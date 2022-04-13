RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” – Janine Di Giovanni. “So, Easter reveals signs of spring in the new animals, new grass, flowers in bloom, people laughing, Easter egg hunts for kiddos, and chocolate Easter bunnies for everyone.” – unknown.
Salmon River Community Easter Sunrise Service will be held this Sunday, April 17, at 8:30 a.m. at the SRHS football field, sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Association. Everyone is invited to attend.
The 38th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Races are this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 15, 16 and 17, in Riggins. Events will kick off Friday afternoon with a Show & Shine and silent auction at 4 p.m. at the Riggins City Park with the BBQ at 6 p.m.; live music will be by Joaquin, Verna, and Dave. Jet Boat Races will start Saturday morning at 10 a.m., with fireworks in the Riggins City Park at dusk. Sunday morning races start at 10 a.m., with an awards presentation at the Riggins Community Center following the end of the race. Anyone wanting to donate items to the silent auction or take desserts to the BBQ is encouraged to do so. Call 208-315-2309 for information.
The Community Easter Egg Hunt is this Saturday, April 16 at 12:01 p.m. (MSDT) at the Riggins Elementary School for ages baby-5th grade, with four age divisions and lots of eggs and prizes; each participant receives 50 cents. I will be the Easter emcee; see you there.
Our Riggins American Legion Post wants to send a high school boy to Idaho Boys State from our Riggins/Salmon River area this year. He must be a junior in high school at present time; can be an SRHS or a home-schooled student. Contact Arnie Hall at 208-761-0035 for information. Time is of the essence; the application must be submitted this Friday, April 15.
The Salmon River Fiddlers will present a Fiddlers Fest on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church fellowship room. All are invited to attend, at no charge.
Salmon River Gun Club is hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, next Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger10-22 rifles. All are invited.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall are meeting at the Riggins Cemetery Saturday, April 30, to clean the graves and take an inventory of grave markers not listed on the “Find a Grave” online site. They will have a picnic at the Fish Hatchery afterwards.
A memorial service for Georgianna (Walters) Volgelsong, a longtime resident of the Riggins/Salmon River area, will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins, with Bruce Bovey officiating. An old-fashioned potluck will follow for family and friends in the fellowship room; please bring a dish of your choice. The family invites all family and friends to stay and visit.
A celebration of life for Jimmy Williams, husband of Koleen Willams, will be held at the Salmon River Community Church Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Scheline officiating. A meal will follow in the fellowship room; the meat will be provided, bring a dish of your choice. Koleen and family invite family, friends and former fellow school employees to join Jimmy’s celebration, a man who spent nearly all of his life right here in the Salmon River Canyon.
Get your tickets now for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins. Tickets will only be available online at ticketbud.com; no tickets will be sold in Riggins nor at the gate. The Music Fest will be held in Riggins City Park Saturday, June 25, 1-11:30 p.m., featuring five super amazing bands: Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races and the City Park Stage Fund.
The Pinehurst Quilters is offering a $300 scholarship for academic or vocational to a SRHS graduating senior or a student who has already graduated. Contact Kathie Wright for information.
Diane Thach is the “Queen of Hearts” winner at Senior Citizen Bingo, winning $1242.60 in a progressive game that has been growing for a couple of years now, due to COVID and no Bingo for several months. The next Bingo is Wednesday, May 4, with $250 to begin a new progressive Queen of Hearts game. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
The Riggins Senior Citizen lunch served on Tuesdays has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prepping meals on Monday and cooking/serving with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
Cody and Grace Killmer of Riggins are the proud parents of a baby girl, Claire Eloise, born Saturday, April 9, 2022. She weighed seven pounds, two ounces and was 22 inches long. Her two-year-old sister, Hazel, is going to be a big helper.
Will and Meridith Bennett of Sandpoint, Idaho, daughter of David and Kate (Fitch) Solberg of Portland, Ore., are the proud parents of a boy, Samuel Woodrow Bennett, born April 9, 2022, named after Kate’s late father, Woodrow Fitch.
