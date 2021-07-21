RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “There is always, always, always something to be thankful for!” from Homemaking Tips.
A dear Riggins veteran, Hal Harris, recently spent weeks in rehabilitation in the Boise VA Hospital after having his left leg amputated. Then, only out of the hospital for a week, Hal erected a flagpole in his yard, raised his American flag and gave his dignified military salute (see photo). His daughter purchased and painted the pole; Hal did the rest. Yes, there is always something to be thankful for and Hal is showing his thankfulness here.
Riggins will be sizzling this weekend with lots of Hot Events, SRHS Class reunions, family and friend reunions for the annual Riggins Hot Summer Nights “I Love the ’80s.” It is going to be a blast with lots of 1980s action this Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24. Check out the story in this paper for details.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, July 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the basement of the Riggins Community Center for everyone 18 and older.
Vacation Bible School will be held Monday-Friday, Aug. 2-6, 9 – 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Kids in preschool-4th grade are invited to attend. There will be Bible stories, singing, crafts, games, snacks and lots of fun. Registration will begin 8:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 2. If you would like to volunteer to help, contact Becky Chapman, Cindy Carlson or Jeannie Fitch.
Salmon River High School, Junior High School and Riggins Elementary Schools will have school registration for the 2021/22 school year on Monday, Aug. 9 for new students. Take a certified birth certificate and a copy of immunization records. Returning students will register Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 11.
Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 10, 1:30-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 11, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., both at the Salmon River Community Church.
The Idaho County Fair officially is Aug. 16-21. Fair booklets were inside the Idaho County Free Press last week; additional booklets are available at the Free Press building as well as some businesses around the county.
ETC Thrift Shop needs volunteers. Contact Lisa Daniels at ETC 208-628-3438 or stop by ETC.
“Let our junk become your treasures.” 30 years of accumulation at 1016 Borah Avenue in North Riggins will be offered for sale Friday-Sunday, July 23-25. Many items to choose from.
There will be a memorial service for our dear friend, Willa Miller on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Willa died Feb. 8.
Our grandson Finn’s All-Star Baseball Team won the District Championship last weekend in Butte, Mont., and will now host the State playoffs this weekend in Dillon, Mont.
Way to go, Finn! Keep up the good work.
