RIGGINS — Happy Thanksgiving 2022 to each of you. Quote from an old hymn: “Count your Blessings, name them one by one …we all have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.”
One of my blessings is to be celebrating our 53rd wedding anniversary on Thanksgiving Day. I am so thankful for the challenges we have conquered and the spirit of love, laughter, and life we live every day.
Tyrus Swift, SRHS senior, son of Justin and Joy Swift, was chosen to play on the All-Star game on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Middleton, at 11 a.m. Congratulations, Tyrus!
Two Rivers Coffee Roasters “OctoBeard contest voting started this week and will end Dec. 21. Nicol will post pictures on Facebook, as well as have them in her coffee shop. Everyone needs to vote for their favorite beard. All funds go to help random people in Idaho County going through cancer situations.
Crime Scene Cleaners Inc. and SRS Construction are sponsoring the “Light up the Canyon Holiday Contest” which runs from Dec. 1-16. Winners will be announced on Dec. 17; 1st place-$500, 2nd place-$350, 3rd place-$150. Contest rules: Community members who live or work between Boulder Creek and Lucile. Decorate your yard or business. To enter or nominate someone for the contest, submit a picture to SRS1CONSTRUCTION@gmail.com
Riggins Christmas Bazaar at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S Lodge Street, is this Saturday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725 for information or to rent an 8’x6’ space for $35. Application and space fees must be received to hold your space.
Jet Boater’s Winter Ball is Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Riggins Community Center with Dave, Joaquin, & Verna playing for the dance following the dinner. Appetizers begin at 6 p.m., and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45 each. Prizes will be awarded to the “Best Dressed Couple” for this tropical theme. Reservations are required; space is limited; call 208-628-3322 soon. Funds go towards the Salmon River Jet Boat Race to be held in April.
The Christmas Giving Tree is set up at Riggins WhiteWater Market. Take a tag, buy a gift for that child, then take gifts unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Gifts and food boxes will be distributed on Dec. 15. The Secret Santas are working hard to have everything ready for several kiddos and their families.
In addition to the Christmas Giving Tree, there is a new opportunity to help a family with material needs through the Purposity App. Follow these three steps: 1) download the app, 2) follow the Salmon River Joint School District 243, 3) read an inspiring story and help with a click. Or request forms from the school offices or city hall. Examples of gifts: diapers, car seats, bedding, shoes, hats, etc. Contact Elizabeth Galli, district school counselor/homeless liaison, at 208-630-6025 ext. 5102.
The first-ever Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Dive Team Chili & Salsa Cookoff, “Bring the Heat” will be held next Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-5 p.m. at the fire station. There will be prizes, as well as $100 for the winner. Cook at home, and bring to the event; setup is 1 p.m. There will also be face painting, kids’ games, ambulance tours, hot chocolate and water. The ambulance crew will be doing free blood pressure readings, and blood glucose testing at this free event for all ages. Sign up by contacting Cody Killmer at cody@rigginsambulance.org.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens Group wishes to thank those who have volunteered for the community lunch on Tuesdays at the Riggins Community Center. There are still openings once a month, or as often as you can, for server, cook assistant, dishwasher, etc. Contact Jeannie Fancher or Nightfeather or come to the center on Tuesdays ready to help.
ETC Second Shop, which helps fund our After School Kids program, has some great winter coats, sweaters, pajamas and clothes for children and adults, at very reasonable prices. Christmas shopping has begun, as well; some amazing Christmas gifts and decorations are available.
Salmon River Mobile Veterinary Clinic, call 208-271-2337, will be regularly scheduling; Dr. Amy will do house calls.
Basketball games for both girls and boys begin Dec. 1. Home games will be played in New Meadows due to construction in the SRHS Gym. Coaches: girls coach – Levi Tucker; boys coach – Mike Shepherd, athletic director – Jayce Allred. Check with the SRHS office or go online to find basketball schedules.
