Salmon River school students 2022 photo

Students from the Salmon River School put together a “Thank You” poster for the $500 donation to the Salmon River Athletic Department from Rattle the Canyon 2022.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means ‘First Attempt In Learning.’ End is not the end, in fact, E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies.” If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means ‘Next Opportunity.’ So, let’s be positive.” from Beautiful Words

Happy 13th birthday, today, Sept. 21, to my grandson, Finn Fitch.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments