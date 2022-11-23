Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Happy Thanksgiving 2022 to each of you. Quote from an old hymn: “Count your Blessings, name them one by one …we all have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

One of my blessings is to be celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. I am so thankful for the challenges we have conquered and the spirit of love, laughter, and life we live every day.

