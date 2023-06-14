RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Family, where your story begins and love never ends.” – wall plaque
Vacation Bible School (VBS), “Game On,” is underway at the Salmon River Community Church that started Monday and ends Friday, June 16. It is not too late to join the VBS fun. VBS meets in the afternoons, noon-4 p.m., so the kiddos attending ASK (After School Kids Program) Basketball Camp will be able to attend both. All kids, preschool-5th grade, are invited to attend; bring your cousins and friends. Youth Dynamics has volunteered its shuttle van to transport kiddos to VBS who are attending the basketball camp in the mornings (written permission from parents required); sandwiches are ready for the kiddos when they arrive. For information, contact ET at 208-628-4274 or Athena at 208-628-2346.
We have a hero in our Salmon River Canyon – Keegan Fancher, son of Jeannie Fancher, who is our Riggins community cook, helped rescue a 91-year-old man whose car went into the Lochsa River Thursday, June 9, and was stuck on a rock about 50 feet from the bank. Keegan and JT Sohr, who was kayaking in that part of the river, worked together to save the man’s life. Keegan ran from his car and jumped into the river without any gear and entered the car through the back door to pull the man out of his car to the safety of JT’s kayak! JT had just finished Swift Water Rescue Training and had proper gear with him. The two men then got the man safely to the bank. A huge thank you goes out to both men, whose actions speak loudly through “stepping up to the plate” and putting their lives aside to help another man. Another 15-20 Good Samaritans passing by stopped to help before the Emergency Responders, 68 miles away, could arrive.
Banana Jam will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main Street in Riggins this Sunday, June 18, 6-8 p.m., featuring Free Peoples. Bring a chair and a blanket to this free jam. Drinks are available for purchase; no outside alcohol.
Order your tickets now for Rattle the Canyon Music Fest on Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park at tickets@ticketbud.com/eventsnow (online purchase only); $50 for adults; 16 and younger are $25. It’s just 10 days away. There are tickets still available online, so order now. Five bands will be playing for your entertainment: Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Check out some of their songs on YouTube; you’ll be glad you did. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit and the Riggins City Stage.
Logan Calvin, a SRHS graduate, received the $1,200 Canyon Kid Kraft Fair Scholarship. Michelle Simpson would like to thank everyone for helping make this scholarship a success, as well as giving kudos to all the Canyon Kids for showing up for their community. She also reminds everyone Nov. 3 is the date for the fourth Canyon Kids Kraft Fair.
