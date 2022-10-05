RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Someday I’ll look back and say, ‘I blinked and they were grown.’ So, I hope to also say, ‘But I saw it all. I soaked it in. I was there for it.’” – Facebook. I say, “Be there for your kiddos and family and friends.”
A new event in Riggins is “Octobeard,” which started Oct. 1. In lieu of sponsoring the Christmas Tree Lighting this year, Two Rivers Coffee Roasters is hosting “Octobeard,” an event for Idaho County residents to raise awareness and honor those affected by cancer. Requirements: Begin clean-shaven or no need to shave today. Voting will start Monday, Nov. 21-Dec. 15. Prizes and proceeds are to be delivered to recipients/participants the week before Christmas. Donations are being sought; no purchase is necessary. Donations will go to one or more Idaho County families chosen at random from a pool of eligible participants. Percentage match of donation proceeds by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters, as well as merchandise and gifts from surrounding local businesses, will go towards prizes for beard participants in two categories: 1. The Scruffy Muff – starting from clean shaven; and 2. The Glorious Beard – no need to shave, just best beard. There will also be two honorable mentions, to be chosen by the host, going to 1. Best Mustache – for at least giving it a try; and 2. Magnificent Mug for most artistic. To participate, recommend bearded fellows, or nominate a local family in need by calling Nicol at 208-628-9222, donate items/gift cards, donate money, and vote for your favorite beard. For information, stop by Two Rivers Coffee Roasters or call Nicol.
Riggins Assembly of God Church will host a Ladies Joy Fellowship on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. for a get-together and to encourage one another. There will be food, a speaker and music. Invite a friend and join the ladies for an evening of joy.
After School Kids, Inc. (ASK) program in Riggins is in the process of writing a new grant to keep this program going. ASK encourages all volunteers to join their program any time, including in the classroom, on the playground, guest speaker or sharing special talents. ASK sponsored activities are SRHS concession stand, ETC Thrift Shop, Sno Cone/Face Painting Booth. Everyone is invited to volunteer. ASK is located on the Riggins Elementary School Campus, 131 North Main Street; phone is 208-628-2770.
ETC’s $1 a bag sale has been exciting for our customers and for us. Be looking for another weekend soon. All proceeds at ETC go to the Riggins ASK program; all workers at ETC are volunteers, including Lisa, the ETC manager, who “does everything” five days a week, Diane “the sorter and organizer” of donated items nearly daily, Laura “the gal who helps stock” a couple of hours a week, Linda “the seamstress,” as needed, and Jeannie “the whatever needs to be done lady”- stocking, clerking, setting up displays, organizing the kids’ room two to four days a week. ETC would like to invite you to join the happy little group even for just a couple of hours a week; check in with Lisa at ETC, open Tuesday-Saturday 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The SRHS class of 1956 had a wonderful time visiting and just being together in September. The classmates who attended are Patty Solberg, Sheri Marek, Fred Freeland, Archie Willis, Pete Wilson and Gene Swift. They met in Riggins City Park, had dinner at the Riggins Community Center, and took a tour of Salmon River High School. All in all, a great time.
Jack Rafferty, College of Idaho class of 1997, and the current Vice President for College Relations has announced the Kiddwell/Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship at the College of Idaho has garnered enough money to now have awarded two scholarships: the first one in 2021-2022, and second one in 2021-2022. This scholarship honors Alyssa Kiddwell, of Boise, and Joe Zimmerman, son of Bob and Rexanne Zimmerman, of Riggins. Thanks to Jed Fitch, a lifetime friend of Joe’s, for initiating this legacy and to the many who have donated to honor these two students, which award other C. of I. students to higher education. If you would like to donate to this scholarship, contact Jack at jcafferty@collegeof idaho.edu or 208-459-5168.
Community Lunch: Riggins Community Center on Tuesdays at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens over 60 by donation. Menus are Oct. 11 – pork cutlet, Oct. 18 – chicken and vegetable stew, and Oct. 25 – Salisbury steak.
Christmas Boxes for gifts for children in third-world countries have arrived. Theresa Ledgerwood, a SRHS senior, has chosen this activity as her senior project, which is required for all seniors. Theresa is currently looking for people willing to fill a Christmas Box and take it to the Salmon River Community Church for mailing by Nov. 11. She is also collecting gift items herself, as well as having a big box at the Salmon River Community Church where gift items may be donated and boxed by Theresa. Cash or checks are welcomed to help fund mailing costs. Theresa has the Christmas Boxes (about the size of a shoe box), or they can be picked up at the Salmon River Community Church. Everyone is invited to help Theresa with her senior project, as well as help all those children celebrate Christmas.
Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is set for Nov 4, at the Riggins Community Center. Idaho and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, accompanied by an adult, are encouraged to participate. Kids may make, bake or create things to sell. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information or to let her know you will be participating.
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seems to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens his eyes. “A loud shrieking horn nearly lifted Walter off his mattress. He jumped up. There were cars and trucks all around him, horns honking loudly, creeping along inch by inch. Every driver had a car phone in one hand and a big cup of coffee in the other. Walter could not get back to sleep. Hours passed, and he wondered if he’d be stuck on this highway forever. He pulled his pillow tightly around his head. This can’t be the future, he thought. Where are the tiny airplanes, the robots? The honking continued into the night, until finally, one by one, the cars became quiet as their drivers, and Walter went to sleep. But his bed traveled on…” More next week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.