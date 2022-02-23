RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Life is short, don’t squander the chance to be kind. Kindness requires only a smile or a positive gesture. Kindness is love in action. And love is everything.” – Margaret B. Moss.
Abbey Tucker is the new owner and broker of Salmon River Realty, recently purchased from Vicky Lowe. Vicky will continue working in the office as Abbey’s assistant until her retirement; Lorinda Hughes will remain a sales associate. Congratulations and best wishes.
Our Riggins Ambulance Service is in jeopardy, due to a staffing shortage. There are not enough licensed and volunteer EMTs to cover our ambulance 24/7 while maintaining full-time jobs as well. Being an EMT takes lots of dedication in the classroom and in the field. EMS throughout Idaho are struggling because there is no compensation for lifesaving first responders at the state level. Responders need to work full-time jobs to support their families. Riggins is hoping to form an ambulance district to attempt to save our Riggins Ambulance Service. The Idaho County Commissioners will be hosting public hearings on The Salmon River Ambulance District topic; dates will be announced soon. On May 17, the Salmon River Ambulance District will be on your election ballot. For information, contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com. Our Riggins EMTs need us now, but we really need them more, so they can help us in our time of medical need.
“Moms Night Out Learning Lifesaving Skills” for mothers is at the Salmon River Heritage Center this Friday, Feb. 25; at 4:30 p.m. with Grace Kilmer presenting; the fee is $40 per person. Lifesaving skills such as adult, child, and infant CPR, choking management, and focus on pediatric emergencies will be the topics. Moms will leave knowing how to respond to an emergency and will receive a CPR certificate.
The ASK Dribble Team will be performing at halftime of the girls’ junior high basketball on Friday, Feb. 25, the game starts at 4:30 p.m. Goals of the Dribble Team: increase ball-handling skills while dribbling, increase coordination, perform in front of an audience, and have fun.
Our Salmon River Junior High girls’ basketball team’s “Basketball Bash Tourney” to be held in Nampa was canceled due to illness; the Tourney is to be rescheduled for March.
The first SRS Tiny Art Contest winners are: Theme winners: Love and Light – Cynch Waite, high school; Taylor Ewing, middle school. Non-Theme winners: Ellison Jones, high school; Audrey Tucker, middle school. There were 30 entries, each of whom received a $5 coffee gift card. Each winner received a $25 gift card as well as charcoal, an ink pen, and canvas. Congratulations to each of you.
The school Carnival is set for Saturday, April 9, sponsored by Riggins PTO. Volunteers are needed to make this a successful event for our kiddos. If you can help, email Julie at hofflanderj@jsd243.org or stop by Riggins Elementary School.
Hey, kids 5-18 years old, get your craft items made and ready for sale at the second Canyon Kids Craft Fair set for Saturday, March 11, at the Riggins Community Center. Table space is $20 per vendor, with adult supervision; 30 spaces available; vendors older than 18 will be welcome if space is available. Call Michelle at 208-315-4748.
The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger10-22 rifles. There will be a swap meet for members before the next meeting, set for March 9, and subsequent meetings on the second Wednesday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.; members need to pay dues to keep our Gun Club active. Call 208-451-5801.
The Riggins City Park boat ramp project work has been awarded to Cook & Sons Construction.
First Responders Bash Dinner and Dancing Fundraiser to benefit Riggins Ambulance, Riggins Fire Department, and Salmon River Rural Fire Department will be held Saturday, March 19, at the Riggins Community Center. Dinner tickets are $20 single and $35 for couples, available until sold out. There are a few left at the time of this writing. Tri-tip will be served at 6 p.m. Live and Silent Auction will begin at 7 p.m., dancing will follow. Gun raffle (three guns) tickets are $25. Dinner and raffle tickets may be purchased at Riggins City Hall or from a first responder. A fee of $5 at the door if you would like to attend the auction and dance and not have dinner.
Women With Bait 2022 tournament is good fishing and lots of fun. The annual food drive is ongoing; food items may be dropped off next door to the River Adventures at Canyon Creamery on Main Street for our local food bank.
Seven Devils Steak House and Saloon is featuring bands each weekend of WWB 2022: Cliff Miller Band – Feb. 24, 25 and 26, with a Disney Theme; DJ Scribbles – March 4 and 5 with a Middle School Self Theme; DJ Scribbles – March 11 and 12 with your favorite Alcohol Theme. Prizes for best costumes each weekend, except the Fish Dance on March 12. Also wanted: Karaoke singers for Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on March 3 and 10.
Pastor Mike Chapman and his wife, Becky, happily announced they are going to be grandparents. Their daughter, Hannah, and her husband, Cody Green, are expecting their first baby in October. Congratulations to all of you. Pastor Mike is still sharing Sunday messages at Salmon River Community Church via technology, except for the first Sunday of the month when one of the five elders shares the message.
