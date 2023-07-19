RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Happy is the heart that knows it’s the little things that make a big difference.”
Summer Reading meets in Riggins City Park every Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. for all ages with Librarian Miss Susan. Take a chair or blanket with you.
Riggins will be sizzling with excitement, big hair and leather pants at Hot Summer Nights (HSN) 2023 this Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. Admission for kids under 10 are free and adult tickets are $10 each. Gates open on Friday at 5 p.m. Jeannie Fitch and Mike Chapman will be the emcees this year, keeping you updated on what is happening and when. The American Legion White Bird 152 will open the evening at 6:30 p.m. with The Star-Spangled Banner followed by the talent show, beginning at 7 p.m. DJ Kurt with Venue Audio will be on hand for sound all evening. On Saturday, the classic car show (no charge to attend) is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Gates will open from 5 p.m.-midnight for music and entertainment. Ben Ormsby & Co. 6-7:30, Wheel in the Sky NW-tribute to the Music of Journey will be 8:30-10 p.m., followed by Hysteria-tribute to Music of Def Leppard, 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
HSN’s talent show still has a few openings as of this writing. All registrations must be turned in by Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m., online at SignUpGenius or forms taken to Main Street Hair. There are three divisions: Youth, ages 12 and younger; Nontheme, teens/adults; and Theme (50s, 60s, 70s, 80s), teens/adults. Cash prizes will be awarded to first through third-place winners.
HSN’s Classic Car Show, on July 22; registration begins at 9 a.m., and gates open at 11 a.m. The show is open to all antique and classic cars and trucks, as well as rat-rods. Trophies, door prizes and music for all.
HSN’s $1,000 VIP sponsors are Hammer Down River Excursions (who in addition donated a $2,000 river trip for the band), Crime Scene Cleaners Inc., High Desert Wildlife & Pest Solutions, Blue Tick Coffee, Summerville’s Steakhouse & Bar, and Perpetua Resources. Sponsors are The Building On The River, Hat Creek Training, Idaho Wild Rivers Realty Group, Idaho Power, and Orange Torpedo Trips. Many other businesses have also made donations to help make HSN a success. And, of course, HSN could not run without the coordinators and volunteers who help make this sizzling event a success. Kudos to all of you.
“Hot Summer Nights Raffle Giveaway,” featuring a grand prize of a SereneLife inflatable, stand up paddle board with premium SUP accessories and a carry bag, as well as second chance prizes available at the Hot Summer Nights celebration. Prizes donated by the Building on the River; tickets are $5 each.
Hot Summer Nights will also feature our famous cookshack, beer garden and dunk chair with local favorites as “sitting ducks;” there will be kids’ games, including a Cantina, face painting and much more. No pets and no coolers. Presale HSN swag available at Main Street Hair: T-shirts-$20, tank tops-$25 and youth T-shirts-$15.
Celebration of life for Jim Meade will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Riggins on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a potluck at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room at about 2 p.m. for family and friends.
Bryan Ross Davidson, 60, of Pollock, Idaho, died July 8, 2023, at his beloved river house surrounded by his loved ones. Bryan was an outstanding athlete, as well as an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. As a master craftsman, there was nothing he could not build, repair, or create. His wife, Kathy, and two adult children, Maggie and Jake, loved his kind, loving supportive way. Bryan is Koret Hall’s nephew. Services and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 22 at the Lazy Bear Ranch, 612 Unity Lane, Weiser, at 2 p.m. The family will hold a celebration of life for Bryan here in Riggins on his birthday in October 2023.
Riggins Recycle Aluminum Can Program is being managed by Kathy Farnsworth. She sorts, stomps, bags and piles the cans… or, as she puts it, “RiverGirlout to the CanCan Dance, dump ‘em, sift ‘em, sort ‘em, bag ‘em… Get ‘er done, baby.” She should not have to sort other items; only drop off aluminum.
Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Hall, 1102 South Main Street, on Tuesday Aug. 8, 1-6 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Schedule now online at www.redcrossblood.org or contact Kris Catherman at 208-830-3946. Sponsor code: riggins.
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest Service will have an open house at the Riggins Community Center (lower level) on Monday, July 24, 6-8 p.m. Meet Shuan McKinney, forest supervisor, Anthony Botello, deputy forest supervisor, as well as district leaders.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2023 with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is going strong. The last Bible Camp is another Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee of $120.
