Summer Nights 2023 was a sizzling success with the talent show, car show and big bands from the ’80s featured. Kudos to Tracey Bird Meyers, Hot Summer Nights coordinator for her fifth and last year; thank you so much for your dedication to this event. Big thanks to the talent show coordinator Kathy Farnsworth and car show directors Bill and Phyllis Sampson, and, of course, all our wonderful volunteers and sponsors, VIP donors and other businesses who support this annual event, as well as all the attendees. What a way to celebrate the middle of summer.
Talent Show winners: Youth Division: 1st – Maggie Meyer, Lilly Lew Ratcliff and Claire Farrens, 2nd – Abigayle Farrens 3rd – Payette Walkington and Naomi Banez tied with Stetson and Shaw Price. Adult Nontheme Division: 1st – Brett and Sally Carpenter, and 2nd – Cash Miller. Theme Division: 1st – Sophie Li, 2nd – Roshan Komminania, and 3rd – Laina, Payette and Gentry Walkington. Congratulations to each and kudos to all participants. (I did not receive car show winners in time for this week’s news).
The Salmon River High Class of 1973 celebrated its 50th class reunion with a dinner at the Riggins Community Center with several of their classmates, as well as teachers, Mr. Fitch and wife, Jeannie, Mr. Stowers and wife, Freda, and Mrs. Bagley and daughter, Marie. They enjoyed a great time catching up with each other since graduation. Kudos to Alita (Heath) Arendell for organizing the reunion.
Ray and Molly Stowers were selected as the 2023 Idaho County Cattle Family of the Year. Idaho and Lewis County Cattle Association (ILCCA) joined the Sunday, July 23 tour of their operation followed by a beef dinner cooked by the ILCCA. Congratulations, Ray and Molly.
Dick and Sue (Whiteman) Steward, missionaries currently living in Spain, spoke at the Salmon River Community Church Sunday, July 23. Sue grew up here in Riggins, graduating 50 years ago from Salmon River High School; she also attended her 50th class reunion this past weekend.
