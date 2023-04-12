Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quotes for this week: “Act as if everything you do makes a difference. It does.” – William James. “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” – the internet.

The 39th Salmon River Jet Boat Races are this weekend, April 14, 15 and 16, Friday-Sunday, right here on the Salmon River. Friday is the annual Show and Shine, and BBQ, at 4 p.m. and is open to everyone. Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.; gather along the banks of the river for perfect viewing. The traditional Family Night Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky on Saturday night, April 15, at dusk in the Riggins City Park. This race is the oldest, continuous jet boat river marathon race in the U.S.A. Racing teams and world champions from Canada and the U.S. will compete on the “River of No Return.”

