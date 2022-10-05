Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Someday I’ll look back and say, ‘I blinked and they were grown.’ So, I hope to also say, ‘But I saw it all. I soaked it in. I was there for it.’” – Facebook. I say, “Be there for your kiddos and family and friends.”

A new event in Riggins is “Octobeard,” which started Oct. 1. In lieu of sponsoring the Christmas Tree Lighting this year, Two Rivers Coffee Roasters is hosting “Octobeard,” an event for Idaho County residents to raise awareness and honor those affected by cancer. Requirements: Begin clean-shaven or no need to shave today. Voting will start Monday, Nov. 21-Dec. 15. Prizes and proceeds are to be delivered to recipients/participants the week before Christmas. Donations are being sought; no purchase is necessary. Donations will go to one or more Idaho County families chosen at random from a pool of eligible participants. Percentage match of donation proceeds by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters, as well as merchandise and gifts from surrounding local businesses, will go towards prizes for beard participants in two categories: 1. The Scruffy Muff – starting from clean shaven; and 2. The Glorious Beard – no need to shave, just best beard. There will also be two honorable mentions, to be chosen by the host, going to 1. Best Mustache – for at least giving it a try; and 2. Magnificent Mug for most artistic. To participate, recommend bearded fellows, or nominate a local family in need by calling Nicol at 208-628-9222, donate items/gift cards, donate money, and vote for your favorite beard. For information, stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters or call Nicol.

