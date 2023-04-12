RIGGINS — Quotes for this week: “Act as if everything you do makes a difference. It does.” – William James. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” – the internet.
The 39th Salmon River Jet Boat Races are this weekend, April 14, 15 and 16, Friday-Sunday, right here on the Salmon River. Friday is the annual Show and Shine, and BBQ, at 4 p.m. and is open to everyone. Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.; gather along the banks of the river for perfect viewing. The traditional Family Night Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky on Saturday night, April 15, at dusk in the Riggins City Park. This race is the oldest, continuous jet boat river marathon race in the U.S.A. Racing teams and world champions from Canada and the U.S. will compete on the “River of No Return.”
Help us with the Annual Salmon River Jet Boat fundraiser dessert silent auction. Drop off items, homemade or store-bought cookies, brownies, cakes, donuts, pies and more at the Riggins City Park Friday, April 14, from noon-4 p.m. Wrap all donated items and fill out an ingredient card. Note: Dishes will not be returned.
Rubicon Retail Shop, located just south of Riggins, will have its grand opening on April 14, 15 and 16. They will feature Holy Oly Os mini-donuts and classic Guac&Roll all weekend.
The Riggins Ambulance & Salmon River Ambulance District Service was just awarded a $6,328 grant for five new radios. This grant was hosted by the Idaho EMS Bureau. “We needed more radios for our fast-growing team,” said Cody Killmar, EMS ambulance director.
Riggins City Hall is happy to report that the boat ramp at Riggins City Park is open.
Adult Prom, “A Blast from the Past,” will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Salmon River High School multipurpose room, 8-10 p.m. Tickets: singles are $20; couples are $30; pay at the door. Babysitting will be provided at the school. ETC has prom dresses, suits, suit jackets and dress shoes for very affordable prices. Stop by Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and find your perfect fit.
ETC is looking for someone to clerk, open and close the ETC shop in the event manager Lisa or substitute Jeannie would be unavailable. It is also looking for volunteers to help hang clothing and display other items for one or two hours a day, or as often as they would like. All funds go directly to the After School Kids Program (ASK); all helpers volunteer their time.
Community Lunch is open to everyone on Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street. $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 is by donation.
Canyon Country line dance lessons are offered in Riggins at the Riggins Community Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.; in Grangeville at Rib Guy & Gal on Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. (Pacific time). Registration is required; call 208-315-0459 to register or for information. Ladies Night 21 & Over begins at the Riggins Community Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and continues at the Seven Devils. Preregistration is required; limited tickets are $20.
Decorate the canyon for Riggins 75th Rodeo, “Diamonds in the Canyon,” to be held Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. Decorate the Canyon Contest for businesses and personal homes to win four rodeo tickets and four T-shirts. Text 208-859-4727 to secure your name on the list for the judges. Judging will be done Friday afternoon, May 5, between 2-5 p.m.
The Riggins Rodeo 75th Parade is to be held Sunday, May 7. Enter a themed float in the parade to win three rodeo tickets for Sunday, three T-shirts, and gift cards.
Riggins Elementary students, 3rd-5th grades, went on an amazing, fun-filled field trip to Boise to visit the Idaho State Capitol, Boise Art Museum, and the Idaho State Museum. Representative Charlie Shepherd gave staff and students a private tour of our beautiful capitol building, where they got to meet Governor Little. Thanks to the Riggins PTO for sponsoring the trip.
Winners of Riggins Easter Egg Hunt special eggs were: Evelynn Farrens, Huxley Zollman, Josi Schreiner, Brooks Ewing, Faith Bolopue, Josi Schreiner, Kinzlee Hernandez, Weston Shaffer, Chloe Peet, Evie Galli, Elliot Stowell, Delilah Carpenter, Eli Stowell and Gentry Walkington.
1,000 plastic eggs shining in the sunlight were gathered by 50 or 60 kiddos. Yes, they each had a full basket of eggs. Kudos to Salmon River PTO, Riggins Elementary staff, ASK program and 4-H volunteers, as well as the businesses and private donations to help make this a happy, successful event. And a special thanks to the Easter Bunny for spending time with us.
Our dear friend Myrna Smith died Good Friday, April 7, 2023, with her family by her side. Myrna and her husband, Ron, lived in Riggins most of their lives, attended Salmon River Community Church, and raised four daughters, Ronya, Tonya, Donya and Shona, and one son, Rocke.
