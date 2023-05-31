Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS - Quote of the week: “Use your voice for kindness, your ears for compassion, your hands for charity, your mind for truth, and your heart for love.” – Stacey Bradley

Riggins Salmon River Ministerial Association invites everyone to attend a baccalaureate service held to honor all 2023 graduates to be held tonight, Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church. Gifts will be given to the graduates. Refreshments will be served following the service.

