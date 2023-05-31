RIGGINS - Quote of the week: “Use your voice for kindness, your ears for compassion, your hands for charity, your mind for truth, and your heart for love.” – Stacey Bradley
Riggins Salmon River Ministerial Association invites everyone to attend a baccalaureate service held to honor all 2023 graduates to be held tonight, Wednesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church. Gifts will be given to the graduates. Refreshments will be served following the service.
Salmon River High School graduation for the Class of 2023 will be held this Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. (MST). The public is invited to help honor our eight SRHS graduates: Tyrus Swift, Theresa Ledgerwood, Nate Peterson, Mortaki Klaudt, Oliver Huskey, Logan Calvin, Preston Rupp and Ryder Kinskie. The Class of 2023 will be honored at a class reception following graduation, which is open to everyone.
Riggins Elementary School Kindergarten is more than a graduation. On Wednesday, June 7, the kindergarten students celebrate the last day with the preschool kiddos, then have a small awards ceremony after lunch. Riggins Elementary School 5th grade graduation will be held on June 7, 2:30-3:30 p.m., at the school. Riggins Elementary School K-5 will have a School Awards Program ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a BBQ to celebrate the end of school and the beginning of summer vacation.
The last day of school for all 2022-2023 Riggins schools is Thursday, June 8. There will be some ASK (After School Kids, Inc.) camps throughout the summer.
Welcome to the world, via birth in your parents’ car, Kenneth Houston Cook! Charlie and Analiese Cook-Shepherd are the proud parents of this seven-pound, 13-ounce, baby boy, born Saturday, May 27, 2023, 7:30 p.m. He was welcomed home with open arms by his two-year-old brother, Charlie. Proud grandparents are Charlie and Susan Shepherd and Kenneth Cook.
I know a lady who’s turning 80. Saturday, June 3 is the date. Send a card, don’t be late. Happy Birthday! Shirley Merritt, PO Box 504, Riggins, ID 83549
Bob Smothers, one of our eldest members of the Salmon River Canyon, will celebrate his 102nd birthday on June 19, 2023. Though there will be no official celebration, birthday cards can be sent to him at 124 Heath Drive, Riggins, Idaho 83549, which will be his daily celebration. He is always open to visitors, too.
24th Annual Big Water Blowout River Festival is an event for the whole community – local residents along with seasonal residents – to kick off the rafting season with music, good food and community. Come celebrate on the banks of the Salmon River on Saturday, June 3, with rafting around 9 a.m. Book your trip with your favorite outfitter. The Dutch oven cookoff is open to anyone, setup begins at 2 p.m., start to cook at 3 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m., with big prizes for winners. Cook up your favorite dish and win something cool. Partner Steel is donating a stove for the overall winner. Meals will be judged by aroma, presentation and taste. Dinner is $10 per plate. There will be live music by The Scott Pemberton Band, 5:30-10 p.m., performing in Riggins City Park; everyone is invited to attend. Learn more and plan your trip at facebook.com/bwbrf.
Bingo will be on Wednesday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. All funding goes to the Senior Citizen Transit. Everyone 18 and older is invited to attend. We always have a great time.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) “Game On,” will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Monday-Friday afternoons, June 12-16, from noon-4 p.m. so the kiddos attending ASK sports camps will be able to attend both. All kids, from preschool-5th grade, are invited and encouraged to attend; bring your cousins and friends. Register your child at noon on Monday, June 12, or preregister at Salmon River Community Church. Youth Dynamics has volunteered its shuttle van to transport kiddos to VBS who are attending ASK in the mornings and would like to attend VBS. They will need written permission from their parents. Call 208-628-4274 or 208-628-2346.
Banana Jams will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main Street in Riggins on Sunday, June 18, featuring Free Peoples; Thursday, July 20, featuring David Henery Band; and Thursday, Aug. 17, featuring West Mountain Takeover. All Jams are free and 6-8 p.m. Bring a chair and a blanket. Drinks are available for purchase, no outside alcohol.
Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett are the featured bands for the 2023 Rattle the Canyon Music Fest set for Saturday, June 24, in Riggins City Park. Order your tickets now (online order only) at tickets@ticketbud.com/events; $50 for adults, 16 and younger for $25. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages Sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. The event is sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, the City of Riggins and Idaho Banana Co.
Set your calendars for Hot Summer Nights, Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. There will be the famous Talent Show, Car Show, music, games, face painting, food and drink, friends, neighbors and families gathering. More info soon.
Note: Mylar balloons are colorful and fun but can be quite harmful, as well. Please, do not do “balloon releases.” Teach your children to hold onto their balloons. Balloons end up in farmers’ fields, the woods, rivers, the countryside, parks, neighborhoods, gardens, etc.; and they do not break down. One hunter picked up more than 100 balloons while hunting; farmers have picked 1,000s of them; private people pick up many every day.
Don’t buy balloons if you intend to let them go; deflate them and put them in the trash when you’re done with them.
