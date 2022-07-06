RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.” from itsalovelylife.com
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, July 6, at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and over. Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. See you there. Funds go to help with the Senior Citizen Transit, which takes seniors to Grangeville or McCall for medical or business appointments, as well as shopping.
Hot Summer Nights 2022 is just two and a half weeks away, Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23. The Talent Show is on Friday, at 6:45 p.m., admission is $5 at the gate. On Saturday is the free car show; Hot Summer Nights bands from 3 p.m.-midnight, admission is $10 at the gate. Also, on Saturday night, there will be 1) A surprise musical guest, 2) American Minute, with the music of the Doobie Brothers, and 3) Soul Sacrifice, a Santana tribute band. Volunteers are needed for Hot Summer Nights to help run the kiddos’ merchandise booth. Contact Lindy Smithers if you would like to help.
The Hot Summer Nights’ Talent Show, with $1,500 in cash prizes for first, second and third place in three divisions: Youth, Non-theme, and Theme, will be held Friday 7-9 p.m. is looking for your talent; contact Lindy Smithers or go online at https://bit.ly/3u98XvY to enter. Yours truly, Jeannie Fitch, will be the Talent Show emcee. Canned music with Kurt Sacket will follow the show.
Hot Summer Nights Car Show on Saturday is open to any year, electric vehicles as well as classic cars and trucks, registration opens at 9 a.m. There is free online early registration to reserve your best location spot; first come, first spot basis. Register your car at https://www.signupgeniuis.com/go/70a044ea4a623a6fd-carshow or contact Bill and Phyllis Sampson. Gates are open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for the car show, admission is free. Jeannie Fitch will be the car show emcee, yes, that’s me. See you there.
There are several SRHS class reunions, family reunions and friend reunions going on along with Hot Summer Nights.
Riggins Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” is every Wednesday in July at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan. This is a toddler-based format, ages 2-5, reading time includes art projects and snacks.
Softball for ages 18 and over is here. Salmon River Summer 2022 softball dates are Wednesday nights with the first game at 6 p.m. followed by the second game at 7:30 p.m. until Aug. 24, at the Salmon River High School baseball field. There are five teams, so four teams play with one team having a “bye” each week. Coed recreational type league: players must be 18 or older and must supply their own gloves. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch, take your own chair and enjoy a night at the ball game.
ASK (After School Kids, Inc.) “Mini” football camp for grades K-8th, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will have a member appreciation barbecue on Friday, July 29, at the Riggins branch and on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Grangeville branch. Plan to attend; there will be door prizes, too.
Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is Aug. 17-20 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Our local 4-H members are working hard with their animals and other 4-H projects for the Idaho County Fair in August. Plan now to support our local 4-H kids by attending the fair. Perhaps there is someone wanting to buy 4-H market beef, lambs or pigs, call Sarah Walters, if so.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps run now through July 29. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Pathfinder Camp, July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp, July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2, July 25-29, ages 10-12. Salmon River area kids who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship available from Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop and the WhiteWater Market will be held on Nov. 4. Parents and vendors may join Canyon Kids Craft Fair on Facebook to receive posts and updates. Kids, start getting your crafts ready for the fair now.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are, you need to tell someone your whereabouts wherever you go.”
Bill Bader, a longtime part-time Riggins resident, died Sunday, June 26, following an accident on the Idaho property he shared with his wife, Debbie. They have one son, Bill Jr., and three daughters, Bonnie, Kelly and Lisa, and four grandchildren. Bill was one of a kind and kind he was. He will be missed here in Riggins as well as in Ohio and in the drag racing world in which he was very involved. He took over the IHRA in 1998 and treated fans and racers with respect almost like family; yes, that was Bill.
Celebration of life for LaDeene Seyfried Bedard Leavitt will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Riggins Community Center; time to be announced soon.
