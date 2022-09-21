RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means ‘First Attempt In Learning.’ End is not the end, in fact, E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies.” If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means ‘Next Opportunity.’ So, let’s be positive.” from Beautiful Words
Happy 13th birthday, today, Sept. 21, to my grandson, Finn Fitch.
Senior citizens are invited to a meeting about secondary insurance, Medicare and Medicaid today, Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The presenter will be available to answer questions you may have about benefits, needs, changes, etc.
Mountain Manna Co-op for homeschool students and parents is Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m.
White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts will be held Saturday, Sept. 24. Young ladies 13-18 years old are eligible to try out. Contact Kami Fogleman if interested.
Riggins ETC Shop has lots of great Halloween costumes in their store with more on standby waiting for the room to be displayed. ETC has the best prices in town for anything you might want.
Hell’s Gate BBQ will begin serving regularly again on Thursday, Sept. 22, for Taco Night. They will be gone the first weekend of October for an event, then open again the next week.
The Salmon River Art Guild’s Regional Fall Art Show and Sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (MT) and Sunday, Oct 2, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community, Center 121 Lodge Street (behind the Jackson/Crump station). Admission is free. Be sure to check out the Artisan’s Gift Shop for unique gifts. For information contact salmonriverartguild@gmail.com or call 208-315-0534.
Women’s Retreat “Roots Up” will be held Oct. 21-23, Friday-Sunday, at Quaker Hill Camp and Conference Center in McCall. Registration deadline is Sunday, Oct. 16. Registration link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdpRha-KkDJpUtit1VIGO7WMMGE9mlVSPd7ltNFRN1ynlgQQw/viewform.
Any Riggins history buffs who might know the name H. B. Parrent? There is a stone on the property of the Old Clay House, built in 1918, across the street from the Riggins Post Office, “Reserved for H.B. Parrent.” The new owner of the property wants to respect this and wants to know if it is a grave marker and if someone is buried there. Contact me (Jeannie) if you have information.
Salmon River School District is in search of kitchen help four days per week, Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. This could potentially lead to full-time head cook position. Call Trish Simonson at 208-630-6027 or email her at simonsont@jsd243.org if you are interested.
Big Iron Motel is taking applications for a housekeeper and for a salaried position; $15 starting pay with lunch provided. Their housekeepers average $200-$300. Must be a hardworking person with a positive attitude. The salaried position offers room and board. Contact Scott Galland at the Big Iron Motel in Riggins.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union, a division of Cottonwood Community FCU, will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting Oct. 3, for both lobby and drive-through. As the merger process of the two credit unions begins, more updates will be posted.
Youth Group meets at the Salmon River Community Church for all youth, 13 years old through seniors in high school, in the Riggins area Sunday evenings, 5-7 p.m., with Bruce Bovey. There will be finger foods, an activity and devotions.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and over by donation.
All Idaho County and Adams County kids are invited to participate in Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair set for Nov. 4, for vendors ages 5-18, who are accompanied by an adult. Kids may make, bake or create things to sell. The Kids Kraft Fair will take place at the Riggins Community Center. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information.
Children’s book “Just a Dream,” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until… “Walter couldn’t stop coughing. His bed was balanced on the rim of a giant smokestack. The air was filled with smoke that burned his throat and made his eyes itch. All around him, dozens of smokestacks belched thick clouds of hot, foul, smoke. A workman climbed one of the stacks. ‘What is this place?’ Walter called out. ‘This is the Maximum Strength Medicine Factory,’ the man answered. ‘Gosh,’ said Walter, looking at the smoke. ‘What kind of medicine do they make here?’ ‘Wonderful medicine,’ the workman replied, ‘from burning throats and itchy eyes.’ Walter started coughing again. ‘I can get you some,’ the man offered. ‘No thanks,’ said Walter. He buried his head in his pillow and, when his coughing stopped, fell asleep. But then…” more next week.
