RIGGINS — Quotes for the week: “Your words of kindness and loving words may be filling the empty places in someone’s heart.” from Thoughts Wonder, and “Repeated gratitude will attract things for you to be thankful about.” – unknown
Riggins will be sizzling this weekend with the 2022 Hot Summer Nights. Friday night, July 22, features the American Flag presentation at 6:45 p.m. followed by the famous Talent Show at 7 p.m., then DJ Kurt Sackett will play listening and dancing music. Gates open at 5 p.m., admission is $5. There will be fun activities, including the Kiddos Merchandise Booth with lots of new items this year, The Cool Bucket Dunk, which is always a big splash, the popular colorful face painting, and food, beer and wine booths, in addition to families, friends, and neighbors getting together to celebrate summer.
Riggins Hot Car Show 2022 will be rockin’ and rollin’ Saturday, July 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., with lots of beautiful classic cars and trucks. Car show registration begins at 9 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m., admission is free. Door prizes will be given away all day long.
Hot Summer Nights 2022 bands will be entertaining from 3 p.m.-midnight. The first group is Musical Guests, 6-7:30 p.m., followed by American Minute, with music from the Doobie Brothers, 8:30-10 p.m. and closing the night will be Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute band, 10:30 p.m.-midnight. Gates are open from 3 p.m.-midnight, admission is $10 at the gate.
Community lunches at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street (just behind the Chevron/Jackson Station), will have begun again Tuesday, July 19, at noon and will be served each week. Lunches are $7 for a full course meal for those under 60 years of age; senior citizens 60 and over are by donation.
“Oceans of Possibilities,” Summer Reading Program is going great every Wednesday in July at 11 a.m. at the Riggins City Park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan. July 27 will be the last reading day for this summer.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball dates are Wednesday nights with the first game at 6 p.m. followed by the second game at 7:30 p.m., until Aug. 24, at Salmon River High School baseball field. There are five teams, so four teams play with one team having a “bye” each week. Co-ed recreational type league; players must be 18 or older and must supply their own glove. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch. Take your own chair and enjoy a night at the ball game.
ASK (After School Kids, Inc.) “Mini” Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held this Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, from 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your water bottle.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will have a Member Appreciation BBQ Friday, July 29, at the Riggins Branch and on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Grangeville Branch. Plan to attend the BBQ; there will be door prizes, too.
Hell’s Gate BBQ Food Truck is a new place to eat in Riggins, located in the south end of town adjacent to the NRA. They are featuring smoked, roasted, grilled and BBQ meals as well as sandwiches, sides, and overall “finger-licking” good food.
Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is Aug. 17-20 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Our local 4-H’ers are working hard with their 4-H animals and other 4-H projects for the Idaho County Fair. Plan now to support our local 4-H’ers by attending the fair. Perhaps there is someone wanting to buy 4-H market beef, lambs or pigs; if so, call Sarah Walters.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps 2022 have been very exciting and fun, with lots of activities for the campers, as well as great speakers and lessons. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Explorer Camp 2, July 25-29, ages 10-12, is the last camp this summer for Shiloh. Salmon River area kiddos who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship available from Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.
Vacation Bible School (VBS) “The Armor of God” will be held at Salmon River Community Church Aug. 8-12, 9 a.m.-noon, except for registration on Monday, Aug. 8, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. All kiddos Pre-K - 5th grade are invited to attend; 6th graders and up are invited to be youth helpers. Contact ET at etwindaowens@gmail.com.to sign up to help or to get information.
The annual Salmon River Joint School District supplemental levy vote will be held on Aug. 30, 8 a.m. -8 p.m. Please, plan to get out and vote.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop and WhiteWater Market, will be held on Nov. 4. Parents and vendors may join Canyon Kids Craft Fair on Facebook to receive posts and updates. Kiddos, start getting your crafts ready now for the fair.
Pinehurst Resort, located along the Little Salmon River, is a perfect place for a wedding. The Resort is dedicated to you, your wedding party and family; there are seven cabins.
A former Riggins resident, MariLou Rice Collins Harpham Graham died April 20, 2022, at the age of 88. MariLou had had a decline in health and was at the Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene to be near her daughter, Sharlee, until her death. MariLou was adopted and raised by her grandfather, John F. Rice, of Grangeville, at the age of four. Interesting fact: Buck’s grandmother, Dempsey, lived just a couple of houses away, so she would braid MariLou’s hair each day for many years. Marilou was very active in the Salmon River Community Church when she lived in Riggins. Her smile and outgoing personality, as well as her desire to be of help to others, were her strong points.
Celebration of life for LaDeene Seyfried Bedard Leavitt will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Riggins Community Center. Time to be announced next week.
