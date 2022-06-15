RIGGINS — Happy Father’s Day to all you dads and grandfathers. “No matter how tall I grow, I will always look up to my dad.” One of my favorite quotes about dads.
Quote of the week: “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.” – Leo Buscaglia
Brenda Tilley, Riggins City Clerk, was honored with a Certificate of Appreciation for 10 years of continued service and support to the City of Riggins. Thank you, Brenda, for your dedication and commitment to Riggins and our Salmon River Canyon.
Paula Tucker’s ASK outdoor camp is June 13-16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Paula Tucker’s volleyball camp is June 21-23, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Call ASK 208-628-2770 for details and to sign up.
ASK (After School Kids, Inc.) mini-football camp, for grades K-8th, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
The ETC 2nd Hand Shop, which helps finance the ASK Program, is a great place to shop. Daniels keeps the ETC clean and inviting. Diane Thach does a lot of washing kitchen items and going through and organizing new clothing and miscellaneous items that arrive nearly daily. Kudos to these ladies who volunteer their time, and price items at low prices. Stop by and check out ETC. If you would like to volunteer, just talk to Lisa.
The open house for the Mountain Manna Home School is this Saturday, June 18, at the Salmon River Community Church downstairs classrooms from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend and check out their program.
Roy and Gail Travis will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Family and Friends are invited to attend and help celebrate.
Rattle the Canyon is just 10 days away, to be held in the Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. It will feature six bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund. Get tickets online at ticketbud.com.
Additional event parking for Rattle the Canyon will be at Riggins Elementary School, Riggins Community Center, Salmon River High School, Riggins Assembly of God Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Salmon River Community Church. Parking for June 25 only, and no overnight parking.
Salmon River School District Office will be open over the summer months, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-2 p.m., except on holidays and staff vacation days.
Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities,” with Miss Susan, will be held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Public Library beginning June 29 and every Wednesday in July. This is toddler-based, ages 2-5, reading time includes art projects and snacks.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball season dates are Wednesday nights at 7 p.m., June 8 – Aug. 24. The first game is tonight, June 15, at the Salmon River High School baseball field. Coed recreational type league: players must be 18 or older; must supply their own glove. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps begin this Monday, June 20. Register at shilohbibleconference.com
Leighton Vander Esch won the Home Run Derby at Rider’s Stadium in Frisco, Tex. Thanks to the home runs hit by the Dallas Cowboys and #Dallas media partners, $135,000 was raised to benefit The Salvation Army of north Texas and other deserving DFW nonprofits.
