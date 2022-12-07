RIGGINS — History notations about Pearl Harbor Day this week, Dec. 7, 1941: “The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service upon the United States against the naval base at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941. Japan intended the attack as a preventative action. Its aim was to prevent the United States Pacific Fleet from interfering with its planned military actions in Southeast Asia against overseas territories of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and those of the United States. A total of 2,390 American servicemembers and civilians were killed at Pearl Harbor. Of the 2,341 servicemembers, almost half died on the USS Arizona. The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt addressed the United States, and the US Congress declared war against Japan. Three days later, Germany and Italy declared war on the United States. World War II began.” Research more about this infamous day.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is this Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center with Dave, Joaquin, & Verna playing for the dance following the dinner. Reservations are required; space is limited; call 208-628-3322; tickets are $45 each, there may or may not be tickets available. Appetizers begin at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the “Best Dressed Couple” for this tropical theme. Funds go towards the Salmon River Jet Boat Race to be held in April 2023.
You can make a difference in the lives of others. Spread joy and laughter. Find someone you can help. Cause everyone you meet to smile back at your smile. Greet those you meet on the street or in the stores. Gift someone in secret just to see the joy it brings them. Thank the people behind the cash registers; they have some long hours ahead of them. Be nice to your postal workers; this is a busy time of year for them. Love yourself and spread love to those around you at home and the workplace.
Shop locally! Check out the great gifts and/or gift certificates at our local Salmon River Canyon businesses. They are the ones who help support community and school activities and events; now is a great time to help support them. There are coffee shops, gas stations, grocery stores, gift shops, second-hand shops, hair salons, restaurants, motels, meat shops and more.
The Christmas Giving Tree is set up at Riggins WhiteWater Market. Take a tag, buy a gift for that child, and take gifts unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Gifts and food boxes will be distributed on Dec. 15. The Secret Santas are working hard to have everything ready for several kiddos and their families.
Elizabeth Galli, district school counselor, is sharing with you a new opportunity to help a family with material needs through the Purposity App. Follow these three steps: 1) download the app, 2) follow the Salmon River Joint School District 243, 3) read an inspiring story and help with a click, or request forms from the school office or city hall. Examples of gifts: diapers, car seats, bedding, shoes, hats, etc.
Rachel Diaz is making and selling 10” Christmas Tree Cookies; you can order traditional, custom, or custom-writing cookies. Local delivery between Lucile and Pinehurst included Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23. Go to her Facebook page or call her at 208-301-4117 to order. The order deadline is Sunday, Dec. 18.
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters “OctoBeard contest voting will be ongoing until Dec. 21. Nicol has posted pictures on Facebook and has them in her coffee shop. Everyone needs to vote for their favorite beard. All funds go to help random people in Idaho County going through cancer.
Plan to dine at the Community Lunch on Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center at noon, with good food and great friends. There are volunteer openings once a week or once a month or as often as you would like to help as a server, cook assistant, dishwasher, etc. Contact Jeannie Fancher or Nightfeather or come to the Center Tuesdays ready to help.
Dog license tags expire every year on Dec. 1, in Riggins. Cost is minimal: $5 for males; $7 for females; $3 for spayed females. Dog tags are available at Riggins City Hall; each tag says, “City of Riggins 208-628-3394” and a tag number. It’s such an easy, safe way to find owners of dogs who get lost.
Just two weeks and two days until Christmas break for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School students, teachers and staff. In addition to lots of learning, there will be basketball games and Christmas events. Riggins Elementary students, staff, and parents will be Christmas caroling through town on Dec. 19. Mrs. Fitch will be reading her Christmas stories to the Riggins Elementary students as her traditional gift to them on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The Riggins Elementary and ASK Christmas program is also Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at SRHS multipurpose room. Students will have their Christmas parties Thursday, Dec. 22, just before vacation begins. School resumes Monday, Jan. 9.
Hoop Shoot is soon. Contact Susan Shepherd or go to shepherds@jsd243.org if your child is 8-13 and would like to participate.
Basketball games for both girls and boys began on Dec. 1. Home games will be played in New Meadows due to construction in the SRHS Gym. Coaches: girls coach-Levi Tucker, boys coach-Mike Shepherd, athletic director-Jayce Allred. Check with the SRHS office or go online to find basketball schedules.
