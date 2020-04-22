RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “The most wonderful places to be in the world are: In someone’s thoughts. Someone’s prayers. And in someone’s heart.” from Shortquotes.
Governor Little has extended Idaho’s Stay at Home self-distancing until April 30. Some “non-essential” businesses can open for curbside and delivery, out-of-state travelers are limited, all residents are asked to continue to self-distance, even when doing essential work or business, to continue personal hygiene, to know essential services are still open, to limit public transit and travel, to know essential gatherings are still limited, to know outdoor activity is okay - keep distance of six feet from those outside your household.
Governor Little also said non-essential businesses should prepare to reopen after April 30, and should adhere to six criteria to continue self-distancing and limited number of people in said business; criteria will be posted to coronavirus.idaho.gov when completed. There will still be some “non-essential” businesses excluded at this time. Also, that may not occur if there is an upward trend of severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and April 30.
“Self-distancing,” where we can call, text, Facetime, Facebook, visit six feet apart, and do essential business during this stay at home decree, is different from “self-isolation, “where there is no outreaching with others.
The Pinehurst Quilters, and Linda Kern and Freda Stowers, have made face masks free for anyone in the community who wants one. Masks are located in the Whitewater Market at their customer service desk; just ask for one. The quilters asked that you hold onto your masks for a while in case we need them in the future; they are machine washable and can go in the dryer.
Kudos to our local Riggins City Maintenance Crew for continuing to do such a great job day in and day out to keep our water and sewers running well. Remember, flush toilet paper only…even “flushable” wipes can damage and/or challenge the city system. Thank you.
Radio is now in Riggins. Yes, KORT 92.7 from Grangeville is now in our town of Riggins, at 92.3 FM radio. Probably most of us will have to listen in our cars. We have listened and it’s really nice….it greets you as “Riggins 92.3.” We also found that going south of town, we can turn dial to 92.7 and still get it.
Just want to remind you: Idaho Income Tax date is June 15; Idaho’s Constitution requires a balanced budget. So, tax money must be in by fiscal year end June 30. Income Tax date is July 15. See more at tax.idaho.gov/coronavirus question 5.
Just two weeks until the “Chuck Your Junk!” at the citywide cleanup days in Riggins Monday-Wednesday, May 4-6. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a dumpster at the upper parking lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. For those needing assistance with loading then unloading into the dumpster, contact Riggins City Hall at 208-628-3394; Riggins Public Works guys will be happy to help. Things not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials including wet paint, and motors with oil or fuel.
The 72nd Riggins Rodeo 2020, traditionally held first weekend in May, has been canceled.
Absentee ballot requests have been sent to every voter in Idaho County, so if you are already registered you will get a letter. The form must be completed, signed, and returned in order to receive a ballot by mail. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours.
Buck Fitch will celebrate his 76th birthday Friday April 24, with a nice dinner for the two of us here at home…I will even bake him a cake…we usually do not have dessert, so this will truly be a special treat. Our grandson, Ty, will celebrate his 16th birthday on same day with his mom, dad, and sister.
A timely quote: “A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.” Inspired Positive Life with EvanValle.com
I have certainly been witness to lots of heart-felt love of friends willing to listen, to visit, to communicate however, and to help when possible within the “limits” of self-distancing here in Riggins.
Leighton Vander Esch News: “LVE Boise Football Camp is still being planned for June 2020. Kendall Auto, Fox 9 KNIN TV, and LVE 55 have come together to make this camp possible. “Drive for the Draft” at Kendall Auto in Boise is offering a test drive opportunity where each test-driver receives an entry form for a free camp fee for youngsters. LVE Football Camp will be free for 25 players; drivers submit name of his/her choice; names will be drawn from the LVE55 Kendall Auto entry box. Drawing will be held May 5/5pm. (Get it, 55).” If you have Boise TV, you can see this commercial with Leighton’s sketched smiling face helping promote these entries for free camp fees for Idaho youth. Again, if the decree is not lifted, this could change.
