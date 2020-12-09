RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Small businesses are the heartbeat of your neighborhood, the spine of your local economy, and the spirit of your town.” by Inspirivity. Our local businesses donate and help our community and school activities, it’s a good time to shop locally and help them in return.
Shop in our Riggins/Salmon River stores. You will be amazed at the wonderful Christmas gift items and/or gift certificates available for your Christmas shopping: Cross O Meats, Pottenger’s Wild Game & Gifts, Unique Antlers, Mountain View Speciality Meats, Idaho Banana Co and The Confluence, Snip It’s Hair Salon, Riggins One Stop, The River Eatery, Two Rivers Espresso & Coffee Roasters, Gouge Eye Galliria, ETC, Riggins White Water Market, Main Street Hair, Tourist Trap Consignments and Gift Shop, Hook, Line, and Sinker & Liquor Store, Mountain River Outfitters, Wild Rivers, River Adventures, Canyon Graphics, River Rock Cafe, Kate’s Cattlemen's, Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, Summervilles, Salmon River Inn, Wilderness Eatery, Jackson's Gas Station, Crump's Chevron Service, Salmon River Motel, The Salmon River Lodge, Riggins Motel and Big Iron Motel.
Secret Santas are busy getting gifts ready for children. The Christmas Giving Tree was decorated with names of children at Riggins Whitewater Market. Dec. 8 was the due date for taking a name, purchasing the gift, and taking it to Riggins City Hall. If you did not get a name, contact the Riggins City Hall to see if you can still help. Food boxes and gifts will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Riggins Community Center, 1-3 p.m. For families picking them up, make other arrangements ahead of time.
Riggins is shining more and sparkling bright with Christmas lights and displays. The Riggins City Park is lit up again this year, which adds lots of happy glow as you enter town from the North or leave from the South. North Riggins block has lots of twinkling lights brightening up that end of town, the South end of town is lit up with lots of lights and displays, and our city Christmas Tree is twinkling right in the middle of town. The sparkle of the lights, the joy of the displays, and the charm of it all are so uplifting. Merry Christmas Season to all of you everywhere.
Salmon River High School Senior Project presentations will be held today, Dec. 9, tomorrow, Dec. 10. Our seniors have some very interesting projects again this year.
Riggins Fiddlers plan to present their Christmas Fiddling Program Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at The Salmon River Community Church, if COVID-19 doesn’t cause them to cancel. The program will be held in the sanctuary to allow for self-distancing. Public is invited to attend this free program.
There will be no public Christmas School programs this year. But the elementary students are learning Christmas songs they will sing to each other, and Santa will hopefully visit them on Dec. 17, before they are dismissed for Christmas vacation.
School Christmas break early Release for Riggins Elementary School is 12:45 p.m., Salmon River High and Junior School is 1 p.m. all Thursday, Dec. 17, with school resuming Monday, Jan. 4. Happy vacation, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
McCall announced that they will not be holding their traditional Winter Ice Carnival in February, due to the continued regulations of COVID-19, but are hoping to continue its tradition in 2022.
Alexis Pottenger, daughter of Rob Pottenger, of Pinehurst, and Joyce Macklin, of New Meadows, is a student at Headmasters School of Hair Design in Lewiston and was named December’s Student of the Month. Congratulations to you, Alexis. If you are in Lewiston and want a great haircut, go see Alexis.
Vicki Ann (Maynard) McNevin, 71, died in Boise, Idaho, Wednesday, Nov. 25. She lived most of her life on the Salmon River, where she will eventually return. Her sisters will plan a memorial for her some time in the future, after there is no longer a danger due to COVID-19.
Hattie Barton, more commonly known as Tiny, 94, died Saturday, Nov. 28, at her home at Royal Plaza Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston. Tiny was the wife of the late Ace Barton, after her first husband, George Alkire, died. Tiny was the sister of the late, Tuffy Heath, of Riggins, and Toots, of Lewiston. Services are pending.
The family of Mike Cornforth wishes to thank everyone for their support, love and prayers following his untimely death. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for Mike in April.
The City of Riggins has a surplus vehicle, 1997 Ford S-Cab pickup with utility box (minimum bid $500), for purchase. For information or to make a written offer, contact Riggins City Hall, 208-628-3349. Will be sold “as is” with no warranties expressed or implied.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton will have played the game with the Ravens last night Tuesday, Dec. 8. Practice was intense as the players readied themselves for game. The Cowboys have four more scheduled games left in this season. Dec. 13, 20, 27, and Jan. 3, with Bengals, 49ers, Eagles and Giants. Start times differ. Check the Dallas Cowboys online for specifics.
