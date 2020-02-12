RIGGINS -- Quotes of the week: ”If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” A.A. Milne
“The most important gifts you can give are your love, time, and attention. Slow down, take time to smile, and enjoy loved ones…life goes by way to fast.” Billy Cox
Food for thought: “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” Audrey Hepburn
Happy Valentine’s Day 2020. Valentine’s Day is just two days away. Shop locally for your Valentine needs of cards, candy, flowers and plants, gifts, wine, gift certificates, etc., at White Water Market, The Creamery, Main Street Hair, Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment, and Gift Shop, Hook, Line, & Sinker, Two Rivers Coffee, River Adventures, Unique Antlers, Idaho Banana Co, Mountain River Outfitters, ETC. Shop, Wild River Rafting. Or, how about breakfast/dinner out at Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, River Rock, Kate’s, The Wilderness Eatery, or Summerville’s and Salmon River Inn Pizza … or auto gift certificates at Chevron Station, Crump’s Maintenance Shop, or Riggins One Stop. You may even think about a night away at Salmon River Motel, Riggins Motel, Salmon Rapids Lodge, Branding Iron Motel, or River View Motel. However you celebrate Valentine’s Day…have a wonderful day.
Volunteer Fireman’s Ball 2020 for Grangeville, Salmon River, Rural, Riggins & White Bird Fire Departments is Leap Year Day, Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge, 111 South Meadow Street, Grangeville. Dinner presale tickets are $20; $25 at the door; event only $5 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m., PST, with silent auction and board games, tri-tip dinner will be served at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. fire department introductions, then dance the night away to live music.
Salmon River “Guide Together Give Back 2020” will be held this Saturday, Feb. 15, with downriver rafting to start at Shorts Bar at 11 a.m., to Lightning Creek as a fun float. That evening there will be a potluck dinner at the Riggins Community Center free and open to everyone with music and visiting…bring your own beverage. Setup for dinner will be 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6ish and music 7-10:30 p.m. Cleanup will be Sunday morning before church. Let’s show some canyon-wide love and have a lot of fun. Contact Mark Christensen at SRE for information
Salmon River PTO meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Riggins Elementary lunchroom. All parents and patrons are invited to attend and help encourage and support our local students and school activities.
February 2020 Bingo night was canceled last week due to weather…Bingo will be next Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, for everyone 18 and older, with funds raised going to the senior transit…weather permitting.
February is WWB, Women With Bait, month…The river is filled with ladies in boats fishing for the best fish in different categories. I’ve seen some of the prizes…they are wonderfully fishy. Go get ‘em, ladies.
The Creamery is excited for WWB Tournament…and will be open Friday-Sunday from 7-11 a.m., for a delicious cup of morning coffee.
Sue Dewey, owner of Slate Creek Kennels, which is located at 568 Slate Creek Road, will have six indoor spacious kennels, each with its own access to an outdoor run. The building will be heated and cooled. There will also be a fenced play area once construction is completed. Sue will walk the dogs two-three times daily in addition to their play time. Hours will be 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. Construction is under way and looking great. Stay tuned here for more information.
Get your tickets for the most unique jet boat quilt fashioned by the Pinehurst Quilters from actual Salmon River jet boat T-shirts from the first race through the 2019 Race The 2020 Salmon River Jet Boat Race which runs here on the Salmon- River every April is always exciting. The quilt is on display at Pine Tree Community Credit Union; tickets are available at Pine Tree, Idaho Banana Co, and Heath Realty.
Coming events in Riggins: The WWB Fishing Tournament is currently ongoing. Jet boat race will be April 17, Annual Riggins Rodeo first weekend, May 2 and 3, Sacred Salmon Ceremony May 9, Big Water Blow Out Festival June 6, Hot Summer Nights July 24 and 25, Ride -N- Raft July 31, Riggins Salmon Run Sept. 12. …and squeezed in there are school activities.
Leighton Vander Esch: Leighton celebrated his 24th birthday in Riggins with his family and friends. He has attended some local basketball games; some of our locals reported: “Leighton is always surrounded by young kids. They adore him. He is an excellent example of just how humane this man is.” Another said, “he has grown into such a sweet, humble gentleman.” Yet, another said, “we are all proud of Leighton and how he is a living, breathing testimony of grit, determination, and hard work…plus he is humble. What a combination.” All said they are so happy he spends time in Riggins and gives of himself to others…mostly the youth who look up to him. If you haven’t registered for Leighton’s football camp, yet, get your child signed up for Leighton’s second Idaho Football Camp June 20. Camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16. Specific hosting venues will be announced later. Sign-up options available including a professional photograph with Vander Esch. Leighton will be at Camp to lead certain stations and talk to campers along with a selection of coaches from the Boise area.
