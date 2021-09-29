RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Never measure your life by possessions. Measure your life by the hearts you touched, the smiles you created, and the loved you shared.”
Wow! September ends tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 30. October begins this Friday and fall gets going in full force. There are so many beautiful colors with the fall leaves, but we still have green grass and our fruit is ready to eat.
The Salmon River Art Guild Fall Art Show, scheduled for Oct. 1-3, at the Riggins Community Center has been canceled due to Covid.
Salmon River Junior High football team had a big win at Cascade last week. Congrats guys, for your teamwork and big hearts. Their next game will be Thursday, Sept. 30, at Council at 4:30 p.m. The tournament will be Saturday, Oct. 2, time and place TBA. They will play New Meadows on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at New Meadows at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River Junior High volleyball team had another successful night at Cascade. Their next game will be Sept. 30, Thursday, at Council at 4:30 p.m. The junior high tournament will be held at Salmon River High School on Saturday, Oct. 2, times of games are forthcoming.
Salmon River High School Savage football team lost to Garden Valley last Friday. They played hard to the end, never giving up. They play Horseshoe Bend at home this Friday, Oct. 1.
The Salmon River High School 2021 Homecoming week is Oct. 4-7; the Homecoming game is Friday, Oct. 8 with New Meadows at 7 p.m. Plan to get out and cheer on our SRHS football boys. “Savage Thursday” is celebrated every day during the year at Salmon River High School, Junior High School and Riggins Elementary. The week of Homecoming, Salmon River High School and Junior High School celebrate each day of the week with different themes.
Riggins PTO meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the ASK building located on the Riggins Elementary School campus. Join to help Riggins students, preschool-12th grade. PTO is planning a School Carnival this fall. If you are interested in helping, being on the Carnival Committee, helping with other events, or want information contact Paigebicandi@hotmail.com.
Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries meets every Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church, beginning with a meal each week for pre-school- 12th grades. Students may ride the ASK Bus directly to the church; parents pick up at 7:30 p.m. Stay home if you are sick.
Salmon River Community Church is tentatively scheduling its second annual Fall Festival Trunk or Treat event for the last weekend in October. Stayed tuned for details.
The 1st Annual Canyon Kids Craft Fair will be held Friday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at the Riggins Community Center, sponsored by the Riggins Whitewater Market and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop. They are accepting vendors ages 5-18 with adult supervision to join the Craft Fair with their items ready to sell. Children and teens may sell their crafts, baked goods, services and wares. There will be some volunteers to help supervise; no child will be turned away. Tables are $5 each; sale hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with our Riggins 4-H'ers serving chili all day. Sugar cookie decorating will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For questions or information, visit https://fb.me/e/2J2JergaV or facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap or call Michelle Simpson 208-628-4020.
Deanna (Schultze) Davis and her horse, Mojo, secured a spot for the third consecutive year to compete in the Wilderness Circuit Finals in barrel racing. She bounced back from a broken leg early this spring by never quitting. Best wishes in the Finals!
Salmon River High School classes of 1961 and 1962 held their 60-year class reunions on Sept. 11, with a catered lunch at Cattlemen’s Restaurant. Attending from the class of 1961 were Mike Ridle, Johanna (Walters) Wilske, Dick Henderson, David Walters, Shirley (Baldwin) Merritt, Bart Potter and Chuck Hawkins. Attending from the 1960 class were Gary Swift and LaVonna (Ellibee) Rudger.
The Salmon River High School class of 1956 gathered Sept. 15, at the Steelhead Inn to celebrate its 65th anniversary of graduation. Five of the six remaining graduates attended the reunion. Attending were Pete Wilson, Gene Swift, Patty (Medley) Solberg, Archie Willis and Fred Freeburg. Not attending was Shari Marek, due to recent knee surgery.
Celebration of life for our dear friend, Ron Smith, will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Salmon River Community Church at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time). Friends and family are invited to attend the service. There will be a lunch for family only following the service.
Graveside service for Patty Willis will be held Sunday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. at the New Meadows Cemetery. Patty and Ron Smith are brother and sister.
A celebration of life is planned for France Ford at noon, Oct. 9, at Summerville’s Café in Riggins. Frances, 79, of Riggins, departed this world on Wednesday, June 9. Memorial donations can be made in Francie’s name to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), P.O. Box 72, Grangeville, ID 83530. Complete obituary is in Lewiston Tribune Sept. 23 issue.
Info on Highway 55: Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55 has transitioned to the fall construction schedule. Drivers can expect full road closures Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. After 2 p.m. there will be one-way alternating traffic. Delays may be significant immediately following the opening of the road. Plan to arrive later than 2 p.m. or be prepared to wait. Expect 15-minute delays. Highway 95 will be open if you choose to travel that route.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.