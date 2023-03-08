RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “How you feel… get up. Dress up. Show up. Never give up.” – unknown
Spring forward this Saturday night, March 11, before you go to bed; yes, turn your clocks an hour ahead, or you will be late all day long on Sunday, March 12.
Community Lunch, open to all, is every Tuesday at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone under 60, over 60 is by donation.
First Responders Second Annual Bash is Saturday, March 18, at Summervilles; get your tickets now (less than 50 dinner tickets are now available). Stop by Riggins City Hall or call 208-628-3394. There will be a live auction, as well as a gun raffle.
SRHS junior boys and girls are invited to attend Boys State and Girls State this spring in Boise. The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 sponsors this program. For information, contact Arnold Hall at 208-761-0035.
Grand opening for 208 Tacos in Riggins, 421 S. Main, directly across from the Riggins Post Office, March 24 and 25, Friday and Saturday.
Would you like to learn to line dance? Laina Walkington, Grace Killmar and Sydney Allred have started Canyon Country Line Dance lessons, which are given three different times per week; attend as many times as you would like, as long as there is room. Registration is required, call 208-315-0459. Contact one of them to sign up and get information on dates, times and fees.
Dare to Kayak with Devon’s Summer Program is July 25-27 and Aug. 7-9. Spaces are limited; email her at devonbarker@gmail.com. Devon was featured in Paddling Magazine, check it out.
Eight of Roy and Lela Hall’s 11 children gathered in Notus, Ore., this past weekend to celebrate Eileen’s 70th birthday. The Hall family lived in the Riggins area for many years, the parents worked for Circle C Ranch, and the children went to school here. Most of the now adult children still live in or near Idaho, one flew in from Florida. Gathering were Eileen Javaux, Glenda Rivera, Darlene McDaniels, Wilma Kessler, Stan Hall, Rod Hall, Arnie Hall and Keith Hall; in addition to the parents, three siblings have died, Alvin Hall, Geneva Vanderpool and Nadine Hall. About 60 family members and friends helped Glenda celebrate her “second 35th birthday,” as she puts it.
The Arts and Crafts Sale “March Artisan Madness” will be held March 18 and 19, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST), at the White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
Idaho Theater for Youth will present a district-wide performance on Monday, March 20, 10:20-11:20 a.m. in the SRHS multipurpose room.
The Mobile Mammogram will be in Riggins on March 29 and 30, call 866-381-2055 to make your appointment.
Youth Dynamics-Riggins is offering Riggins youth, ages 12-17, great adventures this summer; the cost is $247/scholarships are also available. The deadline to apply is May 25. There are just a few spots left. This combo trip of kayaking, rock climbing and camping is June 28-30 on the Owyhee River. Contact Wade Henderson, Riggins Area Director, at WHENDERSON@YD.ORG or call 775-232-2628 for information or to sign up.
