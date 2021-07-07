RIGGINS — Quote of the week, originally stated by Franklin D. Roosevelt, and now quoted by my son Jed, “Bravery is not the absence of fear, bravery is overcoming fear.”
“We are currently in the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer on Idaho roads. Unfortunately, in our Riggins area on Highway 95, it seems to be quite accurate right now. So, please slow your speed and realize it doesn’t matter if you overtake the vehicle in front of you if you don’t get there at all,” said Elly Elder.
Bingo is tonight, July 7, at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Riggins Community Center, for everyone 18 and older. Join the fun and win a game or two. All funds go to the Senior Transit.
There will be a cornhole tournament/silent and dessert auction on Saturday, July 17, sponsored by Sierra Bovey, a 2021 SRHS graduate. Bovey will be performing American Sign Language at the National Fine Arts Festival in Orlando, Florida. The tournament will begin at 10 a.m., entry fee is $25 per team. The silent auction and quilt raffle will be announced following the tournament. If you have a cornhole set to loan, items for the silent auction, want to make a dessert for the auction or contact Bruce or Sarah Bovey, 208-628-4164.
“I Love the ’80s,” Hot Summer Nights theme is going to be a blast, with lots of 80s action on Friday, July 23, with the famous Riggins Talent Show at 7 p.m., followed by dancing. Saturday, July 24 will feature the Classic Car Show followed by games and visiting before the band, “Wheel in the Sky NW”, a Tribute to the Music of Journey, plays great songs for dancing and listening to. Of the five VIP sponsors for this year’s event, Crime Scene Cleaners is one. Neil and Lindy Smithers are new to our community, know their cleaning business well and jumped right into volunteering and supporting events in our Riggins area. Give them a call for help cleaning up!
Talent show sign-ups can be found online at https://signupgenius.com/#/show
Signup/70a044ea4a623a6fd
0-talent1. There are three divisions: Youth (ages 12 and younger); non-theme; and theme. Cost is $5 for each entry. Car sign-ups can be done by contacting Bill Sampson. Sign up early to secure a place for your classic car.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on July 24, at midday. Contact Laina Walkington.
The Confluence has a new sign pointing the way to its salon with hair stylists Alisha Cerreghino, 208-741-9780 and Joyce Pottenger, 208-484-6962. It's an antique store with lots of vintage items, and Cabinets, a place to get custom cabinets that are perfect for your home or business.
The City Port Boat Ramp project received its grant from Idaho Parks & Recreation Waterways Improvement Fund to complete Phase 2 of this project. Both phases, the access road and the boat ramp, will be completed this year, with construction to begin in August and to be completed by the end of December. Bids will be let out in this month, July.
After School Kids program (ASK) is hiring two positions: a teacher aide, to work 12 -6 p.m., September-May; and an enrichment teacher, to work 4-6 p.m., September-May. Contact Rhonda Damon at ASK 208-628-2770.
ASK is presenting a Summer Family STEM Challenge Activity, which is to build a marble roller coaster at home. Activity due on July 31. Call ASK 208-628-2770 or Rhonda 208-628-3493. Kits are available at ASK.
There was a huge mudslide, with big rocks and a huge tree, that blocked Highway 95 on Thursday night, July 1, keeping travelers in their cars or turning them back to town for motels for the night. Nothing like the weather to change your plans.
There will be a celebration of life for Bucky Weber on Saturday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at the Little Salmon Bible Church.
A celebration of life for Berneice Morell is also set for Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m., at her son, Randy Morell’s home, in Lakefort.
A memorial service for our friend and neighbor, Lillian “Pokie” Paul will be held Monday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Pokie is the mother of Shirley Merritt, and grandmother to Angela Merritt Martinez and Dallas Merritt. A luncheon will be served in the downstairs dining room following the service.
A celebration of life for Lynn Mason is this Saturday, July 10, at an open house from 1-8 p.m. at their Mission Falls Ranch, in St. Ignatius, where Lynn was buried. There will be a short service at 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to share special memories of Lynn, who was a USFS Ranger in Riggins area in the 1970s and a wonderful addition to our community. His wife, Joan, of 57 years, is an artist and created many beautiful paintings of the Salmon River area as well as of Native Americans and animals. They have three daughters, Holly, Heather and Heidi, along with their spouses and children.
