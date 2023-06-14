Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Family, where your story begins and love never ends.” – wall plaque

Vacation Bible School (VBS), “Game On,” is underway at the Salmon River Community Church that started Monday and ends Friday, June 16. It is not too late to join the VBS fun. VBS meets in the afternoons, noon-4 p.m., so the kiddos attending ASK (After School Kids Program) Basketball Camp will be able to attend both. All kids, preschool-5th grade, are invited to attend; bring your cousins and friends. Youth Dynamics has volunteered its shuttle van to transport kiddos to VBS who are attending the basketball camp in the mornings (written permission from parents required); sandwiches are ready for the kiddos when they arrive. For information, contact ET at 208-628-4274 or Athena at 208-628-2346.

