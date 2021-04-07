RIGGINS — Quote: “Begin each day with a grateful heart.” Then follow up with: “My to-do list for today: Count my blessings, practice kindness, let go of what I can’t control, listen to my heart, be productive, just breathe.” – WordQuote.com.
A Living Museum, “Why Do Artists Follow Or Break Traditions?”, will be performed by Salmon River Middle School students tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Salmon River High School multipurpose room. Guests will be staggered to allow extra viewing time and to help maintain social distancing. Open to everyone.
Riggins kindergarten screening and registration for children five years old, by Sept. 1, 2021, and pre-school registration for children will be held next Friday, April 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Riggins Elementary School. Call for an appointment, 208-628-6055.
Kudos to the Salmon River Canyon for helping the Riggins Red Cross Blood Drive meet its two-day goal exactly. Kudos to Kris, all the volunteers who helped, as well as those of you who donated blood for this worthy cause.
After a long year of covid, the Riggins Ambulance Crew has some exciting news to share with the Salmon River Canyon. All the EMTs can now treat patients with more tools like IV therapy, placing Supraglottic Airways and starting Intraosseous Infusions. Riggins EMTs, Janeen Eggebrecht, Grace Killmar, Fred Taylor, Elly Elder, Joshua Banez and Michelle McNamee tested their skills March 11, with the Idaho Bureau of EMS and passed. The extra certifications, called Optional Modules, are skills identified by the EMS Physician Commission that exceed the scope of practice for EMS personnel.
The Salmon River Art Guild (SRAG) is still active and looking forward to two shows this year. With covid, many of the meetings, classes and shows had been canceled or postponed. If you enjoy art, consider joining the guild. They have meetings, and the next one is April 8, 10 a.m., in White Bird. The guild will have a huge art show during Border Days in Grangeville, July 2, 3 and 4, at the Elks Lodge. Its annual show in Riggins is the first weekend in October. A watercolor class will take place May 13, in White Bird, a fall workshop is scheduled Kaye York, as well as a gourd class. Pine Tree Community Credit Union, in Grangeville, is featuring a SRAG art show that runs from now until the end of September. Drop by and check it out. For information about the Guild go to salmonriverartguild.com.
Our dear, longtime friend, William Firmin Gotzinger, or Bill as he called himself, died March 4, after a brave 17-month battle with prostate cancer. Bill was born December 2, 1974, to Ronald and Carolyn Gotzinger, and had a big sister, Susie. He was raised on the family ranch just outside of Riggins, attended Riggins Elementary School, graduated from Salmon River High School 1993 and graduated from Lewis-Clark College in 1999. Bill had a great, quirky sense of humor and a fantastic silent laugh. Bill was one of my first graders; I loved him dearly.
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race is next weekend, April 16-18, with lots of outdoor action. Friday, 16th, starts off the weekend at 4 p.m. in Riggins City Park, with John Stewart singing the National Anthem, followed by the boat show, silent auction and a BBQ accompanied with live music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave for your listening and dancing enjoyment. Races start at 10 a.m. (MDST), Saturday and Sunday. The annual fireworks show, lighting the night skies, will be held Saturday at “dark thirty” in Riggins City Park. Book your rooms or RV sites as they fill up fast.
“Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo” is the theme of the 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo celebration, which will open its gates Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2. The Rodeo Parade will be held Sunday, May 23. Contact Tracie Pottenger if you would like to be in this year’s parade. Rodeo books for events open April 19-23 or until filled.
Citywide cleanup or “Chunk Your Junk” will be held May 3-6, in Riggins. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a free, roll-off Dumpster at the upper parking lot of Riggins City Park for residents to access. Things not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials, including motors with oil or fuel, and wet paint; dry cans are okay.
First Bingo of the year is tonight, Wednesday, April 7, at the Riggins Community Center, 6:30 p.m. Bring a friend and have good time while you help fund the Senior Citizen Transit.
Salmon River Mobile Veterinary, Amy Keehner, is offering dog wellness exams and a vaccination clinic to be held at the Salmon River Heritage Center this Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Preregister by email at appointments@salmonrivermobilevet.com.
The White Bird Annual Rodeo is June 18 and 19, at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds. Queen tryouts will be held April 10.
Hot Summer Nights will be Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting.
Our journey to recovery is lots more fun at home! The Home Health nurse and the physical therapist visited last week; both evaluated Buck and how careful and safe we are about transferring Buck and how we have our house set up. We passed with flying colors. We feel like we are “freewheeling” as we have no set schedules except the three exercise times. Recovery got a little shook-up last Saturday as our son, Jed, had a seizure while driving his pickup. He was hospitalized for one night and parts of two days. He underwent some testing to help discover the whys and how of this. How I wish I could be both places. Thank you all for your continued prayers and encouragement.
