RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “In my life, I’ve lived, I’ve loved, I’ve lost, I’ve hurt, I’ve trusted, I’ve made mistakes, but most of all, I’ve learned.” from Thinking Positive.
Idaho County Fair officially opened this morning, Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Cottonwood. There is something for everyone, including food booths and music. 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits feature all week, with judging, showing and viewing. There are activities and events daily at the Fair. Saturday, Aug 21 features the annual Fair Parade and Kiddies Parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street, in Cottonwood. The 4-H awards ceremony begins at 12 p.m., followed by the 4-H market sale at 1 p.m. (Pacific time). See you at the Fair.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club has several members with various 4-H projects, as well as twelve members selling market animals at the 4-H sale: 11 sheep and one steer. They invite Riggins businesses and individuals to come and watch the kids show their animals and see their other 4-H projects, as well as bid on animals. These 4-H kids have worked hard and learned with their projects; they have also done many community service projects and are becoming amazing leaders. If you would like more bidding information, purchasing or turning back an animal, contact Tracie Pottenger, Sarah Walters or other 4-H families. Helping 4-H kids helps families right here in Riggins.
Salmon River High School, Riggins Elementary School, Riggins Pre-School and After School Kids (ASK) program will all begin Tuesday, Aug. 31. There are currently two para-professional openings, the janitorial position is open and bus drivers are needed. Contact JSD 243 if interested.
Riggins Elementary School has a new principal, Trisha Simonson. Riggins Elementary School teachers are preschool – Lisa Taylor, Kindergarten – Makaila Medley, 1st – Lynnette Branstetter, 2nd – Tawnya Folwell, 3rd – Julie Hofflander, 4th – Laura Merabelle, 5th – Susan Shepherd and half day special ed – Trisha Simonson. Salmon River Junior High – Andrea Hale and Brittany Priddy, Salmon River High School – Margaret Munson, Ashley Mayes, Brandon Ratcliff, Seth Lunceford, Sarah Walters and new teachers, Taylie Hopkins, Christine Hauger and Bill Lenhart. Best wishes to each of you in this new year 2021-2022.
Little Salmon Learning & Care LLC is opening this fall. Sarah Shepherd is a fully approved LLC and is taking steps to receive her State of Idaho license as well as her ICCP certificate to help family childcare funding. Little Salmon Learning & Care will take place right out of her little farmhouse on Pollock Road. She is now certified for up to six children, with tentative hours of Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Sarah on Facebook or Docs.Google.com Little Salmon Learning & Care LLC.
Salmon River Gun Club announced that the Shooting Range will be open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles three weekends in September, all 8 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Sept. 11and 12, 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. Members always have access to the range, for those with paid up dues. Contact Jim Adair, club president, 208-451-5801 to arrange payment or for information about the Gun Club.
Cody Kilmer, Elly Elder and Fred Taylor have signed up for Advanced EMT Course, which will take six months to compete. After completion the Riggins EMS will have more options for pain control and many other skills that would normally require a paramedic from McCall to aid. An Advanced EMT is just one step below a paramedic. Kudos to our EMTS.
Special thanks to Air Bridge Broadband, who installed complimentary broadband equipment and monthly services for all City of Riggins facilities, including City Hall, Salmon River Library, Riggins Community Center, Treatment Plant and Salmon River Heritage Center.
Wild Mountain Berries, located about 20 miles south of Riggins, is looking to trade your fresh apples for their apple cider. If you have apples and are interested, contact them at 208-628-3017 or WildMountainBerries.com.
Notice of candidate filing deadline for City of Riggins elections: General election is Tuesday, Nov. 2; candidate filing opens Monday, Aug. 23; deadline for filing candidacy with Riggins City Clerk is Friday, Sept. 3. Open offices are Mayor – a four-year term, and two City Council Seats – four years. Check with the Riggins City Clerk for details on open offices and requirements.
Willis Newman, son of Max and Rachel Newman, now 85 years young, was visiting in Riggins last week looking for “old” classmates, friends, and neighbors. He did drive upriver to visit Dave and Dan Cook as their families ranched together in the White Bird area years ago. Willis has made his home in the Philippines for the last 20 years teaching in a Christian College.
Our dear, sweet friend, Mary Foster died Tuesday, Aug. 10, after suffering a head injury in a fall on her 92nd birthday, Aug. 2. There will be a celebration of life and potluck luncheon Oct. 2, at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall) from 1-4 p.m. Family members request friends and family take their quilts made by Mary to her celebration. In a chance encounter on New Year’s Eve of 1947, Mary met Barney Foster, they were married September 1949, had four children, moved to Riggins in 1962 and Barney died in December of 2011. Mary was well-known for her delicious maple bars that she made for every football and basketball game for years. She was a great cook and worked at various restaurants around Riggins, as well as sewing clothes and making beautiful quilts. Barney was the business teacher and band teacher at SRHS for many years, as well as playing trumpet in the band at Summerville's.
Mark your calendar for memorial services for Doug Crump on Sept. 25, at 1:30 p.m., and one for Ron Smith on Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.
The forest fire up the Main Salmon River at French Creek started Friday afternoon when a four-wheeler caught on fire. As of late Sunday night 1.500 acres had burned in the French Creek fire. As of Aug. 15, no structures have been burned, no injuries reported. Rafters were asked to take the river on down to Spring Bar to be out of harm’s way. Locals helped shuttle cars from Vinegar Creek to Spring Bar for safety and transportation when rafters arrived at new take-out place.
