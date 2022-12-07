Riggins chili and salsa cookoff winners 2022 photo

Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District’s chili and salsa cookoff was held Dec. 3. (L-R) Winner of the chili was Athena Buck while salsa winner was Elly Elder.

RIGGINS — History notations about Pearl Harbor Day this week, Dec. 7, 1941: “The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. Japan intended the attack as a preventative action. Its aim was to prevent the United States Pacific Fleet from interfering with its planned military actions in Southeast Asia against overseas territories of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and those of the United States. A total of 2,390 American servicemembers and civilians were killed at Pearl Harbor. Of the 2,341 servicemembers, almost half died on the USS Arizona. The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the United States, and the US Congress declared war against Japan. Three days later, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States. World War II began.” Research more about this infamous day.

Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is this Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center with Dave, Joaquin, & Verna playing for the dance following the dinner. Reservations are required; space is limited; call 208-628-3322; tickets are $45 each, there may or may not be tickets available. Appetizers begin at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the “Best Dressed Couple” for this tropical theme. Funds go towards the Salmon River Jet Boat Race to be held in April 2023.

