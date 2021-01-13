RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “You never really know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed a long hug or deep talk. So, don’t wait to be kind. Don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it.” — from 3 a.m. Thoughts.
Riggins Schools’ end of quarter is tomorrow, Jan. 14; teachers’ workday is Friday, Jan. 15; Martin Luther King Day is Jan. 18 and there will be no school, so students get a four-day weekend.
For an update on the sports schedule, call the Salmon River High School office or go online.
Amy Wall, daughter of Jim and Carrie Jean Wall, and granddaughter of Johnny and Caroline Pottenger, has been named on the president’s list for the 2020 fall quarter at Treasure Valley Community College with a 4.0 grade point, carrying 19 credits.
Shiloh Bible Camp, in Donnelly, Idaho, Snow Camp is scheduled for this weekend, Jan. 15-18 for ages 12-18, with Mark Canady - guest speaker. Call to reserve your place for this fun winter camp. Summer camps will begin in June, registration opened Jan. 1. They anticipate camps filling quickly, so register early. For information go online: shilohbibleconference.com. For questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, email theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Work has begun on the grant application for Phase 2 of the City Park Boat Ramp project, which will renovate the concrete boat ramp. If we are successful with this application, the boat ramp will be replaced at a flatter slope, a staging area will be added as well as pedestrian access from the parking lot. Letters of support are needed for this grant application. Get letters to Riggins City Clerk by mid-January.
Riggins needs affordable housing and rental units, which is a threat to our students’ learning, a threat to the success of our schools and a threat to the long-term health and stability of our community. Many of our local rentals have been converted into vacation rentals, which leaves no housing for teachers and staff needing a place to live. City Councilman, Brady Clay, stated, “…this is an issue throughout the state… and the geographic location of Riggins limit building… like we are between a mountain and a river. There are very few properties in Riggins city limits that are actually buildable, but with some negotiation and creativity, can we come together and fix this problem? What have other small cities done?” Resources and information are being gathered from the Clearwater Economic Development Association and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which will be reviewed and discussed tonight, at the Jan. 13 city council meeting.
Buck Fitch is in St. Luke’s Hospital, 190 E Bannock, Boise, ID 83712, in the COVID ICU. If you would like to send him a card or a note, I know it would lift his spirits. Thank you. As you probably know, I cannot be there with him, but I do talk to him every day on the phone. I would just like to say, “I truly appreciate the kindness. I appreciate people checking on me. I appreciate a quick message. I appreciate those who ask if I am okay. I appreciate every single person in my life who has tried to brighten my days. It is the little things that matter the most. Thank you all so much.”
Vander Esch News: “Leighton says, “I’m on a mission.” LVE wants to play for the Cowboys next season. He played in only 10 games this season, recovering from a broken collarbone, only to end the season with a sprained ankle. His neck didn’t appear to give him any issues this year after his surgery last season. He hears the talk about his durability, and wants to prove people wrong, and says he is going to work hard this off-season, training and getting his body back in shape. Are you ready for the Wolfhunter to come back to play for the Cowboys next year? Leighton has a mission to train hard and come back stronger than ever. Leighton said in an interview, “People can say what they want to say, but it’s the game of football and the ones that can be resilient, and they can bounce back from that and just keep continuing to grind day after day no matter what happens. Good things are going to happen eventually.” Leighton continued, “I’m going to train this off season. I’m not really going anywhere. I am going home to Idaho for two weeks, and I’m coming right back. I’m going to be here training all the way through February, March and April. That’s just what it is; I’m already looking forward to it.” Sounds like he basically plans on living at The Star. “I’m on a mission, and I think all the guys should be too.” Inspiring words, but they come amid plenty of uncertainty of the usual changes that accompany an NFL off season, from potential coaching shifts, to roster turnover. And, course, it’d be impossible to predict how 2021 will be affected by the ongoing COVID-19. Vander Esch said he recognizes all of that, but he doesn’t want it to affect how anyone handles their preparation.” — by David Helman DallasCowboys.com, staff writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.