RIGGINS — Happy New Year 2022. May your new year be filled with joy and laughter, good health and great cheer, and many more wonderful, memory making days.
Quote of the week: “My 2022 New Year’s Wishes to each or you: 12 months of happiness, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of success, 8,760 hours of good health, 525,600 minutes of blessings, and 31, 536,000 seconds of joy.” – Women Working.
Salmon River High School, Riggins Elementary School, and After School Kids program started back to classes Monday, Jan. 3. Basketball season is in full swing, with SRHS boys games through Feb. 10 and SRHS girls games through Jan. 28, with tournaments to follow. Junior high games will run from Jan. 24 – March 2, with tournaments to follow. Get the full schedule from SRHS office. Practice continues for the play Alice@Wonderland, to be held Saturday, Feb. 12.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The funds raised help the Senior Citizen Transit, which travels to Grangeville and McCall weekly. Everyone 18 and older is invited to join in on the fun and win a Bingo game or two. The Queen of Hearts game is now more than $900, ready to be won by someone. It could be you.
Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is closed for computer upgrades, remodeling, painting and cleaning. They hope to be open soon.
Riggins Time Capsule mystery: There is a belief that in the 1980s, the City of Riggins put a time capsule together and placed it somewhere for safekeeping. That’s where the mystery comes in: no one now knows where it is was hidden. It is believed to have fingerprints of grade school classes, newspaper articles, pictures, etc. It is believed it was to be opened Jan. 1, 2000, but was not. If there is anyone who remembers anything about this time capsule and might be able to help find it, contact Bob Crump, Rocke Wilson or Jeannie Fitch.
Snowhaven Ski Area, located just outside of Grangeville, drew a good attendance for skiers and tubers last week. Snowhaven is offering three week Learn-to-Ski or Snowboard lesson packages for the month of January for only $170. Each package includes equipment rental, a four-hour group lesson, and lunch each day. To schedule, call Snowhaven, 208-983-3866 during operating hours or call Ski School manager, 208-983-0556 during closed hours. Check their Facebook page hours or go to the City of Grangeville webpage for fees, rental prices and more at http://grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-tubing-hill/ski-tickets-and-hours-of-operation/.
The Salmon River Chamber of Commerce wants to send a shoutout and recognition to the ones who make this chamber what it is; the ones who keep the local traditions and continue to help make yearly events. A thank you to each of the members of the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce for your part in keeping the Salmon River traditions alive and going.
Matt Partridge has started a new business, Partridge Crane, in the Riggins, New Meadows, McCall, Cascade area. His 55t RT crane will be available for hanging trusses or other lifting needs. Call Matt, 208-315-3976 or email him at matthewpartridge000@gmail.com.
Syringa Clinic will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic in Riggins on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Salmon River Heritage Center.
Booster vaccinations, as well as first or second doses of Moderna or Pfizer, based on demand, will be offered. Call 208-451-7770 and request the Riggins location, Jan. 27.
This month, construction will begin on the two additional boat launches that access the Lower Salmon River, Slate Creek, White Bird area, managed by The Bureau of Land Management’s Cottonwood Field Office. Tentative construction schedule: Slate Creek Boat Ramp is Jan. 3-March 31. White Bird Boat Ramp is Jan. 10-March 31. While construction is underway, the boat ramps and adjacent areas will be temporarily closed for safety reasons. Closures will be lifted as each site is completed. Since 2020, the Field Office has competed improvements at Pine Bar, Hammer Creek, Shorts Bar and both Lucile ramps, providing safer and better access for recreationists and anglers to the river.
