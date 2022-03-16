RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “St. Patrick’s Day is an enchanted time…a day to begin transforming winter’s dreams into summer’s magic.” – unknown. It is the day of the wearing of the green tomorrow, Thursday, March 17. Happy St. Paddy’s Day. “Top o’ the mornin’ to you!”
Great news: our dear friend, Rexann Zimmerman, Riggins resident and owner of the Hook Line and Sinker, is officially in remission following a yearlong fight with lymphoma/leukemia. Rexann has been in Boise, in and out of the hospital or staying with her daughter, Stephanie Davis, between treatments since April 2021. She plans to return to Riggins as soon as her last treatment is complete. Yea! Good news.
The Long Pin League has announced Garret Shepherd, senior from Salmon River, was honored as Defensive Co-MVP on the All-Conference Basketball Team for the 2022 basketball season along with Thatcher McLinn, senior from Council. Cordell Bovey, a sophomore from Salmon River, was given Honorable Mention for the All-Conference basketball team. All-Conference teams are chosen solely by coaches in that league. Congratulations to both of you.
First Responders Bash Dinner and Dancing Fundraiser to benefit Riggins Ambulance, Riggins Fire Department, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department is Saturday, March 19, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner tickets are sold out. A live and silent auction will begin at 7 p.m., dancing will follow. There will be a fee of $5 at the door if you are not dining and would like to attend the auction and dance; no need to reserve this, just join at 7 p.m.
The Salmon River Junior High girls’ basketball team took the championship title at the Long Pin League Tourney last weekend. Congratulations to the team and their coaches.
The Salmon River Junior High boys’ basketball team placed third in the Long Pin League Tourney last weekend. Congratulations to the team and their coaches.
After School Kids (ASK) program, is looking for volunteer baseball/coaches for 3rd-6th graders. ASK baseball season is from April 18 – May 11. Practice is two days a week. Contact Rhonda at 208-628-2770.
Donkey basketball is coming to the SRHS gym on Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m., sponsored by Riggins Canyon 4-H Club. Advanced tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for students, and $5 for children; gate tickets are each $1 more. Family fun with lots of laughs, thrills and spills.
Riggins Assembly of God Church is hosting a JOY Fellowship Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m., all ladies are invited to attend. The evening will feature a speaker and music as well as fun, food, and fellowship. It will be a great time of getting together and encouraging one another.
March Artisan Madness Art & Craft Sale is Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at the White Bird Recreation District (old grade school), hosted by the Salmon River Art Guild. The Guild is celebrating 58 years of creating art along the Salmon River. Admission is free. This is a great opportunity to get out for lunch, visit the artists, and enjoy artwork, yard art and more.
Riggins Red Cross Spring Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon Rapids Lodge on Tuesday, March 29, 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, March 30, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. They will be conducting antibody testing again this time, so schedule your appointment online or if you signed up last time, Kris will be calling you or you can pm her on Facebook.
The Riggins Senior Citizen Lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday, cooking/serving with help of volunteers on Tuesdays, experience in preparing meals for large groups, following nutrition guidelines set forth by a registered dietician, and having knowledge of food safety practices. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
The City of Riggins has an opening for an eight-month seasonal laborer. For information go to the Riggins City Hall.
The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot, using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited. More information is forthcoming.
The Idaho County Commissioners will be hosting public hearings on the Salmon River Ambulance District topic; dates will be announced soon. Riggins is hoping to form an ambulance district in an attempt to save our Riggins Ambulance Service. We really need our EMTs here in the Salmon River Canyon, and our EMTs need us. On May 17, the Salmon River Ambulance District will be on your election ballot. For information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com.
SRHS classes 1960-1965 will have an alumni reunion on Thursday, Sept. 15. They are inviting anyone who attended Salmon River High School to join in the fun. Meet at the Riggins City Park for visiting in the afternoon; bring your own chair. Later, Glenna will cater a dinner, $20 per person at the Riggins Community Center (former IOOF Hall). Check with Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945, or Larry Elibee at 208-941-7025 for information or to let them know you will attend.
